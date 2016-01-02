Used 2016 Volvo S60 for Sale Near Me

AutoNation USA Houston - Houston / Texas

Onyx Black Metallic Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Off-Black; Sport Leather Seating Surfaces This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Contact AutoNation USA Houston today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2016 Volvo S60 Inscription T5 Drive-E Platinum. Only the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee can offer you the comfort of knowing you made the right purchase. This Volvo S60 Inscription T5 Drive-E Platinum is for the discerning driver who demands the utmost of his vehicle. The less money you spend at the pump, the more money you'll have to spend on you. So why not consider this wonderfully styled, fuel-efficient Volvo S60 Inscription. You can tell this 2016 Volvo S60 Inscription has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 33,188mi and appears with a showroom shine. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Volvo S60 Inscription T5 Drive-E Platinum. Performance, ease of use and efficiency are just a few reasons you'll love the navigation system that comes with this car. More information about the 2016 Volvo S60 Inscription: The 2016 Volvo S60 sedan lineup spans the range from practical, smart luxury sedan to full-fledged luxury sedan; and the svelte V60 follows suit, appealing to active people who need a little more versatility but don't necessarily want an SUV. With a lineup of 'Drive-E' engines, these cars have become much more attractive to those who want a fuel-efficient luxury car; and with Volvo adding more to the feature set each year, they're better-equipped than most other luxury models for the same money. The S60 line also has a very strong reputation for safety, with top-tier results from both of the U.S. agencies. Strengths of this model include excellent safety ratings, beautiful cabin appointments, safety and technology features, Strong yet economical new 'Drive-E' engines, and versatile new V60 sport wagon All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2016 Volvo S60 T5 Drive-E Inscription Platinum with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

29 Combined MPG ( 25 City/ 37 Highway)

VIN: LYV402FM3GB102798

Stock: GB102798

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-27-2020