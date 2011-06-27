Used 2014 Volvo S60 Consumer Reviews
2 years with my S60 T5 AWD
My wife and I decided to downsize with the aim of lowering our overall car payment. My previous car was a 2008 BMW 335i coupe. I loved that car - it's performance, handling and appearance endeared itself to me daily. However, I live in Pennsylvania and winters in it were never really "fun". Also, getting the kids to school became a chore - and a sedan made sense. I decided to lease this time around. Long story short, I got a S60 T5 AWD with Premier and Sport packages. Overall, the car has a decent amount of "go". It's no 335i, but it pulls off the line well. It gets a little asthmatic as the revs climb. The Sport package definitely made a difference in handling too.
Very Good Car/Great Value
All's well after 25,000 miles. Still as quiet as day 1. Still love the way the car performs. Comfortable, quiet and handling is great and performance with the "base" engine is surprisingly quick. NOT like the Audi A3 I rented a little while ago. Only complaint....the original Continental tires were shop after 19,000 miles!!! Changed to Pirelli's and am much happier with them especially in the wet. I just picked up my S60 a few days ago after comparing quite a few cars. Audi A4, Buick Regal, Ford Fusion, Honda Accord, Cadillac ATS, BMW 3 series & Mercedes new A class. The Volvo was overall the best choice for me as an everyday car. It does all things well and represented a great car for the money. A bit more money than the fully loaded Ford, Buick and Honda but with better quality and features. The same feel and features of the Audi, Mercedes and Cadillac but without a higher price tag and the horrible excuse for a back seat.
Saved my wife's life
I bought a certified used 2013 Volvo S60 with AWD in August 2015, with 17K miles on it. It came with a 7-year/100,00 mile warranty, which is unbeatable. I had to have the driver's side door sensor and the pump for the windshield washer fixed under warranty at that start, but no problems since then. The car has plenty of power, is very comfortable and easy to drive on long trips. It is the most comfortable car I have owned. On Presidents' Day 2016, my wife was driving uphill with about an inch of fresh snow on the road, when a driver coming down the hill lost control and slide sideways into her late so quickly that she had no chance to react. The combined speed of the crash probably was in the 50 to 60 mph range. My wife got only a sore chest and some bruises on her hips from the seatbelt, but otherwise she did not have a scratch. All of the airbags deployed. The car was totaled. I'm so glad that she was riding in a Volvo when the accident happened. I'm now looking to replace it with another a year newer.
Europe experience
We took factory delivery and put 3600 miles on the car in a six week road trip. Extremely comfortable seats. Averaged twenty six mpg at ninety on the Autobahn. Averaged thirty at lower speeds. Last car was a BMW. This doesn't corner the same but is more comfortable and offers much more interior room. We are very pleased. The factory delivery is a treat and a lot of fun.
Value, Performance, Sex Appeal (in that order)
I researched vehicles in this class thoroughly before making a buying decision. First, let me state that I have no need for any of the common bells and whistles that manufacturers have been adding to vehicles these days such as lane departure warnings, park assist, even navigation. This review does not evaluate those areas because quite frankly I don't care about them or use them. I'm motivated by the following: how does the car drive, how does the car look, does the car meet my interior/storage needs and how reliable is the car? That's it. With that in mind, let's get started. I narrowed the field down to the Audi S4, Lexus IS350 and the Volvo S60-T6 since all had similar performance specs like 300 HP and AWD as well as identical 0-60 times. In terms of pure driving performance and sex appeal, the S4 and IS350 win without question. I'd put the IS350 as the champ. However, after many test drives I came to realize that 90-95% of the performance those cars offer can be found in the S60-T6 for only 70% of the price. In other areas such as rear passenger area & trunk space, the S60 was the winner. I've only owned this car for 30 days so I can't speak to the reliability yet, but I'm expecting industry-standard costs. One of the things I've noticed is that it's not as smooth in Sport mode both in up/down shifting as the others, but in regular drive mode it's fine. Aside from that, it's a joy to drive and at a fraction of the cost of it's peers. And even though I didn't need a luxurious leather seat, it truly is like sinking into a Lay-Z-Boy recliner--amazing. Bottom line: if you're looking for best in class regardless of price, look to Audi or Lexus and expect to pay $7k-$10k more. If you want the best interior comfort & space, equal acceleration, 95% driving dynamics and 90% sex appeal for 70% of cost compared to rivals, the S60-T6 is the choice to make. I've been incredibly happy with it.
