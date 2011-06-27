  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo S60
  4. Used 2017 Volvo S60
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(27)
Appraise this car

2017 Volvo S60 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Pleasing balance between a comfortable ride quality and sporty handling
  • Excellent safety scores and available advanced safety features
  • Standard-wheelbase sedan has less rear legroom than competitors
  • Fuel economy for the turbo and supercharged engine might not live up to expectations
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
Volvo S60 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
List Price Range
$15,998 - $24,998
Used S60 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Now in its fourth model year since its last major update, the 2017 Volvo S60 receives only minor changes. Despite its age, the S60 continues to be a relevant player in the small luxury sedan segment. Its gutsy powertrains have made a strong impression, and last year's introduction of the long-wheelbase Inscription version gave the S60 lineup's viability a shot in the arm.

What's more, the S60 has good looks and a long list of features including several safety items. It's tuned for comfort rather than sport, a choice that will suit many consumers just fine. The base Dynamic trim level even looks the part more than ever. The S60 turns and steers competently, though, and its comfortable seats are well-suited for long drives. The 3-inch-longer wheelbase of the Inscription model means your backseat passengers will enjoy the trip, too, whereas the base S60's backseat is on the tight side.

Overall, the 2017 Volvo S60 has an easygoing appeal that makes it worth your attention. The BMW 3 Series remains the standard-bearer especially at the enthusiast-oriented end of the spectrum, and the Mercedes-Benz C-Class is a strong all-arounder. Among other comfort-slanted sedans such as the Acura TLX, Hyundai Genesis and Lexus ES 350, the S60 stacks up quite well and is priced attractively to boot.

The S60 comes with a raft of standard safety features that include antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and whiplash-reducing front head restraints. Low-speed frontal collision warning and collision mitigation with automatic braking ( City Safety) systems are standard and can help the driver avoid a collision with other vehicles or a run-in with a stationary object at speeds of up to 19 mph by automatically applying the brakes if reaction from the driver isn't quick enough. Also standard is Volvo's On Call system that includes emergency assistance, automatic crash notification and stolen vehicle assistance.

Included in the optional Technology package (standard on the Platinum trim) is an upgraded version of the forward collision mitigation system that adds pedestrian and cyclist detection. This package also includes electronic warnings for driver inattention, lane departure warning and lane departure intervention.

Other available safety features include front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert.

In Edmunds brake testing, an XC60 T6 Drive-E stopped from 60 mph in 120 feet, which is average for this class of car.

In government crash testing, the S60 earned a perfect five-star rating for overall crash protection, with five stars each for total front and side crash protection. In testing by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the 2016 S60 (we expect similar results from the essentially identical 2017 model) received the best possible rating of Good in all tests, including the moderate-overlap front-impact, small-overlap front-impact, side-impact, roof strength and head restraint/seat design (whiplash protection). The IIHS also rated the S60's optional forward collision warning and mitigation system as Superior.

2017 Volvo S60 models

A midsize entry-level luxury sedan, the 2017 Volvo S60 is available in standard and extended (Inscription) wheelbase lengths. Trim levels have been simplified for 2017, shrinking to only four this year. The two standard-wheelbase offerings are T5 Dynamic and T6 AWD R-Design, and the long-wheelbase trim levels are T5 Inscription and T5 Inscription Platinum. All wheel-drive is an option on all trim levels, except on the T6 AWD R-Design, where it is compulsory.

The base T5 Dynamic comes standard with 18-inch wheels, a sunroof, xenon headlights, LED running lights, headlight washers, heated mirrors, automatic climate control, leather seats, an eight-way power driver seat (with adjustable lumbar), driver memory settings, power-folding rear headrests, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a 60/40-split folding rear seat. Standard technology features include a low-speed forward collision warning and mitigation system, a 7-inch display screen, Volvo's Sensus smartphone app integration, Wi-Fi capability, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, voice commands and an eight-speaker sound system, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack, a USB audio interface and an engine stop-start system.

The T5 Inscription adds side rear window sunshades, a power rear window sunshade, a backup camera, rear parking sensors, a power front passenger seat, navigation, a configurable instrument display and an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a multi-filter cabin air filtration system and additional sound-deadening material.

The Inscription Platinum adds a 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, adaptive xenon headlights, revised seats, wood interior trim, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and Volvo's Convenience and Technology packages (explained below). As noted previously, the Inscription is the only S60 with the long wheelbase and extra rear legroom.

The T6 AWD R-Design has the Platinum features and adds a more powerful engine, all-wheel drive, 19-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, special exterior and interior trim, sport seats, adjustable steering effort and paddle shifters.

Available on all S60s and standard on Platinum models, the Convenience package adds power-folding mirrors, keyless ignition and entry, and a grocery bag holder. The Technology package features adaptive cruise control, automatic high-beam headlight control, a more advanced forward collision warning and mitigation system, and a lane departure warning and intervention system.

