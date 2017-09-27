Used 2012 smart fortwo for Sale Near Me
266 listings
- 25,377 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,860
- 103,538 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,550
- 58,471 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,990
- 54,476 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,995
- 48,621 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$4,995$2,172 Below Market
- 32,725 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,000$1,178 Below Market
- 34,932 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,999
- 35,589 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,650$661 Below Market
- 9,546 miles
$6,725
- 55,892 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,488
- 71,767 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,988
- 67,933 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,950
- 38,017 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$7,998
- 41,740 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,998
- 72,003 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$7,599
- 56,967 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,950
- 61,997 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Lease
$6,000
- 57,193 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,997
Consumer Reviews for the smart fortwo
Read recent reviews for the smart fortwo
Overall Consumer Rating4.25 Reviews
Ramiro C,12/23/2015
pure coupe 2dr Hatchback (1.0L 3cyl 5AM)
When I first got my smart car. I was a skeptic. I wanted a small reliable car. So I decided to go with the smallest car out there with the Mercedes Benz reputation with car reliablity. I got my 2012 smartcar with only 10k miles. Great car at first. Oil changes were maintained well. I noticed the brakes went out fast. Every 8 months I needed new brakes. Then noticed my car wouldn't start regularly. Took it to the Mercedes dealership and found out I needed a whole new engine. Thank God for basic warranty. Which btw is 4 years or 50k miles. After I whole year of travels. My car had 19k miles. I never would have expected the engine needing replacement already. Uggh. So the dealership is taking care of it now. It's taking almost 2 weeks for ordering new parts. I asked the dealership how much it would be without the warranty and I almost died when I found out it would cost $14k for the new engine!!! That is way more then what I orginially paid for the car. Hope no one else gets any of my issues but please be adviced. I will trade in this bad boy as soon as I get it back from the dealership.
