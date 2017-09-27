Used 2012 smart fortwo for Sale Near Me

266 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
fortwo Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 266 listings
  • 2012 smart fortwo passion coupe in Light Blue
    used

    2012 smart fortwo passion coupe

    25,377 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,860

    Details
  • 2012 smart fortwo passion coupe in Black
    used

    2012 smart fortwo passion coupe

    103,538 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,550

    Details
  • 2012 smart fortwo pure coupe in Silver
    used

    2012 smart fortwo pure coupe

    58,471 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,990

    Details
  • 2012 smart fortwo passion coupe in White
    used

    2012 smart fortwo passion coupe

    54,476 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2013 smart fortwo passion coupe in White
    used

    2013 smart fortwo passion coupe

    48,621 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $4,995

    $2,172 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 smart fortwo pure coupe in White
    used

    2013 smart fortwo pure coupe

    32,725 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $7,000

    $1,178 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 smart fortwo pure coupe
    used

    2013 smart fortwo pure coupe

    34,932 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $6,999

    Details
  • 2013 smart fortwo passion coupe in White
    used

    2013 smart fortwo passion coupe

    35,589 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $6,650

    $661 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 smart fortwo passion coupe
    used

    2013 smart fortwo passion coupe

    9,546 miles

    $6,725

    Details
  • 2013 smart fortwo pure coupe in Black
    used

    2013 smart fortwo pure coupe

    55,892 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $6,488

    Details
  • 2011 smart fortwo passion coupe in White
    used

    2011 smart fortwo passion coupe

    71,767 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,988

    Details
  • 2011 smart fortwo passion cabriolet in White
    used

    2011 smart fortwo passion cabriolet

    67,933 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,950

    Details
  • 2013 smart fortwo pure coupe in Red
    used

    2013 smart fortwo pure coupe

    38,017 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $7,998

    Details
  • 2013 smart fortwo pure coupe in Red
    used

    2013 smart fortwo pure coupe

    41,740 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $7,998

    Details
  • 2013 smart fortwo passion coupe in Black
    used

    2013 smart fortwo passion coupe

    72,003 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $7,599

    Details
  • 2011 smart fortwo pure coupe in Dark Green
    used

    2011 smart fortwo pure coupe

    56,967 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,950

    Details
  • 2013 smart fortwo passion coupe in Black
    used

    2013 smart fortwo passion coupe

    61,997 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $6,000

    Details
  • 2011 smart fortwo passion coupe in Black
    used

    2011 smart fortwo passion coupe

    57,193 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,997

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following smart fortwo searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 266 listings
  1. Home
  2. smart
  3. smart fortwo
  4. Used 2012 smart fortwo

Consumer Reviews for the smart fortwo

Read recent reviews for the smart fortwo
Overall Consumer Rating
4.25 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
  • 5
    (40%)
  • 4
    (40%)
  • 3
    (20%)
14k to Replace engine with 22kmiles!!!!
Ramiro C,12/23/2015
pure coupe 2dr Hatchback (1.0L 3cyl 5AM)
When I first got my smart car. I was a skeptic. I wanted a small reliable car. So I decided to go with the smallest car out there with the Mercedes Benz reputation with car reliablity. I got my 2012 smartcar with only 10k miles. Great car at first. Oil changes were maintained well. I noticed the brakes went out fast. Every 8 months I needed new brakes. Then noticed my car wouldn't start regularly. Took it to the Mercedes dealership and found out I needed a whole new engine. Thank God for basic warranty. Which btw is 4 years or 50k miles. After I whole year of travels. My car had 19k miles. I never would have expected the engine needing replacement already. Uggh. So the dealership is taking care of it now. It's taking almost 2 weeks for ordering new parts. I asked the dealership how much it would be without the warranty and I almost died when I found out it would cost $14k for the new engine!!! That is way more then what I orginially paid for the car. Hope no one else gets any of my issues but please be adviced. I will trade in this bad boy as soon as I get it back from the dealership.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
smart
fortwo
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to
to

Related smart fortwo info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings