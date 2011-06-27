Estimated values
2014 Volvo S60 T6 R-Design 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,927
|$13,859
|$16,512
|Clean
|$10,374
|$13,144
|$15,636
|Average
|$9,267
|$11,713
|$13,883
|Rough
|$8,161
|$10,282
|$12,130
Estimated values
2014 Volvo S60 T6 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,233
|$12,834
|$15,187
|Clean
|$9,715
|$12,171
|$14,381
|Average
|$8,679
|$10,846
|$12,769
|Rough
|$7,642
|$9,521
|$11,156
Estimated values
2014 Volvo S60 T5 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,858
|$10,002
|$11,943
|Clean
|$7,460
|$9,486
|$11,309
|Average
|$6,664
|$8,453
|$10,041
|Rough
|$5,869
|$7,421
|$8,773