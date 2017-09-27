Used 2012 smart fortwo for Sale Near Me

When I first got my smart car. I was a skeptic. I wanted a small reliable car. So I decided to go with the smallest car out there with the Mercedes Benz reputation with car reliablity. I got my 2012 smartcar with only 10k miles. Great car at first. Oil changes were maintained well. I noticed the brakes went out fast. Every 8 months I needed new brakes. Then noticed my car wouldn't start regularly. Took it to the Mercedes dealership and found out I needed a whole new engine. Thank God for basic warranty. Which btw is 4 years or 50k miles. After I whole year of travels. My car had 19k miles. I never would have expected the engine needing replacement already. Uggh. So the dealership is taking care of it now. It's taking almost 2 weeks for ordering new parts. I asked the dealership how much it would be without the warranty and I almost died when I found out it would cost $14k for the new engine!!! That is way more then what I orginially paid for the car. Hope no one else gets any of my issues but please be adviced. I will trade in this bad boy as soon as I get it back from the dealership.

