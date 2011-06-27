Used 2006 Volvo S80 Consumer Reviews
The Volvo S80
The S80 4door sedan is a smartly styled,fun to drive, comfortable, reliable luxury touring sedan with room for four adults. MPG 20+ highway/city. Two things I would change. Larger side view mirrors and larger tires. Not rim size but sidewall size. Car came with 18" 50's. Don't like the low profile. Better ride with 60's or 65's and tires would last longer. All in all, you can spend a lot more money and I don't think you can buy a much better car. We've owned Volvo's since 1978. We've also owned GMC, Ford, Chevy and BMW 740IL. Volvo beats them all.
06 S80 2.5L Turbo
Bought this car when it had 60000 miles on it and now has 124000 miles. Very happy with car. My wife loves it. She drives it more than I. Had to have AC condenser replaced at 119000 miles. Headlight connectors go bad and have had to replace headlights more frequently than expected. Other than those issues it has been normal maintenance. Get 24 MPG on average and 28 on hwy.
Great family car w/ some flaws
Car is excllent on the highway and is very comfortable for the front two occupants. Rear can get tight w/ car seat. minimal rode noise. Cup holder design horrible. located near some very sensitive electrical mechanisms. Car stuck in park intermittently regardless of multiple trips to the dealer. seems to be a recurrent problem volvo won't fix. have had three volvo's and this might be my last due to this recurrent problem
My all-time favorite car!
What a joy to drive. Handles great, comfortable. Feel totally confident and secure. Amazing such a safe car has such a lovely, almost sporty feel to a luxurious ride. Sumptuous. Perfect size.
Good all-around value
Bought for reasons of safety and value at end of model run (before the S80 redesign for 2007). Wife had bought our first Volvo (2004 XC70) and was pleased with Volvo ownership experience (good ride, solid, secure feel, and attentive dealer service.) Same engine (5 cyl turbo) as XC70, but quicker and better handling (17" wheels).
Sponsored cars related to the S80
Related Used 2006 Volvo S80 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2006
- Used Jeep Renegade 2016
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2004
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Audi Q5 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2016
- Used Kia K5 2012
- Used BMW 5 Series 2012
- Used BMW 3 Series 2005
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Cayenne
- 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2021 Ford Fusion News
- 2019 Audi A6
- 2019 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Ford F-450 Super Duty
- 2020 CLS-Class
- Porsche 911 2019
- 2020 Acura RLX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Volvo V90 Cross Country 2019
- 2019 XC60
- 2019 XC40
- 2019 Volvo S60
- Volvo XC90 2019
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 Volvo V90
- 2019 Volvo V90 Cross Country
- 2021 Volvo XC60
- Volvo XC90 2020