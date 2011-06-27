2022 Volvo S60
MSRP range: $39,250 - $64,800
|MSRP
|$40,295
|Edmunds suggests you pay
|$38,162
2022 Volvo S60 Review
- Wonderfully comfortable and supportive seats
- Well-executed Pilot Assist driving aids
- Exceptional optional Bowers & Wilkins audio system
- Frustrating touchscreen interface
- Optional sport suspension rides a little rough for a luxury sedan
- Standard powertrain now includes a mild hybrid component for increased fuel efficiency
- Part of the third S60 generation introduced for 2019
2022 Volvo S60 video
2019 Volvo S60 First Drive
NOTE: This video is about the 2019 Volvo S60, but since the 2022 Volvo S60 is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.
Edmunds Senior Reviews Editor Mark Takahashi is a big fan of the sporty luxury sedan class that has been dominated by BMW, Audi and Mercedes-Benz. He's also been impressed by Volvo's recent renaissance. At long last, the two have come together with the all-new 2019 Volvo S60 that has the performance, style and smarts to challenge the Germans.
Features & Specs
- Base MSRP
- $39,250
- MPG & Fuel
- 26 City / 35 Hwy / 30 Combined
- Fuel Tank Capacity: 15.9 gal. capacity
- Seating
- 5 seats
- Drivetrain
- Type: front wheel drive
- Transmission: 8-speed shiftable automatic
- Engine
- Inline 4 cylinder
- Horsepower: 247 hp @ 5400 rpm
- Torque: 258 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
- Basic Warranty
- 4 yr./ 50000 mi.
- Dimensions
- Length: 187.4 in. / Height: 56.6 in.
- Overall Width with Mirrors: 80.3 in.
- Overall Width without Mirrors: N/A
- Curb Weight: 3786 lbs.
- Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 11.6 cu.ft.
Safety
FAQ
Is the Volvo S60 a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 S60 both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Volvo S60 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the S60 gets an EPA-estimated 25 mpg to 30 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the S60 has 11.6 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Volvo S60. Learn more
What's new in the 2022 Volvo S60?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Volvo S60:
- Standard powertrain now includes a mild hybrid component for increased fuel efficiency
- Part of the third S60 generation introduced for 2019
Is the Volvo S60 reliable?
To determine whether the Volvo S60 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the S60. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the S60's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 Volvo S60 a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Volvo S60 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 S60 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 Volvo S60?
The least-expensive 2022 Volvo S60 is the 2022 Volvo S60 B5 Momentum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $39,250.
Other versions include:
- B5 Momentum 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $41,550
- Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 R-Design Expression 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $47,650
- B5 Inscription 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $44,550
- Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $50,650
- Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 R-Design 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $50,650
- B5 R-Design 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $42,250
- B5 R-Design 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $44,550
- B5 Momentum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $39,250
- T8 Polestar Engineered 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $64,800
- B5 Inscription 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $42,250
What are the different models of Volvo S60?
If you're interested in the Volvo S60, the next question is, which S60 model is right for you? S60 variants include B5 Momentum 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 R-Design Expression 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), B5 Inscription 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), and Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Inscription 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A). For a full list of S60 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
