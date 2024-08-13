- Alistair and Matt “The Motorator” D’Andria discuss the upcoming Monterey Car Week.
CarCast+Edmunds Podcast: Nilu Hypercar, Dodge Charger EV pricing, BMW M5 Touring Wagon
Matt and Alistair discuss hypercars taking over Monterey Car Week plus Dodge Charger EV pricing and more.
This week's episode dives into hypercars and will they take over Monterey Car Week.
Plus, the new Nilu 27 hypercar with a naturally aspirated V12 engine debuts and the Dodge Charger EV is priced.
Catch the entire podcast episode here. And for more podcasts visit our dedicated CarCast + Edmunds Podcast Hub.
ABOUT CARCAST
CarCast is a weekly automotive podcast hosted by Edmunds Editor In Chief Alistair Weaver and Matt “The Motorator” D’Andria. It’s the only show of its kind that explores all aspects of the automotive space from the performance aftermarket, to new car buying and the future of the automotive industry. The guys answer your questions, offer advice and feature guests from the automotive industry and celebrity car enthusiasts.