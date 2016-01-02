Used 2016 Volvo S60 for Sale Near Me

1,127 listings
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,127 listings
  • 2016 Volvo S60 T5 Premier in Black
    certified

    2016 Volvo S60 T5 Premier

    22,750 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $18,999

    $4,051 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Volvo S60 T5 Drive-E Inscription Premier in Gray
    used

    2016 Volvo S60 T5 Drive-E Inscription Premier

    32,535 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $16,759

    $2,404 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Volvo S60 T5 Premier in Gray
    used

    2016 Volvo S60 T5 Premier

    56,445 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $15,698

    $1,098 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Volvo S60 T5 Drive-E Premier in Gray
    used

    2016 Volvo S60 T5 Drive-E Premier

    31,133 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $16,492

    $1,369 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Volvo S60 T5 Drive-E Premier in Gray
    used

    2016 Volvo S60 T5 Drive-E Premier

    19,242 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $16,999

    $1,214 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Volvo S60 T5 Drive-E Inscription Platinum in Black
    used

    2016 Volvo S60 T5 Drive-E Inscription Platinum

    33,188 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $18,591

    Details
  • 2016 Volvo S60 T5 Drive-E Inscription Platinum in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Volvo S60 T5 Drive-E Inscription Platinum

    38,970 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $18,000

    $767 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Volvo S60 T5 Drive-E Inscription Premier in Black
    used

    2016 Volvo S60 T5 Drive-E Inscription Premier

    62,554 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $17,526

    Details
  • 2016 Volvo S60 T5 Premier in Gray
    used

    2016 Volvo S60 T5 Premier

    6,967 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $22,998

    Details
  • 2016 Volvo S60 T5 Drive-E Inscription Premier in White
    used

    2016 Volvo S60 T5 Drive-E Inscription Premier

    26,416 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $18,995

    $235 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Volvo S60 T5 Drive-E Inscription Platinum in Black
    used

    2016 Volvo S60 T5 Drive-E Inscription Platinum

    24,261 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $19,500

    $659 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Volvo S60 T5 Drive-E Premier in Gray
    used

    2016 Volvo S60 T5 Drive-E Premier

    14,928 miles

    $18,998

    Details
  • 2016 Volvo S60 T5 Drive-E Premier in Black
    used

    2016 Volvo S60 T5 Drive-E Premier

    31,428 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $16,500

    $446 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Volvo S60 T6 Drive-E Platinum in Black
    used

    2016 Volvo S60 T6 Drive-E Platinum

    17,702 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $20,999

    Details
  • 2016 Volvo S60 T5 Drive-E Inscription Platinum in Gray
    used

    2016 Volvo S60 T5 Drive-E Inscription Platinum

    18,925 miles

    $19,998

    Details
  • 2016 Volvo S60 T6 Drive-E R-Design in White
    used

    2016 Volvo S60 T6 Drive-E R-Design

    26,961 miles

    $22,991

    Details
  • 2016 Volvo S60 T5 Drive-E Premier in Silver
    used

    2016 Volvo S60 T5 Drive-E Premier

    86,485 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $11,995

    $559 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Volvo S60 T5 Drive-E Premier in Black
    used

    2016 Volvo S60 T5 Drive-E Premier

    19,511 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $18,900

    $642 Below Market
    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,127 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Volvo S60

I have driven Caddys , Alfas, Lincolns, Saabs
s m,02/01/2016
T5 Drive-E 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
I test drove Jag, Mercedes, Lexus , BMW , Caddy and quickly found out car manufactures design from the outside in where I think Volvo designs from the drivers seat out . Lets face it you spend 100 percent of your time in that seat and the passenger seat normally gets the second most use . The Volvo seat is by far the best , sound level the best , the new E drive engine blew me away . Such a sold car, drive it and you will buy it . They say the back seat is small but would not know and if it is buy the Inception it is a stretched version . I am getting over 37 miles to the gallon on the HW and around town 27 . Controls so easy to use and simple , the safest car on the road also . I am sold on Volvo
