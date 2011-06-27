Used 2017 Volvo S60 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Trim
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Options & Packages
Vehicle Listing Details
- $19,999Great Deal | $3,208 below market
2017 Volvo S60 T5 Inscription15,640 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarVision Used Car Super Store - Philadelphia / Pennsylvania
***HIGH VALUE OPTIONS***NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF/MOONROOF, PARKING ASSIST, BLUETOOTH, SIRIUSXM RADIO COMPATIBLE **3 MONTHS FREE**, USB, PUSH BUTTON START, POWER SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, AWD, ONE OWNER, 118-POINT INSPECTION PROCESS. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 8997 miles below market average! 23/31 City/Highway MPG***MSRP $38800 AS NEW PRICE WARRANTY*** AS OF TODAY 2/12/20BASIC15 months or 34,360 miles***POWERTRAIN***15 months or 34,360 miles2017 VOLVO S60The 2017 S60 is Volvo's elegant and dynamic premium sports sedan. As with all Volvos the powertrain offer is based on the Drive-E 2.0-liter turbo- and supercharged engines designed and built at Volvo's engine factory.The Drive-E range of low emission, high performance gas and diesel engines offers a perfect blend of driver enjoyment and fuel economy, while retaining a responsive feel for city driving.The T5 Drive-E features a turbocharger and direct-injection to develop 240 horsepower and 258 lbs.-ft. of torque, with fuel economy mpg estimates of 25 city, 37 highway and 29 combined.The next level of performance is offered in the T6 Drive-E. Employing both a turbocharger and a supercharger for the 2.0-liter engine increases output to 302 horsepower and 295 lbs.-ft. of torque, while achieving mpg estimates of 24 city, 35 highway and 28 combined.An eight-speed "Geartronic" automatic transmission contributes to the increased efficiency of this engine family.Quiet, smooth shifts help to reduce noise at higher speeds while additional gears allow these engines to operate at peak efficiency for optimal performance and maximum efficiency. A start/stop feature automatically stops the engine when the vehicle comes to a stop to conserve fuel. The engine restarts when the driver releases the brake pedal. The third component of Drive-E is ECO+ fuel-saving technology designed to optimize shift points, engine control and throttle response.The 2017 Volvo S60 offers a full range of connectivity options that include Volvo On Call, a phone-based app that allows you to control certain features in your car, such as pre-heating, locking and unlocking, navigation and vehicle location services.It's been 24 years since the opening of the first Car Vision dealership and we can't remember one day where we didn't welcome every single person as family into our house. Our team is the extension of our family and we take pride in the successes accomplishments of each one of them.*****Why buy from Car Vision?**** (1) We are a "No-Hassle No-Haggle" dealership! We pre-discount our cars, so you do not need to worrying if you got the best price! (2) Our salespeople are non-commissioned, and won't be pushy about a purchase. (3) We remove the fear of purchasing a pre-owned vehicle with our Comprehensive Extended Service contracts, and provide a FREE Vehicle History Report for each car. (4) We handpick only the best vehicles, and each vehicle goes through a meticulous 118-point inspection process. (5) Are you are looking to sell your car? We buy cars!***** Our "Market Based" pricing philosophy ensures you pay below the current market average for the same car with comparable mileage! We utilized cutting edge software which pulls data from every major auto website. Our goal is to price our cars low enough to sell within 30 days. This means you get our best price without having worry if you paid too much.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo S60 T5 Inscription with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LYV402TK3HB154470
Stock: 154470
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-11-2020
- $16,994Great Deal | $3,455 below market
2017 Volvo S60 T5 Inscription Platinum31,416 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Al Hendrickson Toyota - Coconut Creek / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. White 2017 Volvo S60 Inscription T5 Platinum FWD Automatic with Geartronic Drive-E 2.0L I4 16V Turbocharged BLUETOOTH MP3, REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY, SUNROOF MOONROOF, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, BACKUP CAMERA.Odometer is 10073 miles below market average! 25/37 City/Highway MPGReviews: * Pleasing balance between a comfortable ride quality and sporty handling; excellent safety scores and available advanced safety features. Source: EdmundsTAKING DISCOUNTS TO A NEW LEVEL @ THE PRE-OWNED OUTLET by AL HENDRICKSON AT 5401 WEST SAMPLE ROAD IN COCONUT CREEK FLORIDA STOP BY FOR OUR PRE GRAND OPENING SALE AND CHECK OUT OVER 1200 PRE-OWNED VEHICLES IN STOCK AND READY TO GO. OUR TOYOTA STORE HAS BEEN OPEN FOR OVER 30 YEARS AND IT WAS TIME TO EXPAND. WITH THE NEW PRE-OWNED OUTLET WE CAN NOW SERVE OUR CUSTOMERS BETTER .WE WILL PAY YOU TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE IN. WE WORK WITH MANY DIFFERENT LENDERS FOR ALL TYPES OF CREDIT. SAVE THOUSANDS NOW! CALL US AT 954-247-2753 WHERE YOU CAN SPEAK ONE ON ONE WITH OUR INTERNET SALES DIRECTOR. FROM OUR FAMILY TO YOURS WE THANK YOU IN ADVANCE FOR YOUR BUSINESS!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo S60 T5 Inscription Platinum with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LYV402HM6HB141108
Stock: AL3838
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- $19,999Great Deal | $4,416 below market
2017 Volvo S60 T6 R-Design Platinum39,355 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Off Lease Only Orlando - Orlando / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $3901 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo S60 T6 R-Design Platinum with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV149MTS0H2433629
Stock: O271337
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-04-2019
- Price Drop$18,312Great Deal | $3,681 below market
2017 Volvo S60 T5 Dynamic15,893 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Volkswagen of Macon - Macon / Georgia
**CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY**, **ONE OWNER**, GREAT SERVICE RECORDS, VISION PACKAGE, Adaptive Digital TFT Display, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Electric Power Steering Personalization, HomeLink Integrated Garage Door Opener, Keyless Drive, Rear Park Assist Camera, Rear Park Assist Sensors, Sport Chassis, Sport Package, Steering Wheel Gear Shift Paddles, Vision Package, Wheels: 19 Portia Diamond Cut Alloy. **OUR BEST PRICE UPFRONT, EVERYDAY AND FOR EVERYONE. See Dealer for details.** CARFAX One-Owner. Osmium Gray Metallic 2017 Volvo S60 T5 Dynamic FWD Automatic with Geartronic 2.0L 4-Cylinder Turbocharged DOHCRecent Arrival! Odometer is 14102 miles below market average!Awards:* 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick+Reviews:* Pleasing balance between a comfortable ride quality and sporty handling; excellent safety scores and available advanced safety features. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo S60 T5 Dynamic with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV126MFL3H2439476
Stock: P6286
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- $17,778Great Deal | $2,926 below market
2017 Volvo S60 T5 Dynamic24,958 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Jim McKay Chevrolet - Fairfax / Virginia
CARFAX One-Owner. 146 Point Chevy Tech Inspected, Professional Detail, Fresh Oil and Filter Change. AWD 2017 Volvo T5 Dynamic S60 Automatic with Geartronic RedDrive-E 2.0L I4 16V Turbocharged 23/31 City/Highway MPG 23/31 City/Highway MPG Awards: * 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick+ Reviews: * Pleasing balance between a comfortable ride quality and sporty handling; excellent safety scores and available advanced safety features. Source: EdmundsWe have been serving our community for the last 61 years and it is our pleasure serve you. ** We make every effort to provide accurate information, please verify options, Color and price before purchasing. Tax, tag, dealer installed accessories and $899 processing fee additional.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo S60 T5 Dynamic with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV140MTL2H2427351
Stock: SP1141
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-08-2020
- Price Drop$17,291Great Deal
2017 Volvo S60 T5 Dynamic29,699 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Houston Direct Auto - Houston / Texas
Recent Arrival! 2017 Volvo S60 T5 DynamicNOT A TYPO, THIS CAR ACTUALLY HAS UNDER 30,000 MILES!!! Not a salvage or flood title! Come look at the Carfax. We got a great deal on it and we are passing the savings along to you!Gray Metallic 2017 Volvo 4D Sedan S60 T5 Dynamic Automatic with Geartronic 2.0L 4-Cylinder Turbocharged DOHC FWDAwards: * 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick+Reviews: * Pleasing balance between a comfortable ride quality and sporty handling; excellent safety scores and available advanced safety features. Source: EdmundsWelcome to Houston Direct Auto! We strive to provide everyone with the highest level of customer service, quality cars, and competitive pricing. We have a very large and diverse inventory- hundreds of vehicles of all types and for every budget - we have something for everyone! We also offer dozens of financing options with competitive rates! Visit us at WWW.HOUSTONDIRECTAUTO.COM or come and take a look in person. We have two locations in Houston! Southwest Houston Location 4011 Jeanetta St. And North Houston location at 1901 Little York Rd. Our website will specify which location the vehicle is located at. You can also give us a call at (832) 263-2712. We would love the opportunity to answer all of your questions- we are here to help! We are not your ordinary dealership- we are your #1 Dealer and have made it our mission to AMAZE you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo S60 T5 Dynamic with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV126MFLXH2435361
Stock: 435361
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-02-2020
- $16,965Great Deal | $2,804 below market
2017 Volvo S60 T5 Inscription43,754 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
South Shore Nissan - Amityville / New York
BLIND SPOT INFORMATION SYSTEM, BLUETOOTH / HANDS FREE CELL PHONE, HEATED SEAT PACKAGE, PREMIUM AUDIO, PREMIUM LEATHER, REAR PARKING BACKUP CAMERA, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Leather Seating Surfaces, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Power adjustable rear head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: Sensus Connect, Radio data system, Radio: High Performance AM/FM/CD, Rear fog lights, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Window Blind, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Wheels: 18 Titania Alloy. 2017 Volvo S60 Inscription T5 AWD AWD Automatic with Geartronic Drive-E 2.0L I4 16V Turbocharged Black CARFAX One-Owner.23/31 City/Highway MPGReviews:* Pleasing balance between a comfortable ride quality and sporty handling; excellent safety scores and available advanced safety features. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo S60 T5 Inscription with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LYV402TK1HB128692
Stock: U04221
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-04-2020
- $16,499Great Deal | $2,542 below market
2017 Volvo S60 T5 Inscription22,569 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Axis Auto Group - Jersey City / New Jersey
CARFAX One-Owner. Gray 2017 Volvo S60 Inscription T5 AWD Automatic with Geartronic Drive-E 2.0L I4 16V TurbochargedAxis Motorcars has one of the largest selections of Quality Pre-Owned vehicles for you to choose from. Whether you are just looking or found your perfect vehicle our experienced staff are here to assist you. They will walk you through your purchase while providing you with competitive financing terms for all credit types. So give us a call if you have any questions or better yet come by and see for yourself our large inventory of Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. Odometer is 3899 miles below market average! 23/31 City/Highway MPGReviews: * Pleasing balance between a comfortable ride quality and sporty handling; excellent safety scores and available advanced safety features. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo S60 T5 Inscription with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LYV402TK3HB128404
Stock: STK128404
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$16,000Great Deal | $2,210 below market
2017 Volvo S60 T5 Inscription35,501 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Courtesy Volvo Cars of Scottsdale - Scottsdale / Arizona
Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Package, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Convenience Package, Front & Rear Park Assist, Grocery Bag Holder, HomeLink Integrated Garage Door Opener, Keyless Drive, Power Retractable Exterior Mirrors. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Bright Silver Metallic25/37 City/Highway MPG 2017 Volvo S60 Inscription https://www.kbb.com/kbbreport/ls9n7 T5 FWD Automatic with Geartronic Courtesy VOLVO goes the extra mile to ensure that our used vehicles are in top shape, they have been through a reconditioning process, and are presented to you via advertising, photo's and marketing, living in Arizona we will also tint every vehicle that needs this. See dealer for details on what the complete reconditioning was on your next vehicle. On all used vehicles (excluding Volvo Certified ones) we will Courtesy Certify your vehicle, the benefits will include with a 12/12 Ally Limited Warranty (year and miles retirements are needed to be met to qualify for this additional warranty, see dealer for details), Carfax history report, complete comprehensive check list, and where possible two keys for your new vehicle. Our vehicles are equipped with Connect & Protect App for $599, Paint and Interior Protection for $399, LIfetime Window Tint for $499, Lifetime Nitrogen for $169 and Courtesy Certification for $999. Drive-E 2.0L I4 16V TurbochargedRecent Arrival! 25/37 City/Highway MPGReviews: * Pleasing balance between a comfortable ride quality and sporty handling; excellent safety scores and available advanced safety features. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo S60 T5 Inscription with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LYV402HK3HB133661
Stock: V0210
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- $15,911Great Deal | $3,330 below market
2017 Volvo S60 T5 Dynamic34,211 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
North Plainfield Nissan - North Plainfield / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo S60 T5 Dynamic with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV140MTL0H2436940
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$18,000Great Deal | $1,667 below market
2017 Volvo S60 T5 Inscription24,992 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Volvo Cars Winston Salem - Winston Salem / North Carolina
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 4650 miles below market average! Navigation / GPS, Leather, Rear Camera, Sunroof / Moonroof, Bluetooth, Rear Back Up Camera, Multi-Function Steering Wheel Controls, Won't Last!, 200 Point Inspection, Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Package, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Convenience Package, Front & Rear Park Assist, Grocery Bag Holder, HomeLink Integrated Garage Door Opener, Keyless Drive, Power Retractable Exterior Mirrors. FREE Oil Changes, State Inspections, Tire Rotations & Car Washes FOR LIFE! 200 Point Inspection. CARFAX One-Owner. Bright Silver Metallic 2017 Volvo S60 Inscription T5 25/37 City/Highway MPG Our Internet Value Pricing Mission at Volvo Cars Winston Salem is to present Value Pricing to all of our customers. Pre-owned Internet Pricing is achieved by polling over 70,000 pre-owned websites hourly. This ensures that everyone of our customers receives real-time Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! We do not play pricing games. After being in business for many years, we realized that Internet Value Pricing is by far the best approach for our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo S60 T5 Inscription with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LYV402HK1HB143105
Stock: PV3102
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-21-2020
- $17,499Great Deal | $1,361 below market
2017 Volvo S60 T5 Inscription25,304 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Off Lease Only Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $3925 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo S60 T5 Inscription with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LYV402TK3HB133618
Stock: C296275
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-03-2020
- $18,400Great Deal | $2,399 below market
2017 Volvo S60 T5 Inscription42,913 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Heritage Subaru Owings Mills - Owings Mills / Maryland
**12 MONTH OR 12,000 MILE WARRANTY INCLUDED**HEATED LEATHER SEATS**POWER MOONROOF**AWD**NAVIGATION**REAR VIEW CAMERA**PREMIUM ALLOY RIMS**ONE OWNER LOCAL TRADE IN WITH A CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY** Recent Arrival! 23/31 City/Highway MPG Reviews: * Pleasing balance between a comfortable ride quality and sporty handling; excellent safety scores and available advanced safety features. Source: Edmunds *Your additional costs are sales tax, tag and title fees for the state in which the vehicle will be registered, any dealer-installed options (if applicable) and a $500 dealer processing fee (not required by law). Prices are subject to change, and prior sales are excluded from these offers. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with the dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo S60 T5 Inscription with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LYV402TK4HB135345
Stock: DU135345
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- $14,999Great Deal | $1,631 below market
2017 Volvo S60 T5 Inscription37,354 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Off Lease Only Broward - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $3657 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo S60 T5 Inscription with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LYV402HK3HB142540
Stock: C264460
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-15-2019
- Price Drop$16,000Great Deal | $1,921 below market
2017 Volvo S60 T5 Inscription36,040 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Courtesy Volvo Cars of Scottsdale - Scottsdale / Arizona
Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Package, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Convenience Package, Front & Rear Park Assist, Grocery Bag Holder, HomeLink Integrated Garage Door Opener, Keyless Drive, Power Retractable Exterior Mirrors. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Onyx Black Metallic25/37 City/Highway MPG 2017 Volvo S60 Inscription https://www.kbb.com/kbbreport/txjkw T5 FWD Automatic with Geartronic Courtesy VOLVO goes the extra mile to ensure that our used vehicles are in top shape, they have been through a reconditioning process, and are presented to you via advertising, photo's and marketing, living in Arizona we will also tint every vehicle that needs this. See dealer for details on what the complete reconditioning was on your next vehicle. On all used vehicles (excluding Volvo Certified ones) we will Courtesy Certify your vehicle, the benefits will include with a 12/12 Ally Limited Warranty (year and miles retirements are needed to be met to qualify for this additional warranty, see dealer for details), Carfax history report, complete comprehensive check list, and where possible two keys for your new vehicle. Our vehicles are equipped with Connect & Protect App for $599, Paint and Interior Protection for $399, LIfetime Window Tint for $499, Lifetime Nitrogen for $169 and Courtesy Certification for $999. Drive-E 2.0L I4 16V TurbochargedRecent Arrival! 25/37 City/Highway MPGReviews: * Pleasing balance between a comfortable ride quality and sporty handling; excellent safety scores and available advanced safety features. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo S60 T5 Inscription with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LYV402HK0HB151910
Stock: V0209
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- $22,878Great Deal | $2,890 below market
2017 Volvo S60 T6 R-Design Platinum36,204 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Jim McKay Chevrolet - Fairfax / Virginia
CARFAX One-Owner. 146 Point Chevy Tech Inspected, Clean Car Fax, One Owner, Rear View Camera, Moonroof, Lane Departure Warning System, Accident Avoidance System, Professional Detail, Fresh Oil and Filter Change, 12 Speakers, Active Cruise Control, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Package, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Climate Package, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Front & Rear Park Assist, harman/kardon Premium AM/FM Stereo w/CD, harman/kardon Speakers, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Windshield, Heated Windshield Washer Nozzles, Interior Air Quality System (IAQS), Memory seat, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power steering, Premium audio system: Sensus Connect, Sensus Navigation with Mapcare, Speed control. AWD 2017 Volvo T6 R-Design Platinum S60 Automatic with Geartronic RedI4 Supercharged 22/32 City/Highway MPG 22/32 City/Highway MPG Awards: * 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick+ Reviews: * Pleasing balance between a comfortable ride quality and sporty handling; excellent safety scores and available advanced safety features. Source: EdmundsWe have been serving our community for the last 61 years and it is our pleasure serve you. ** We make every effort to provide accurate information, please verify options, Color and price before purchasing. Tax, tag, dealer installed accessories and $899 processing fee additional.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo S60 T6 R-Design Platinum with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV149MTS4H2439921
Stock: SP1182
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- $17,999Great Deal | $3,013 below market
2017 Volvo S60 T5 Dynamic31,564 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoOne - Lancaster / Pennsylvania
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! *CLEAN CARFAX*, *Back Up Camera*, *NAVIGATION*, Power Moonroof, *Leather*, *Power Seat*, Alloy Wheels, *NEW PA STATE INSPECTION and EMISSIONS*, Recent Oil Change, Vehicle Detailed, Passed Dealer Inspection. Every car in our inventory includes a free Carfax Report. Osmium Gray Metallic 2017 Volvo S60 T5 Dynamic FWD Automatic with Geartronic 2.0L 4-Cylinder Turbocharged DOHC Recent Arrival! Odometer is 2106 miles below market average! Awards: * 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick+ Great financing too at Auto One -- our team will work hard to get you attractive financing to suit your budget and lifestyle. Auto One employs Market Based Pricing. Don't wait-- vehicles like this never last long: Call, stop in, or apply online today! *WE BUY CARS* *WE WANT YOUR TRADE* Reviews: * Pleasing balance between a comfortable ride quality and sporty handling excellent safety scores and available advanced safety features. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo S60 T5 Dynamic with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV126MFL6H2434210
Stock: 4714
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- Price Drop$17,498Great Deal | $4,287 below market
2017 Volvo S60 T5 Dynamic29,453 milesDelivery available*
Gregory Mitsubishi - Lake Villa / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo S60 T5 Dynamic with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV140MTL2H2431657
Certified Pre-Owned: No