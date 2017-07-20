  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.2 / 10
Consumer Rating
(3)
2018 Volvo S60 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Good balance between a comfortable ride quality and sporty handling
  • Excellent safety scores and available advanced safety features
  • Available extended-wheelbase model offers extra legroom
  • Standard-wheelbase sedan has less rear legroom than competitors
  • Fuel economy for high-performance engine might not live up to expectations
Which S60 does Edmunds recommend?

If you're looking for some extra legroom in the rear and a decent amount of standard equipment, we recommend going with the T5 Inscription trim level on the 2018 Volvo S60. For some additional safety features, we'd also recommend tacking on the Technology package, which includes adaptive cruise control, an advanced forward collision warning and mitigation system, and a lane departure warning and intervention system. More enthusiastic drivers will be drawn to the T6 AWD R-Design, and we won't blame them, but the T5 Inscription is probably the most well-rounded trim level.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.2 / 10

After nearly a decade on the market, it would be easy for the 2018 Volvo S60 to look dated compared to its luxury-sedan rivals, but it's quite the opposite. Its looks are still classy, and all of the modern safety equipment you'd expect from Volvo is helping to keep this four-door Scandinavian competitor relevant.

Under the hood, the S60 is available with two four-cylinder engines, one that is turbocharged, the other turbocharged and supercharged. Front- and all-wheel drive are both available, and the multiple safety features offered give the S60 a range of modern technology. The handling has varying levels of sportiness depending on the trim level, and the ride is definitely a luxury-level quality. Interior trimmings, as unfamiliar as they may seem to owners coming from other brands, are upscale and pleasing to the touch. And while legroom is limited on the standard S60, there's an available extended-wheelbase model called the Inscription that adds about 3 inches of rear legroom. Essentially, the 2018 Volvo S60 has all the bases covered. Despite its age, it's a well-rounded sedan that has a lot going for it. We recommend taking one out for a test drive.

2018 Volvo S60 models

The 2018 Volvo S60 is available in four different trim levels. The two standard-wheelbase offerings are the T5 Dynamic and T6 AWD R-Design Platinum, and the long-wheelbase trim levels are the T5 Inscription and T5 Inscription Platinum. The T5 Dynamic comes with items such as power seats and Volvo's Sensus smartphone app integration. Work your way up to the Inscription or Inscription Platinum and you'll get the longer wheelbase, an upgraded sound system and a slew of safety features. The T6 AWD R-Design is the sportiest and most powerful S60.

The T5 Dynamic and T5 Inscription are equipped with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (240 hp, 258 lb-ft) and an eight-speed automatic transmission. The T6 AWD R-Design uses a turbocharged and supercharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (302 hp, 295 lb-ft).

Front-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is an option on all trim levels, except on the T6 AWD R-Design, which comes only with AWD. Every S60 uses the same eight-speed automatic transmission.

The base T5 Dynamic comes relatively well-equipped with 18-inch wheels, a sunroof, xenon headlights, LED running lights, headlight washers, heated mirrors, automatic climate control, leather seats, an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat (with lumbar adjustment), driver-seat memory settings, power-folding rear headrests, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a 60/40-split folding rear seat. Standard technology features include a low-speed forward collision warning and mitigation system, a 7-inch display screen, Volvo's Sensus smartphone app integration, Wi-Fi capability, Bluetooth, voice commands, and an eight-speaker sound system with satellite radio and a USB interface.

The midlevel T5 Inscription gets the longer wheelbase (which increases rear legroom by 3 inches), side rear window sunshades, a power rear window sunshade, a rearview camera, rear parking sensors, a power front passenger seat, a configurable instrument display and an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a multi-filter cabin air filtration system and additional sound-deadening material.

The Inscription Platinum adds a 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, turn-adapting headlights, revised seats, wood interior trim, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, and Volvo's Convenience and Technology packages (explained below).

At the top of the ladder, there's the T6 AWD R-Design Platinum, which has all the Inscription Platinum features plus the more powerful engine, all-wheel drive, 19-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, special exterior and interior trim, navigation, sport front seats, adjustable steering effort and paddle shifters.

Available on all S60 Inscription models and standard on Platinum models, the Convenience package adds power-folding mirrors, keyless ignition and entry, and a grocery-bag holder. The Technology package features adaptive cruise control, automatic high-beam headlight control, a more advanced forward collision warning and mitigation system, and a lane departure warning and intervention system.\

Volvo's optional Climate package, available on all S60s except the Dynamic trim level, includes a heated windshield, heated windshield washers, heated front and rear seats, a heated steering wheel and an active cabin air filter. The Sport package (T5 Dynamic only) includes 19-inch alloy wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, adjustable steering effort and paddle shifters. Also available is the Vision package, which features blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, front and rear park sensors, and keyless entry and ignition.

