2018 Volvo S60 Review
Pros & Cons
- Good balance between a comfortable ride quality and sporty handling
- Excellent safety scores and available advanced safety features
- Available extended-wheelbase model offers extra legroom
- Standard-wheelbase sedan has less rear legroom than competitors
- Fuel economy for high-performance engine might not live up to expectations
Get More For Your Trade-In
Which S60 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.2 / 10
After nearly a decade on the market, it would be easy for the 2018 Volvo S60 to look dated compared to its luxury-sedan rivals, but it's quite the opposite. Its looks are still classy, and all of the modern safety equipment you'd expect from Volvo is helping to keep this four-door Scandinavian competitor relevant.
Under the hood, the S60 is available with two four-cylinder engines, one that is turbocharged, the other turbocharged and supercharged. Front- and all-wheel drive are both available, and the multiple safety features offered give the S60 a range of modern technology. The handling has varying levels of sportiness depending on the trim level, and the ride is definitely a luxury-level quality. Interior trimmings, as unfamiliar as they may seem to owners coming from other brands, are upscale and pleasing to the touch. And while legroom is limited on the standard S60, there's an available extended-wheelbase model called the Inscription that adds about 3 inches of rear legroom. Essentially, the 2018 Volvo S60 has all the bases covered. Despite its age, it's a well-rounded sedan that has a lot going for it. We recommend taking one out for a test drive.
2018 Volvo S60 models
The 2018 Volvo S60 is available in four different trim levels. The two standard-wheelbase offerings are the T5 Dynamic and T6 AWD R-Design Platinum, and the long-wheelbase trim levels are the T5 Inscription and T5 Inscription Platinum. The T5 Dynamic comes with items such as power seats and Volvo's Sensus smartphone app integration. Work your way up to the Inscription or Inscription Platinum and you'll get the longer wheelbase, an upgraded sound system and a slew of safety features. The T6 AWD R-Design is the sportiest and most powerful S60.
The T5 Dynamic and T5 Inscription are equipped with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (240 hp, 258 lb-ft) and an eight-speed automatic transmission. The T6 AWD R-Design uses a turbocharged and supercharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (302 hp, 295 lb-ft).
Front-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is an option on all trim levels, except on the T6 AWD R-Design, which comes only with AWD. Every S60 uses the same eight-speed automatic transmission.
The base T5 Dynamic comes relatively well-equipped with 18-inch wheels, a sunroof, xenon headlights, LED running lights, headlight washers, heated mirrors, automatic climate control, leather seats, an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat (with lumbar adjustment), driver-seat memory settings, power-folding rear headrests, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a 60/40-split folding rear seat. Standard technology features include a low-speed forward collision warning and mitigation system, a 7-inch display screen, Volvo's Sensus smartphone app integration, Wi-Fi capability, Bluetooth, voice commands, and an eight-speaker sound system with satellite radio and a USB interface.
The midlevel T5 Inscription gets the longer wheelbase (which increases rear legroom by 3 inches), side rear window sunshades, a power rear window sunshade, a rearview camera, rear parking sensors, a power front passenger seat, a configurable instrument display and an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a multi-filter cabin air filtration system and additional sound-deadening material.
The Inscription Platinum adds a 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, turn-adapting headlights, revised seats, wood interior trim, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, and Volvo's Convenience and Technology packages (explained below).
At the top of the ladder, there's the T6 AWD R-Design Platinum, which has all the Inscription Platinum features plus the more powerful engine, all-wheel drive, 19-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, special exterior and interior trim, navigation, sport front seats, adjustable steering effort and paddle shifters.
Available on all S60 Inscription models and standard on Platinum models, the Convenience package adds power-folding mirrors, keyless ignition and entry, and a grocery-bag holder. The Technology package features adaptive cruise control, automatic high-beam headlight control, a more advanced forward collision warning and mitigation system, and a lane departure warning and intervention system.\
Volvo's optional Climate package, available on all S60s except the Dynamic trim level, includes a heated windshield, heated windshield washers, heated front and rear seats, a heated steering wheel and an active cabin air filter. The Sport package (T5 Dynamic only) includes 19-inch alloy wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, adjustable steering effort and paddle shifters. Also available is the Vision package, which features blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, front and rear park sensors, and keyless entry and ignition.
Other notable options are an automatic parking assistance system and a rear-seat entertainment system with dual displays.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2015 Volvo S60 T6 AWD Drive-E (turbo and supercharged 2.0L inline-4 | 8-speed automatic | FWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Volvo S60 has received some minor trim-level revisions. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's model, however.
Driving7.5
Comfort7.0
Interior7.0
Utility7.0
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.2 / 10
|Driving
|7.5
|Comfort
|7.0
|Interior
|7.0
|Utility
|7.0
|Technology
|6.5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2018 Volvo S60.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the S60 models:
- City Safety Systems
- Helps avoid collisions with other vehicles with collision warning, mitigation and automatic braking systems that operate up to 19 mph.
- Volvo On Call
- Notifies emergency services in the case of an accident or stolen vehicle.
- Technology Package
- Includes pedestrian and cyclist detection as well as lane departure warning/intervention, which keep you from drifting out of your lane.
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the S60
Related Used 2018 Volvo S60 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2014
- Used Ford F-150 2010
- Used Kia Soul
- Used Volvo XC60
- Used Toyota RAV4 2012
- Used HUMMER H2
- Used GMC Yukon 2015
- Used Buick Enclave
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Colorado 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Jeep Gladiator
- 2019 Aston Martin DB11
- 2019 Buick Regal TourX
- 2019 GMC Acadia
- 2020 Volkswagen Passat
- 2019 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Lexus LC 500h
- 2019 Audi Q5
- 2020 GMC Savana Cargo
- 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Volvo V60
- Volvo S90 2020
- 2020 XC40
- Volvo V90 2019
- Volvo S90 2019
- 2020 Volvo V90 Cross Country
- 2019 S90
- 2020 Volvo XC90
- 2020 Volvo XC60
- Volvo V90 Cross Country 2019