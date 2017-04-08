Used 2018 Volvo S60 for Sale Near Me
- 112,021 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$15,780$6,319 Below Market
Autobahn Motors USA - Kansas City / Missouri
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo S60 T5 Dynamic with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV126MFLXJ2458712
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 42,225 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,430
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo S60 T5 Inscription with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LYV402HK2JB173686
Stock: 10414732
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-12-2020
- 77,897 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$18,995$3,376 Below Market
Meister Import Motors - Greenville / Wisconsin
Our great looking One Owner 2018 Volvo S60 Dynamic Sedan is presented in Onyx Black Metallic. Powered by a TurboCharged 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers plenty of power while connected to a responsive 8 Speed Automatic transmission for easy passing maneuvers. Our luxury Front Wheel Drive machine provides a comfortable and composed driving experience along with near 36mpg on the highway. Prepare to fall in love with the modern flair of our S60 Dynamic! It looks terrific with xenon headlights and a power sunroof accenting its sculpted physique. The masterfully crafted S60 cabin makes your life easier with state-of-the-art technology featuring a display screen, Sensus smartphone app integration, Wi-Fi capability, Bluetooth phone/audio connectivity, voice commands and a concert-quality sound system with available satellite radio, and auxiliary/USB interfaces. Comfort reigns supreme with power adjustable heated leather front seats, driver memory settings, heated steering wheel and more! In typical Volvo fashion, our S60 has received excellent safety scores thanks in part to its smart engineering and multitude of safety innovations including stability/traction control, backup camera, airbags, low-speed front collision warning, collision mitigation, and even On-Call emergency assistance. Delivering outstanding comfort, ample space, and a brilliant drive, our T5 Dynamic is the intelligent choice. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo S60 T5 Dynamic with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV126MFLXJ2458418
Stock: 1952
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 19,908 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,994$1,591 Below Market
Lindsay Volvo Cars of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
New Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Mussel Blue Metallic 2018 Volvo S60 Inscription T5 AWD Automatic Turbocharged Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Package, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Convenience Package, Front Rear Park Assist, Grocery Bag Holder, Heated Front Seats, Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, HomeLink Integrated Garage Door Opener, Keyless Entry Drive, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Power Retractable Exterior Mirrors. Odometer is 3080 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo S60 T5 Inscription with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LYV402TK0JB158773
Stock: SP0325
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-31-2020
- 42,040 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$18,200$4,458 Below Market
Crest Auto Group - Kansas City / Missouri
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo S60 T5 Dynamic with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV126MFL4J2461895
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 36,400 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,801$1,062 Below Market
Volvo Cars Winston Salem - Winston Salem / North Carolina
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Leather, Sunroof / Moonroof, Bluetooth, Multi-Function Steering Wheel Controls, Won't Last!, 200 Point Inspection, Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Package, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Front & Rear Park Assist, Heated Front Seats, Heated Front Seats & Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel. FREE Oil Changes, State Inspections, Tire Rotations & Car Washes FOR LIFE! 200 Point Inspection. CARFAX One-Owner. Luminous Sand Metallic 2018 Volvo S60 Inscription T5 Platinum Our Internet Value Pricing Mission at Volvo Cars Winston Salem is to present Value Pricing to all of our customers. Pre-owned Internet Pricing is achieved by polling over 70,000 pre-owned websites hourly. This ensures that everyone of our customers receives real-time Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! We do not play pricing games. After being in business for many years, we realized that Internet Value Pricing is by far the best approach for our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo S60 T5 Inscription Platinum with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LYV402HM6JB161588
Stock: PV3206
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-04-2020
- 22,780 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,700$1,189 Below Market
Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT - Gaithersburg / Maryland