Volvo's optional Climate package, available on all S60s except the Dynamic trim level, includes a heated windshield, heated windshield washers, heated front and rear seats, a heated steering wheel and an active cabin filter. The Sport package (T5 Dynamic only) includes 19-inch alloy wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, adjustable steering effort and paddle shifters. Also available is the Vision package, which features blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, front and rear park sensors, and keyless entry and ignition.

Other notable options an automatic parking assistance system and a rear-seat entertainment system with dual displays.

The 2017 Volvo S60 T5 Dynamic and T5 Inscription are equipped with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with 240 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. EPA fuel economy estimates stand at 29 mpg combined (25 city/36 highway) for the base T5 Dynamic and T5 Inscription, while AWD variants drop to 26 mpg combined (23 city/31 highway).

The T6 AWD R-Design is all-wheel-drive and packs a turbocharged and supercharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that cranks out 302 hp and 295 lb-ft. It, too, uses the eight-speed automatic. In prior Edmunds testing, a front-wheel-drive Volvo S60 with this engine accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 5.9 seconds, which is a slower than average time for a small luxury sedan with an upgraded engine. EPA fuel economy numbers are 26 mpg combined (22 city/32 highway). We found it difficult to match these numbers in our long-term testing of a T6 Drive-E, which is fundamentally similar to the T6 AWD R-Design save for our car's front-wheel-drive layout.

Driving

The 2017 Volvo S60 is a comfortable and cooperative luxury sedan with ample oomph under the hood, especially in T6 AWD R-Design guise. Despite packing both a supercharger and a turbocharger, it's always well-mannered. The all-wheel-drive system effectively apportions power to individual wheels to maximize traction around turns or on slippery roads.

One thing the S60 is not is a true sport sedan. Even with AWD, it lacks the handling precision and driver engagement offered by a few other rivals. Instead, it takes a balanced approach to sport and comfort. It's sporty enough not to be a complete wet blanket on a winding mountain road, yet it's also smooth and quiet enough for easy everyday commuting.

Interior

Volvo's Scandinavian take on design gives the 2017 Volvo S60's cabin a unique personality among its rivals, even if it is starting to look its age. The heavier graining on the dash and doors won't suit everyone, but there's no denying that the interior leather, vinyl and plastic are quality materials.

Dual temperature adjustment knobs and "mode man" pictograms make climate control adjustments simple and intuitive. Unlike touch-sensitive interfaces, the Volvo's controls can be operated without looking. For more complicated tasks such as selecting a media player playlist, programming the optional navigation system or controlling more complicated vehicle functions, the S60 relies on the standard Sensus system. It's fairly easy to use, though the multipurpose knob's location on the dash (rather than the center console) is odd, and it lacks a touchpad input like some rival controller systems.

As is typical among Volvos, the front seats (Comfort, Contour or Sport) offer proper support and outstanding comfort on long trips. Full-size adults, however, might find that the ample bolsters are on the narrow side. In the backseat, the S60 isn't quite as accommodating. The seats themselves are supportive, but space is at a premium — legroom and footroom are tight for folks taller than 5 feet, 10 inches. Competitors such as the BMW 3 Series and Mercedes C-Class are more welcoming for taller passengers. If you'll regularly be taking along rear passengers, the T5 Inscription with its extra 3 inches of legroom is the way to go. It's also easier to get in and out of, and that extra room can be helpful for installing rear-facing child safety seats.

The trunk's 12-cubic-foot capacity is a bit small for the class (it's the same cargo space for either wheelbase), but a low liftover height makes it easy to access the space. Both the rear seats fold down, and there's a separate pass-through for skis.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Volvo S60.

5(59%)
4(26%)
3(7%)
2(8%)
1(0%)
4.4
27 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 27 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