Other notable options are an automatic parking assistance system and a rear-seat entertainment system with dual displays.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2015 Volvo S60 T6 AWD Drive-E (turbo and supercharged 2.0L inline-4 | 8-speed automatic | FWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Volvo S60 has received some minor trim-level revisions. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's model, however.

Driving

7.5
With a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that is both turbo- and supercharged, the S60 T6 makes 302 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque, which is impressive for its size. The resulting acceleration is slightly disappointing, but overall the S60 is a solid performer.

Acceleration

7.5
Shifts are smooth under light pedal pressure, but they become noticeable under moderate acceleration. Our test S60 T6 reached 60 mph in 5.9 seconds. That's a bit slow for a small luxury sedan with an upgraded engine, but real-world performance should be useful enough for most drivers.

Braking

8.0
Panic stopping from 60 mph required 120 feet in our test car, which is a few feet longer than rivals. Overall, the S60 remains composed, and it's easy to modulate the brakes around town.

Steering

7.0
Steering effort can be adjusted among three modes to suit individual tastes. Steering feel is appropriate in Normal mode, and reactions are predictable and precise, which contribute to the car feeling somewhat athletic and confident.

Handling

8.0
The S60 is surprisingly capable on a tight, winding road. It feels stable and encourages spirited driving. At the limit, the stability control smartly brakes the inside front wheel to gently keep the car on its path.

Drivability

7.5
Points are deducted for the rough engine stop-start's slow startup response and occasional lurches. The good thing: The system can be disabled with a single button. Otherwise, the S60 is easy to drive with few demands on the driver.

Comfort

7.0
The S60 gets high marks for front-seat comfort over long distances, but the rear seats aren't as comfortable, particularly for adult-size passengers. The ride quality is on the stiff side without being harsh, and the cabin is relatively quiet. Overall, it's slightly better than average.

Seat comfort

6.5
The front seats are well-shaped for hours of comfortable road tripping, but they lack adjustability. Lateral support is adequate enough when cornering. The rear seats are flat by comparison and may not be as accommodating for adults.

Ride comfort

7.0
Initial impacts from small ruts and bumps are smoothed over reasonably well. Larger undulations have a tendency to create a fair amount of jostling. On the highway, the S60 feels well-planted and solid.

Noise & vibration

7.0
Wind noise is noticeable at highway speeds, but not to the point that it's intrusive. Road noise is much more muted, even on coarse asphalt. Under hard acceleration, the engine sounds coarse, acknowledging it's a four-cylinder.

Interior

7.0
Although the S60's interior is visually pleasing, the many buttons and awkward infotainment controller show that it lags behind the times. Rear passenger space and cargo capacity is also a bit smaller than in some rivals. But thoughtful touches make up for many of these shortcomings.

Ease of use

5.0
The primary controls are well-placed, but the driver information display is not intuitive. The infotainment screen is crisp, but the dial controller mounted on the button-heavy center stack is not ideal and some menus are complicated.

Getting in/getting out

7.0
Getting in and out of the S60 is easy, thanks to tall door openings. Lengthwise, the doors are short enough to allow easy access in tighter spaces. This holds true for rear passengers, too.

Roominess

7.5
The front seats are spacious, and the large windows make it feel even bigger. Rear passengers have enough headroom for adults, but the seat cushions lack support for the same passengers. The tall door sills make it feel more enclosed.

Visibility

8.0
The narrow roof pillars afford a good all-around view with little obstruction in sharp turns. The rear decklid is high, but the standard power-folding rear headrests, parking sensors and rearview camera (on the T6) assist when reversing.

Quality

8.0
The S60's interior materials and sturdy build quality are typical for entry-level luxury sedans. It easily meets and sometimes exceeds expectations. Knobs and buttons have a heft that's appropriate for this class.

Utility

7.0
The S60's trunk is a bit small for the class, and standard-wheelbase models are limited when it comes to rear legroom but the available extended-wheelbase (Inscription) models help solve that problem.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Volvo S60.