2018 Volvo S60 Inscription T5 Platinum Ice White **BLUETOOTH**, **NAVIGATION**, **SIRIUS/XM RADIO**, **HEATED SEATS**, **LEATHER**, **POWER MOONROOF**, **CLEAN CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT**, **BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY**, **SIDE BLIND ZONE ALERT**, 2.0L I4 16V Turbocharged, Automatic with Geartronic, AWD.CARFAX One-Owner. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!MD State Inspected with a Fresh Oil Change! Every Pre-Owned vehicle purchased from Criswell comes with a free CARFAX vehicle history report. The Used Vehicle Sale Price is plus sales tax, tag fees and a $500 processing charge. All prices, specifications, and availability are subject to change without notice. Pictures may be for illustrative purposes only; offers not valid on prior sales. Please contact Criswell Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM FIAT in Gaithersburg, MD for details and the most current information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo S60 T5 Inscription Platinum with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LYV402TM3JB156761
Stock: J201428B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- certified
2018 Volvo S60 T5 Inscription10,796 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,999$1,581 Below Market
Prestige Volvo Cars - East Hanover / New Jersey
Convenience Package 800.00 Keyless Entry & Drive HomeLink? Integrated Garage Door Opener Power Retractable Exterior Mirrors Technology Package 1,500.00 Adaptive Cruise Control with Queue Assist Collision Warning with Full Auto Brake Pedestrian/Cyclist Detection w/Auto Brake Distance Alert Driver Alert Control Active High Beams (when equipped with ABL) Lane Keeping Aid Road Sign information Blind Spot Information System Package 925.00 Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Cross Traffic Alert Front and Rear Park Assist Lane Change Merge Aid Heated Front Seats & Heated Steering Wheel 750.00 Metallic Paint 595.00 Protection Package* 270.00 Destination Charge 995.00 Total Suggested Retail Price: $ 42,785.00. 2018 Volvo S60 Inscription T5 Certified by Prestige FWD Automatic with Geartronic 2.0L I4 16V Turbocharged Osmium Gray Metallic Certified. Volvo Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Limited Warranty: 60 Month/Unlimited Mile upgradeable up to 10 years (calculated from the original in-service date & zero miles) * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Transferable Warranty * Vehicle History * Roadside Assistance * 1-Year complimentary Volvo On Call app. Remote climate control, locks, fuel, maintenance & driving journal. Vehicle History Report with Buyback Guarantee. Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement * 170+ Point InspectionRecent Arrival! Odometer is 19449 miles below market average!Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo S60 T5 Inscription with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LYV402HK7JB158357
Stock: 4939P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 11,174 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$20,499$2,187 Below Market
Off Lease Only Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $4301 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo S60 T5 Dynamic with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV140MTL8J2460019
Stock: C285659
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-04-2019
- 12,581 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,604$980 Below Market
Volvo Cars Winston Salem - Winston Salem / North Carolina
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 8415 miles below market average! Leather, All Routine Maintenance Up to Date, Sunroof / Moonroof, Bluetooth, Multi-Function Steering Wheel Controls, 200 Point Inspection, Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Package, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Convenience Package, Front & Rear Park Assist, Grocery Bag Holder, HomeLink Integrated Garage Door Opener, Keyless Entry & Drive, Power Retractable Exterior Mirrors. FREE Oil Changes, State Inspections, Tire Rotations & Car Washes FOR LIFE! 200 Point Inspection. CARFAX One-Owner. Osmium Gray Metallic 2018 Volvo S60 Inscription T5 Our Internet Value Pricing Mission at Volvo Cars Winston Salem is to present Value Pricing to all of our customers. Pre-owned Internet Pricing is achieved by polling over 70,000 pre-owned websites hourly. This ensures that everyone of our customers receives real-time Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! We do not play pricing games. After being in business for many years, we realized that Internet Value Pricing is by far the best approach for our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo S60 T5 Inscription with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LYV402HK7JB163428
Stock: PV3348
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 7,383 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,800$727 Below Market
Volvo Cars Winston Salem - Winston Salem / North Carolina
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 27192 miles below market average! Navigation / GPS, Leather, Rear Camera, Sunroof / Moonroof, Bluetooth, Rear Back Up Camera, Multi-Function Steering Wheel Controls, Won't Last!, 200 Point Inspection, Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Package, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Front & Rear Park Assist, Heated Front Seats, Heated Front Seats & Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel. FREE Oil Changes, State Inspections, Tire Rotations & Car Washes FOR LIFE! 200 Point Inspection. CARFAX One-Owner. Onyx Black Metallic 2018 Volvo S60 Inscription T5 Platinum Our Internet Value Pricing Mission at Volvo Cars Winston Salem is to present Value Pricing to all of our customers. Pre-owned Internet Pricing is achieved by polling over 70,000 pre-owned websites hourly. This ensures that everyone of our customers receives real-time Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! We do not play pricing games. After being in business for many years, we realized that Internet Value Pricing is by far the best approach for our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo S60 T5 Inscription Platinum with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LYV402TM2JB160736
