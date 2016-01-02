Used 2016 Volvo S60 for Sale Near Me
- certified
2016 Volvo S60 T5 Premier22,750 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$18,999$4,051 Below Market
Prestige Volvo Cars - East Hanover / New Jersey
PREMIER 2,650.00 Leather Seating Surfaces Power Glass Moonroof Sensus Navigation w/Mapcare Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror Side Windows Brightwork Adaptive Digital TFT Display Convenience Package 1,500.00 Keyless Drive Rear Park Assist Camera HomeLink? Integrated Garage Door Opener Grocery Bag Holder Power Retractable Exterior Mirrors BLIS Package 925.00 Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Cross Traffic Alert Front and Rear Park Assist Lane Change Merge Aid Eye Glass Holder 70.00 Mud Flaps: Front & Rear 180.00 Heated Front Seats 500.00 Destination Charge 940.00 Total Suggested Retail Price: $ 42,415.00. 2016 Volvo S60 T5 Premier Certified by Volvo AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Geartronic 2.5L I5 20V Turbocharged Black Stone Certified. Volvo Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Vehicle History * Transferable Warranty * Roadside Assistance * Limited Warranty: 60 Month/Unlimited Mile upgradeable up to 10 years (calculated from the original in-service date & zero miles) * 170+ Point Inspection * 1-Year complimentary Volvo On Call app. Remote climate control, locks, fuel, maintenance & driving journal. Vehicle History Report with Buyback Guarantee. Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Warranty Deductible: $0Recent Arrival! Odometer is 14098 miles below market average!Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volvo S60 T5 Premier with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1612TK6G2412187
Stock: 4506PA
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 32,535 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$16,759$2,404 Below Market
Volvo Cars Winston Salem - Winston Salem / North Carolina
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 15216 miles below market average! Navigation / GPS, Leather, Rear Camera, Sunroof / Moonroof, Bluetooth, Rear Back Up Camera, Multi-Function Steering Wheel Controls, Won't Last!, 200 Point Inspection, Blind Spot Information System, Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Package, Convenience Package, Front & Rear Park Assist, Grocery Bag Holder, HomeLink Integrated Garage Door Opener, Keyless Drive, Power Retractable Exterior Mirrors. FREE Oil Changes, State Inspections, Tire Rotations & Car Washes FOR LIFE! 200 Point Inspection. Osmium Gray Metallic 2016 Volvo S60 Inscription T5 25/37 City/Highway MPG Our Internet Value Pricing Mission at Volvo Cars Winston Salem is to present Value Pricing to all of our customers. Pre-owned Internet Pricing is achieved by polling over 70,000 pre-owned websites hourly. This ensures that everyone of our customers receives real-time Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! We do not play pricing games. After being in business for many years, we realized that Internet Value Pricing is by far the best approach for our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volvo S60 T5 Drive-E Inscription Premier with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LYV402FK1GB108310
Stock: PV3073A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-14-2020
- 56,445 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$15,698$1,098 Below Market
Dover Chevrolet - Dover / New Hampshire
Just traded, Loaded Volvo S60 T5 Premier, AWD, heated leather seats, power sunroof and so much more! Safety, quality, and a great price! New front brakes too!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volvo S60 T5 Premier with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1612TK5G2402556
Stock: CB6543A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 31,133 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$16,492$1,369 Below Market
Naples INFINITI - Naples / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. 2016 Volvo S60 T5 Drive-E Premier Gray FWD Drive-E 2.0L I4 16V Turbocharged Automatic with Geartronic Purchase your next vehicle with confidence and see how Naples INFINITI is delivering the car, and the experience. Stop by at 5880 Naples Blvd, Naples, Florida 34109. Everglades City | Marco Island | Naples| Bonita Springs | Cape Coral | Estero | Fort Myers | Fort Myers Beach | Sanibel Punta Gorda Longboat Key | North Port | Sarasota | Venice Anna Maria Island | Bradenton | Holmes Beach | Longboat Key | Palmetto Plant City | Tampa | Temple Terrace Coconut Creek | Coral Springs | Dania Beach | Davie | Deerfield Beach | Fort Lauderdale | Hallandale Beach |Hollywood | Lauderhill | Lighthouse Point | Margate | Miramar | Oakland Park | Pembroke Pines | Plantation |Pompano Beach | Tamarac | Weston | Wilton Manors Boca Raton | Boynton Beach | Delray Beach | Greenacres | Highland Beach | Hypoluxo | Juno Beach | Jupiter | Lake Park | Lake Worth | Lantana | Ocean Ridge | Palm Beach | Palm Beach Gardens | Royal Palm Beach | Wellington |West Palm Beach Aventura | Bal Harbour | Bay Harbor Islands | Coral Gables | Hialeah | Hialeah Gardens | Homestead | Key Biscayne | Miami | Miami Beach | North Miami | North Miami Beach | Pinecrest | Surfside Clearwater | Dunedin | Gulfport | Largo | Oldsmar | Pinellas Park | St. Pete Beach | St. Petersburg | Safety Harbor |Tarpon Springs | Treasure Island.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volvo S60 T5 Drive-E Premier with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV126MFKXG2392288
