Used 2006 Volvo S80 Consumer Reviews

The Volvo S80 Dennis , 11/16/2006 18 of 18 people found this review helpful The S80 4door sedan is a smartly styled,fun to drive, comfortable, reliable luxury touring sedan with room for four adults. MPG 20+ highway/city. Two things I would change. Larger side view mirrors and larger tires. Not rim size but sidewall size. Car came with 18" 50's. Don't like the low profile. Better ride with 60's or 65's and tires would last longer. All in all, you can spend a lot more money and I don't think you can buy a much better car. We've owned Volvo's since 1978. We've also owned GMC, Ford, Chevy and BMW 740IL. Volvo beats them all. Report Abuse

06 S80 2.5L Turbo caniacfan , 07/11/2013 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Bought this car when it had 60000 miles on it and now has 124000 miles. Very happy with car. My wife loves it. She drives it more than I. Had to have AC condenser replaced at 119000 miles. Headlight connectors go bad and have had to replace headlights more frequently than expected. Other than those issues it has been normal maintenance. Get 24 MPG on average and 28 on hwy. Report Abuse

Great family car w/ some flaws mally , 09/15/2010 2.5T 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Car is excllent on the highway and is very comfortable for the front two occupants. Rear can get tight w/ car seat. minimal rode noise. Cup holder design horrible. located near some very sensitive electrical mechanisms. Car stuck in park intermittently regardless of multiple trips to the dealer. seems to be a recurrent problem volvo won't fix. have had three volvo's and this might be my last due to this recurrent problem Report Abuse

My all-time favorite car! Laura Deihl , 01/24/2007 8 of 8 people found this review helpful What a joy to drive. Handles great, comfortable. Feel totally confident and secure. Amazing such a safe car has such a lovely, almost sporty feel to a luxurious ride. Sumptuous. Perfect size. Report Abuse