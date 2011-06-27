Estimated values
2000 Volvo S80 2.9 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$915
|$1,609
|$1,987
|Clean
|$814
|$1,434
|$1,772
|Average
|$612
|$1,086
|$1,341
|Rough
|$409
|$737
|$910
Estimated values
2000 Volvo S80 T6 Turbo 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$985
|$1,661
|$2,031
|Clean
|$876
|$1,481
|$1,811
|Average
|$659
|$1,121
|$1,370
|Rough
|$441
|$761
|$930