Stock: M460250A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 19,242 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$16,999$1,214 Below Market
East County Preowned Superstore - El Cajon / California
WOW!! Only 18K Miles and LOADED T5 Premier Edition!! ONE OWNER... FACTORY WARRANTY.. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE... High Output 2.0L Turbo 4cyl... Factory Navigation.. Moonroof.. Leather Seats.. All power options.. Dual Power Seats.. 3 Zone Climate control.. Heated Seats... Steering Wheel Audio and Bluetooth Controls.. Blind Spot Monitor.. Factory Alloys and MORE!! Fully Serviced and Ready to GO!!! One of the NICEST Volvo's in So-Cal.... Hurry! Our 2016 Volvo S60 T5 Drive-E Premier Sedan is proudly displayed in beautiful Savile Grey Metallic. Motivated by a TurboCharged 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder with stop/start technology that unleashes 240hp at your command while tethered to a reliable 8 Speed Automatic transmission that provides natural passing authority. This Front Wheel Drive delivers near 37mpg on the open road in addition to being accented by alloy wheels that posture this machine to perfection as touring suspension makes for an incredible commute. Handling and braking are essential as well, Volvo suspension is repeatedly touted as offering a more comfortable ride than many other makes, so plan your trip and enjoy every mile. You'll enjoy a wealth of amenities inside the S60 Drive-E Premier as you relax in ultra-supportive heated 8-way power front seat with memory settings, dual-zone automatic climate control, power-folding rear headrests, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, sunroof and more! Staying safely connected is easy thanks to next-level connectivity with Bluetooth, smartphone integration, WiFi capability, Sensus full color Navigation with MapCare, a prominent display screen and a great sound system with available HD/satellite radio and an iPod/USB interface. Of course, Volvo is known for safety, and the S60 is a Top Safety Pick as it is filled with low speed forward collision warning and mitigation, whiplash protection, airbags, a backup camera, and home safe lighting to name a few. This is a compelling package of Swedish craftsmanship, safety, performance and unmatched comfort. You've got to experience the T5 Drive-E Premier for yourself! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! . BUY WITH CONFIDENCE FREE 3 DAY EXCHANGE POLICY **CALL US FOR MORE DETAILS**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volvo S60 T5 Drive-E Premier with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV126MFK1G2395855
Stock: 190281
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-28-2019
- 33,188 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$18,591
AutoNation USA Houston - Houston / Texas
Onyx Black Metallic Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Off-Black; Sport Leather Seating Surfaces This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Contact AutoNation USA Houston today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2016 Volvo S60 Inscription T5 Drive-E Platinum. Only the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee can offer you the comfort of knowing you made the right purchase. This Volvo S60 Inscription T5 Drive-E Platinum is for the discerning driver who demands the utmost of his vehicle. The less money you spend at the pump, the more money you'll have to spend on you. So why not consider this wonderfully styled, fuel-efficient Volvo S60 Inscription. You can tell this 2016 Volvo S60 Inscription has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 33,188mi and appears with a showroom shine. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Volvo S60 Inscription T5 Drive-E Platinum. Performance, ease of use and efficiency are just a few reasons you'll love the navigation system that comes with this car. More information about the 2016 Volvo S60 Inscription: The 2016 Volvo S60 sedan lineup spans the range from practical, smart luxury sedan to full-fledged luxury sedan; and the svelte V60 follows suit, appealing to active people who need a little more versatility but don't necessarily want an SUV. With a lineup of 'Drive-E' engines, these cars have become much more attractive to those who want a fuel-efficient luxury car; and with Volvo adding more to the feature set each year, they're better-equipped than most other luxury models for the same money. The S60 line also has a very strong reputation for safety, with top-tier results from both of the U.S. agencies. Strengths of this model include excellent safety ratings, beautiful cabin appointments, safety and technology features, Strong yet economical new 'Drive-E' engines, and versatile new V60 sport wagon All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volvo S60 T5 Drive-E Inscription Platinum with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LYV402FM3GB102798
Stock: GB102798
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 38,970 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$18,000$767 Below Market
Volvo Cars Of North Miami - Miami / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Exterior Parking Camera Rear.Certified. Volvo Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Limited Warranty: 60 Month/Unlimited Mile upgradeable up to 10 years (calculated from the original in-service date & zero miles)* Warranty Deductible: $0* Vehicle History* Roadside Assistance* 1-Year complimentary Volvo On Call app. Remote climate control, locks, fuel, maintenance & driving journal. Vehicle History Report with Buyback Guarantee. Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement* Transferable Warranty* 170+ Point InspectionSeashell Metallic 2016 Volvo S60 Inscription T5 Drive-E 2.0L I4 16V Turbocharged FWD Automatic with GeartronicServing the South Florida area, Volvo of North Miami, located at 19275 NW 2nd Ave in Miami, FL, is your premier retailer of new and used Volvo vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. Please utilize our various online resources and allow our excellent network of people to put you in your ideal car, truck or SUV today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volvo S60 T5 Drive-E Inscription Platinum with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LYV402FM9GB102417
Stock: V010389T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-11-2020
- 62,554 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$17,526
Lakeside Chevrolet - Rockwall / Texas
Onyx Black Metallic 2016 Volvo S60 Inscription T5 T5 FWD Automatic with Geartronic Drive-E 2.0L I4 16V Turbocharged 25/37 City/Highway MPGRecent Arrival! 25/37 City/Highway MPGLakeside Chevrolet is a family owned and operated business in Rockwall since 1972.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volvo S60 T5 Drive-E Inscription Premier with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LYV402FK9GB097055
Stock: 53736A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 6,967 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,998
CarMax South Broadway - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Littleton / Colorado
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CO, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volvo S60 T5 Premier with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1612TK8G2414023
Stock: 19053803
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 26,416 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$18,995$235 Below Market
Lindsay Volvo Cars of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
CARFAX One-Owner. Crystal White Pearl 2016 Volvo S60 Inscription T5 FWD Automatic with Geartronic Drive-E 2.0L I4 16V Turbocharged 18' Titania Alloy Wheels, Blind Spot Information System, Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Package, Convenience Package, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Rear Park Assist, Genuine wood console, Grocery Bag Holder, Heated Front Seats, HomeLink Integrated Garage Door Opener, Keyless Drive, Navigation System, Net Pocket Kit, Power moonroof, Power Retractable Exterior Mirrors, Rear Parking Sensors. Odometer is 9136 miles below market average! 25/37 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volvo S60 T5 Drive-E Inscription Premier with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LYV402FK4GB110777
Stock: SP0251
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-04-2019
- 24,261 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$19,500$659 Below Market
Auto City - El Cajon / California
With its great low mileage and features you'll enjoy, you'll want to take this S60 for a spin. It had only one previous owner and comes with amenities such as a power driver seat that adjusts to your comfort, multi functional steering wheel, comfortable leather seating, heated front row seats, and a backup camera for greater visibility behind you. It also has a navigation system, moon roof for breezy days, dual AC controls with rear AC vents, wraparound taillights, spacious trunk, and more. Get more at Auto City! Every car comes with a solid warranty and money back guarantee. That is right! Buy It, drive it, love it or return it! We offer excellent financing for all credit types - good or bad. You will find only highest quality cars at Auto City; and our transparent and up-front pricing means that you do not have to haggle to get a great deal. You are getting a great deal!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volvo S60 T5 Drive-E Inscription Platinum with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LYV402FM3GB102087
Stock: 102087
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 14,928 miles
$18,998
CarMax Kenner - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Kenner / Louisiana
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in LA, and excludes tax, title, tags, and $199 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volvo S60 T5 Drive-E Premier with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV126MFK7G2393608
