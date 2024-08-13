Skip to main content

CarCast+Edmunds Podcast: Nilu Hypercar, Dodge Charger EV pricing, BMW M5 Touring Wagon

Matt and Alistair discuss hypercars taking over Monterey Car Week plus Dodge Charger EV pricing and more.

  • Alistair and Matt “The Motorator” D’Andria discuss the upcoming Monterey Car Week.
  • Dodge Charger gets priced.
  • Plus, are hypercars now the big thing?

This week's episode dives into hypercars and will they take over Monterey Car Week.

Plus, the new Nilu 27 hypercar with a naturally aspirated V12 engine debuts and the Dodge Charger EV is priced. 

Catch the entire podcast episode here. And for more podcasts visit our dedicated CarCast + Edmunds Podcast Hub.

ABOUT CARCAST
CarCast is a weekly automotive podcast hosted by Edmunds Editor In Chief Alistair Weaver and Matt “The Motorator” D’Andria. It’s the only show of its kind that explores all aspects of the automotive space from the performance aftermarket, to new car buying and the future of the automotive industry. The guys answer your questions, offer advice and feature guests from the automotive industry and celebrity car enthusiasts.

Jodi Tourkowby

Jodi Tourkow has worked in content creation and operations since 1998. She has written thousands of lifestyle articles, including car-related content, over the course of her career. Jodi is executive director of written content at Edmunds and has also contributed to the launch of and strategy for multiple consumer-focused brands, including LIVESTRONG.com and Who What Wear. When she’s not ensuring that Edmunds shoppers get the right car content to help them make the best purchasing decision, Jodi is competing in fitness and weightlifting competitions.