S60L - China Rules!
wbm,02/22/2017
T5 Inscription Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
This is the first major Chinese car exported to the USA- I got the S60 Inscription, Platinum from Princeton Volvo. We were looking for a car for long trips up to Canada that is both comfortable and fuel efficient. I looked at Lexus, Audi and VW cars (we had a Honda, and had a bad reliability experience with the Mercedes E320 wagon). The Audi is more quiet, but has a smaller interior with a smaller fuel tank - for long trips we really appreciated both the larger cabin, and the good fuel mileage. We recently did 1000 miles up to Canada and back and can testify that the car performed very well. Our son was comfortable in the back reading - in the Honda he got motion sickness. In particular, while some journalists do not like the adaptive cruse control, I found it fantastic - once one gets use to using it, it makes long drives on moderately busy freeways much much more enjoyable and stress free. The S60L has a longer wheel base which reduce handling, but increases stability - the car performed perfectly on busy highways with large trucks that can blow a car around. Many journalists complained about the lack of a touch screen - I strictly preferred the S60 to both the S90 and Audi A4- the navigation screen is perfect - I find the heads up display very distracting, and once one gets the hang of it, the S60 system is efficient - the hardest thing to do is enter an address, but with Volvo on call this is easy - find the address on ones phone and then send to the car. The negatives are the following - small trunk - holds about 4 roll-ons plus a bit - we got the spare tire that reduces trunk space (which for long trips is something we value - being stuck on a highway with a flat at 2am is not great). Second, one can put a Class 2 hitch for a bike rack or cargo carrier, but for the moment there are no roof racks for the Inscription - Rhino Rack says they may do them in the future, but Thule (and hence Volvo) says they will not do them - so I would not recommend the car for a family that needs more space - with roof racks and a cargo box, the car could be a good family car - large cabin plus comfortable, but precise ride. Finally, the car can use regular gas, but 89 octane gets 12% better mileage, so we will use that going forward. Overall, we would get the same car again, unless there is a V60 Inscription, which would solve the lack of cargo space, while giving more cabin space. Update August 2018: Our initial impressions have not changed much. The following seemingly small issues would probably lead me to buy a different car this time: 1. Headlights are not great - it would be nice to have running lamps - I have these on my other car and have found that they do improve driving in the fog and snow. Volvo used to have these, but no longer. 2. We did use the spare on the way to the airport and so it saved us from missing a flight - wish they would make more room for a spare. 3. Still no rack for the car. Really irritating, especially if one skis. I put a hitch on for a bike rack that I do us frequently, and had a wiring harness put in for towing - Volvo does not support these, so it was after market. 4. Windshield wipers are not very good, and given the unusual specs I could not find an aftermarket pair that would do better. Overall, it is a nice car, but for the American market Volvo really seems to want to force people to large gas guzzler's for car's that have utility features . A sedan is great for day to day driving, and the extra room in the back is very nice. However, for holidays one would like more usability features - overhead rack, better wipers, better lights. In the theory the cross-country is suppose to cover these, but then why the small back seat? The longer Inscription is a definite improvement.
Sporty yet safe
Lenore Evans,11/23/2016
T5 Inscription Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
I am thrilled with the Volvo S60 AWD Inscription Platinum. It is a joy to drive. Hugs the road in a sporty way yet the ride is smoothe and quiet. They have every safety feature available. My 17 year old daughter even loves it and thinks it's sporty and stylish and the Harmon Kardon stereo is with the upgrade.
Outstanding
Ana M,01/03/2017
T5 Dynamic 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
I know this brand very well, this is my 5th Volvo. Safety is of utmost importance to me, and the quality is great too. I enjoy having peace of mind when I am on the road. Love to travel and it is good to have peace of mind. I wanted something bigger, but it's me alone most of the time. So I got another S60. The sales associate Ingrid was there through the process and was helpful and not pushy, we had a good footing from the introduction. Made the sale go smoothly almost effortless. Great place, personnel and friendly people that make you feel welcomed.
First Volvo
DG,10/26/2018
T5 Inscription 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
I bought the S60 Inscription to replace a Toyota Camry. I test drove several vehicles and ended up falling love with the Volvo due to it's classy interior and spacious back seat. While not a sports car it drives and handles well, and does everything I ask of it. These are the most comfortable seats I've ever sat in. They make it a pleasure driving this car. I am not crazy about the keyboard on the console, and I wish the dash was leather, but overall I am quite pleased. The trunk is a little small, but I also realize the spaciousness of the back seat is the plus here. I do like al of the safety features, and love having a back up camera and blindside sensors. I also like the wet sensor windshield wipers. I like the technology of the car. I think it has an adequate sound system, and the computer is easy to use once you become accustomed to it. My only qualm is the navigation system. It isn't easy to use, and you can't do a split screen of that and the radio. I have had no issues with the car thus far (6 months in) and the fuel economy is even better than advertised.
See all 27 reviews of the 2017 Volvo S60
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
25 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
25 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
25 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
23 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
302 hp @ 5700 rpm
See all Used 2017 Volvo S60 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2017 Volvo S60

Used 2017 Volvo S60 Overview

The Used 2017 Volvo S60 is offered in the following submodels: S60 Sedan, S60 T6 Polestar. Available styles include T5 Inscription 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), T5 Dynamic 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), T5 Inscription Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), T6 R-Design Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A), and T6 Polestar 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Volvo S60?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Volvo S60 trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Volvo S60 T5 Inscription is priced between $16,995 and$23,995 with odometer readings between 12985 and47798 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Volvo S60 T5 Dynamic is priced between $15,998 and$23,998 with odometer readings between 11244 and76928 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Volvo S60 T5 Inscription Platinum is priced between $16,475 and$21,900 with odometer readings between 22897 and104721 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Volvo S60 T6 R-Design Platinum is priced between $22,878 and$24,998 with odometer readings between 36204 and65221 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Volvo S60s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Volvo S60 for sale near. There are currently 27 used and CPO 2017 S60s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $15,998 and mileage as low as 11244 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Volvo S60.

Can't find a used 2017 Volvo S60s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volvo S60 for sale - 2 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $11,786.

Find a used Volvo for sale - 4 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $10,082.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo S60 for sale - 5 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $18,116.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volvo for sale - 8 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $7,378.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Volvo S60?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volvo lease specials
Check out Volvo S60 lease specials

Related Used 2017 Volvo S60 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles