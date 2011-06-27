Owned the car for over two months now and my experience is extremely positive. I was looking for a car that is comfortable, safe, quiet, powerful enough yet with great fuel economy at the same time. I researched various cars like new Accord touring, Acura TLX, 2017 Audi A4, Bentz C300, Lexus IS350 and S60 Inscription. I narrowed it down to Volvo S60 inscription and Audi A4. After test drive, the Volvo S60 Inscription stands out to be my top choice: it has the most head room for me and it is easily one of the smoothest to drive at all speed range. Standard features include leather interior, HD radio, rear window sunshades, city safety and glass sun roof etc. Exterior The 18" titanium wheels look handsome and provide very good ride quality. The tall roof line makes entering and existing the car extremely easy. The car looks small from outside while roomy inside. Interior High quality leather seats, simple yet elegant color combination is pleasant to my eyes. The sit position is more upright compared to other cars, together with excellent all-round support and wide adjustment range from the seat as well as from the steering wheel, easily provide the most comfortable experience among all the cars I've tested. The silk metal trim gives solid and luxuries feeling, the steering wheel has the perfect size, it feels really good in hands. Driving I own a Honda accord and my first impression driving the S60 is that the cabin is whisper quiet, much quieter than my Honda. The acceleration feels like a powerful V6, the S60 feels very solid on road. It does not have much body roll when making turns, at the same time it filters uneven road surface nicely. Safety features Safety feature includes the ability to stabilize the car in case of a flat tire; also good space between the front bumper and the radiator that can reduce damage in case of low speed accident (There is a sticker on the rear window of the passenger side that indicates the car's rear and front bumpers are designed to withstand 3 miles/hour hit limit, which exceeds the standard 2.5 mile/hour limit, which result in no structure damage and minimum bumper damage that can be fixed easily ); the city safety triggered once when a biker cuts in front of my car when my car was moving slowly, nice! Entertainment I loaded all my music collections on to a USB stick and plugin to the USB port in center console. The album name, album photo and track names are displayed on the LCD screen. I can now enjoy the high quality music on my daily commute. Overall the S60 inscription is an elegant car that meets all my requirements, it provides an extremely well balanced experience that makes the daily drive a true joy. Update (11-19-2016): The combined MPG is now 29.4 at 3316 miles, compared to 28.4 at 1800 miles, my daily commute includes mountain road with a lot of up and downs. Started to use the front seat heating feature as it is pretty cold now in the morning. I can feel the heat in less than 10 seconds. I hope the steering wheel could also be heated.

Read more