Stock: 18966110
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 31,428 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$16,500$446 Below Market
Integrated Automotive Services - Easton / Pennsylvania
New Tires, Fresh Oil Change, New PA State Inspection, Fully Serviced, Bluetooth, Non Smoker, 2 Master Keys, Owners Manual, 3 Month or 3,000 Mile Powertrain Warranty, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Heated Front Seats, Keyless Drive, Navigation System, Wheels: 17' Pallene Alloy.We sell our cars serviced and inspected. Each one gets a new PA state inspection sticker and we include a 3 month or 3,000 mile powertrain warranty. We also offer many options in extended service plans. Bank financing is available and we also take trade ins. Check us out on Google and see what some of our many other previous customers have to say about us. For over 29 years, IAS has been selling high quality pre-owned imports at affordable prices. Visit us today and see how easy we can make your next car purchase.Odometer is 15004 miles below market average! 26/38 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volvo S60 T5 Drive-E Premier with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV126MFK7G2396928
Stock: 12467
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 17,702 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$20,999
Luxury & Imports Leavenworth - Leavenworth / Kansas
VOLVO S60 T6 DRIVE-E PLATIMUM. 2.0L 4CYL AUTOMATIC. HEATED LEATHER SEATS. SUNROOF. BACK UP CAMERA. COLLISION MITIGATION AUTOMATIC BRAKES. ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL. NAVIGATION. BLUETOOTH. ALLOY WHEELS. ONE OWNER. CLEAN CARFAX. ORIGINAL MSRP: $44,890.CHECK OUT ALL OUR VOLVOS ON SALE AT WWW.LUXURYANDIMPORTS.COM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volvo S60 T6 Drive-E Platinum with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV149MFM1G2408539
Stock: 29481
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 18,925 miles
$19,998
CarMax Ft. Lauderdale - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Davie / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volvo S60 T5 Drive-E Inscription Platinum with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LYV402FMXGB110557
Stock: 19097535
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 26,961 miles
$22,991
BMW of Houston North - Houston / Texas
Crystal White Pearl Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Off-Black; R-Design Sport Leather Seating Surfaces This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. You can find this 2016 Volvo S60 T6 Drive-E R-Design and many others like it at Mini of The Woodlands. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. This Volvo S60 T6 Drive-E R-Design's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. This 2016 Volvo S60 has great acceleration and wonderful styling without sacrificing exceptional fuel economy. This AWD-equipped vehicle will handle beautifully on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an all wheel drive vehicle, such as this Volvo S60 T6 Drive-E R-Design, include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability. This low mileage Volvo S60 has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Volvo S60 T6 Drive-E R-Design. Drive any city's streets like you've lived there all your life using the navigation system on this Volvo S60. More information about the 2016 Volvo S60: The 2016 Volvo S60 sedan lineup spans the range from practical, smart luxury sedan to full-fledged luxury sedan; and the svelte V60 follows suit, appealing to active people who need a little more versatility but don't necessarily want an SUV. With a lineup of 'Drive-E' engines, these cars have become much more attractive to those who want a fuel-efficient luxury car; and with Volvo adding more to the feature set each year, they're better-equipped than most other luxury models for the same money. The S60 line also has a very strong reputation for safety, with top-tier results from both of the U.S. agencies. Interesting features of this model are versatile new V60 sport wagon, Strong yet economical new 'Drive-E' engines, safety and technology features, excellent safety ratings, and beautiful cabin appointments *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volvo S60 T6 Drive-E R-Design with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV149MTP9G2409940
Stock: G2409940
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 86,485 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$11,995$559 Below Market
Premier Auto Group NJ - Blackwood / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volvo S60 T5 Drive-E Premier with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV126MFK6G2390649
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 19,511 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$18,900$642 Below Market
Auto X-Change - Honolulu / Hawaii
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volvo S60 T5 Drive-E Premier with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV126MFKXG2409591
Stock: 409591
Certified Pre-Owned: No