5(67%)
4(33%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
3 reviews
See all 3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Very Good Car
Ted V,08/04/2017
T5 Inscription Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
I am on my third S60 and have loved them all. My first S60 I owned and sold it in 2015 because my wife insisted on me driving a car with all the safety improvements. This brings me to one of the very few problems with the S60 and that is resale value. Like so many other cars nowadays my near perfect car with normal mileage was worth less than 50% on a trade. However the up to date safety features prevented me from two serious accidents so it was worth it. The car drives great. The comfort, quality feel, gas mileage and all the features work great. The only reason I ever go back to my dealer is for recommended maintenance. What I like about the S60 is I never feel bored driving it. I recently leased an end of year 2017 because the incentives to turn my 2015 in early were so sensational it made sense to do it. For the first time I got the Inscription model with the platinum trim. The extra legroom in the rear seat answered another issue with my two previous S60s. This is the best version I have had yet. The car now comes with an automatic shade for the rear window and manual shades for the two rear passengers. These are great to keep the kids cooler. This is a very good car.
Great Buy
RBentin,04/05/2018
T5 Inscription Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
The vehicle I purchased has a few add-ons such as BLIS, heated seats, and 19-inch wheels. Being a baby-boomer having driven for many years I originally felt the safety technology would be an unnecessary distraction and possibly an outright annoyance, but having driven the vehicle only 2,600 miles I'm sold on it. The blind-spot and cross-traffic alerts are unobtrusive and the auto-brake tends to be in-sync with my own braking habits. The few times the auto-brake has engaged have been within a fraction of a second before applying the brake myself. The interior materials are high quality and the fit-and-form are excellent. Little extras such as the entry/exit lighting and theater lighting while driving are nice touches that add to the luxury feel of the vehicle, as do the soft-touch premium leather seats. For audio buffs (as I am), the Harman-Kardon audio system is fantastic. While acceleration is strong and smooth when getting heavy on the accelerator the 8-speed transmission is a little disappointing on the lower end of the RPM scale. Under modest acceleration the transmission shifts prematurely (in my opinion) and gives the impression of "lugging" the engine. Accelerating somewhat strongly to avoid the feel of "lugging" the engine has thus far produced an average city/highway MPG of 31.4, which is all-the-more impressive being a "green" engine. The 19-inch diamond-cut wheels look great and provide excellent handling with little additional road noise but do enhance the impact of bumps and rough road surfaces, a price I was willing to pay for the great handling. Overall I would highly recommend the S60. Feature-for-feature and dollar-for-dollar the S60 is a wise and enjoyable alternative to a pricier Mercedes, BMW, or Audi.
Third time is the charm!
John Rotante,07/18/2018
T5 Inscription 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
I've driven Volvo S60's since I went to Sweden for the amazing Overseas Delivery Program in 2013. Originally a T5 - 2.5 Cylinder turbo...and now with a more refined 2.0, AWD; and a real luxury feel in the Inscription model. The extra length loses about 10% of the sportiness of the shorter versions, but the solid value of understated elegance is quite apparent. And although I was expecting to move to the newer US model, my lease ran out and acquiring this 2018 iteration proves that Volvo's are getting better all the time! It fits like a glove!
See all 3 reviews of the 2018 Volvo S60
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
25 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
25 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
25 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
22 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
302 hp @ 5700 rpm
See all Used 2018 Volvo S60 features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the S60 models:

City Safety Systems
Helps avoid collisions with other vehicles with collision warning, mitigation and automatic braking systems that operate up to 19 mph.
Volvo On Call
Notifies emergency services in the case of an accident or stolen vehicle.
Technology Package
Includes pedestrian and cyclist detection as well as lane departure warning/intervention, which keep you from drifting out of your lane.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2018 Volvo S60

Used 2018 Volvo S60 Overview

The Used 2018 Volvo S60 is offered in the following submodels: S60 Sedan, S60 Polestar. Available styles include T5 Inscription Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), T5 Dynamic 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), T5 Inscription 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), T6 R-Design Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A), and Polestar 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Volvo S60?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Volvo S60 trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Volvo S60 T5 Dynamic is priced between $20,495 and$21,998 with odometer readings between 33886 and38225 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Volvo S60 T5 Inscription is priced between $22,994 and$26,290 with odometer readings between 19908 and40113 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Volvo S60 T5 Inscription Platinum is priced between $24,700 and$26,488 with odometer readings between 7298 and22780 miles.

Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Volvo S60s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Volvo S60 for sale near. There are currently 7 used and CPO 2018 S60s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $20,495 and mileage as low as 7298 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Volvo S60.

Can't find a used 2018 Volvo S60s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volvo S60 for sale - 6 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $22,799.

Find a used Volvo for sale - 10 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $11,325.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo S60 for sale - 3 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $15,275.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo for sale - 7 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $18,466.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Volvo S60?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volvo lease specials
Check out Volvo S60 lease specials

