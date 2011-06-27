Used 2000 Volvo S80 Consumer Reviews
Have Enjoyed this Car
I recently purchased my 2000 Volvo S80 less than two years ago with 97500 miles on it. I have been taking care of it, and it has been taking car of me. Disregarding preventative maintenance, the only parts I have had to change were the oxygen sensors (which were supposed to be changed at 100000 miles) and the battery. Many people complain that the repairs are expensive, which may be true for someone who for someone who feels bound to the dealer for all repairs. However if you are willing shop around for labor and parts, you can make the repair and maintenance experience comparable to other cars.
The Best Car I've Ever Owned
I'm 53 years old and have owned a lot of cars, but none beats the 2000 Volvo S80 Turbo. I have no idea what the other people are talking about, but I've had nothing but excellent reliability and pure driving pleasure. I've owned the car for almost two years and drive it everyday. I get 21 mpg city and 25 highway. Short or long distance driving experience is nothing short of superb. The turbo is awesome, but I also own a 2000 Volvo S80 nonturbo, which is just as great (owned for 6 years and NO bad experience, just routine maintenance). I love my 2000 S80s. I will purchase the 2007 S80, but I won't trade in my 2000 S80s. I'm keeping them.
Not for the long run
I bought this car is 2010 with 160k miles on it. I bought it AS-IS and they gave me a new battery since the one it had was dead. I got a great deal on it considering the milage. I had no issues with it for about the first year, after that the ac went out I have replaced the radiator myself for $90. I have replaced 2 ignition coils which I did myself ($80 a piece). I found out from the volvo dealer I needed a new ETM which is 1200 installed. I run the car without it being replaced and it surges. I changed both the axels which was difficult. I do oil changes every 6k miles. It has 220k miles now and needs a timing belt but it is 800 to replace. Its a good car if you dont mind putting lots of $
Terrible reliability
I thought the Volvo was a reliable vehicle. But I should have done more research. The Volvo which I brought had 55000 miles. Today it has 69000. The transmission has to be replaced. The brakes have to be replaced again. The check engine light is on and off. The sensor system is bad. The control arms have to be replaced. The repair bill is just unbelievable!!!! I have to let the car go.
2000 Volvo s80 Dr T-6
This car is the worst car I've ever own. I saw the mix reviews about this car and was hoping maybe I would get one that was reliable. It turns out I shouldn't make my life career gambling. I bought this car with 80k on it. First it was the motor mounts then it was th shocks and rattle noise. then the check engine light. The the SRS light. Then it would stall once in a while. usually when i try to merge unto the highway. Now i am told the cars computer is not working correctly. I WILL NEVER BUY ANOTHER VOLVO. do yourself a favor and take heed to this review(unlike me) stay away from volvo do not buy. especially this model.