Stock: PV3314
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 18,005 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,950$1,209 Below Market
Auto Collection of Murfreesboro - Murfreesboro / Tennessee
2018 VOLVO S60 T5 DYNAMIC FWD W/NAV SEDAN 4 DR 2.0L I4 F DOHC 16V GASOLINE FRONT WHEEL DRIVE 2.0L Turbocharged 4 Cylinder Engine ABS Brakes Automatic Transmission Front Wheel Drive Gasoline Fuel Silver with Black Leather interior, one owner, clean title, clean car fax,only 18K, low miles, Remaining manufacture bumper to bumper warranty for another 26 months or 32,005 miles whichever comes first. Been serviced and maintained, Just serviced, never been smoked in, 18' Factory Alloy wheels, tires have plenty of tread left, power glass sunroof. has both sets of combo keys and owner's manual, Vision Package - Keyless Entry & Drive, Adaptive Digital TFT Display, Blind Spot Information System (BLIS), Cross-Traffic Alert , Rear Park Assist Sensors, Rear Park Assist Camera, HomeLink Integrated Garage Door Opener, Protection Package - Cargo Tray, Rubber Floor Mats (Fleet), Heated Front Seats & Heated Steering Wheel - Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, High Value Options Include: Back-Up Camera, Blind Spot Monitor, Bluetooth Connection, Climate Control, Cross-Traffic Alert, Heated Front Seat(s), Heated Steering Wheel, HID headlights, Integrated Turn Signal Mirror, Keyless Start, Multi-Zone A/C, Navigation System, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Parking Aid, Satellite Radio, Seat Memory Smart Device Integration, Tire Pressure Monitor, WiFi Hotspot A/C, Adjustable Steering Wheel, AM/FM Stereo, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Automatic Headlights, Auxiliary Audio Input Brake Assist, Bucket Seats, CD Player, Child Safety Locks, Cruise Control, Daytime Running Lights, Driver Adjustable Lumbar Driver Air Bag, Driver Vanity Mirror, Front Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, HD Radio, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Heated Mirrors Intermittent Wipers, Keyless Entry, Leather Steering Wheel Mirror Memory, MP3 Player, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Door Locks, Power Mirror(s), Power Steering, Power Windows, Rear Bench Seat Rear Defrost, Remote Engine Start, Security System, Stability Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Traction Control Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, Trip Computer, Universal Garage Door Opener, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers. Please visit our website at autocollectionofmurfreesboro.com for more details and pictures. Financing available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo S60 T5 Dynamic with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV126MFL5J2456902
Stock: 456902
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 14,653 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,889$582 Below Market
Volvo Cars Winston Salem - Winston Salem / North Carolina
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 5488 miles below market average! Navigation / GPS, Leather, Rear Camera, Sunroof / Moonroof, Bluetooth, Rear Back Up Camera, Multi-Function Steering Wheel Controls, Won't Last!, 200 Point Inspection, Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Package, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Convenience Package, Front & Rear Park Assist, Grocery Bag Holder, HomeLink Integrated Garage Door Opener, Keyless Entry & Drive, Power Retractable Exterior Mirrors. FREE Oil Changes, State Inspections, Tire Rotations & Car Washes FOR LIFE! 200 Point Inspection. CARFAX One-Owner. Onyx Black Metallic 2018 Volvo S60 Inscription T5 Our Internet Value Pricing Mission at Volvo Cars Winston Salem is to present Value Pricing to all of our customers. Pre-owned Internet Pricing is achieved by polling over 70,000 pre-owned websites hourly. This ensures that everyone of our customers receives real-time Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! We do not play pricing games. After being in business for many years, we realized that Internet Value Pricing is by far the best approach for our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo S60 T5 Inscription with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LYV402HK9JB177671
Stock: PV3263
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 6,850 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,599
Volvo Cars Winston Salem - Winston Salem / North Carolina
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 14667 miles below market average! Leather, Sunroof / Moonroof, Bluetooth, Rear Back Up Camera, Multi-Function Steering Wheel Controls, Won't Last!, 200 Point Inspection, Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Package, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Convenience Package, Front & Rear Park Assist, Grocery Bag Holder, HomeLink Integrated Garage Door Opener, Keyless Entry & Drive, Power Retractable Exterior Mirrors. FREE Oil Changes, State Inspections, Tire Rotations & Car Washes FOR LIFE! 200 Point Inspection. CARFAX One-Owner. Bright Silver 2018 Volvo S60 Inscription T5 Our Internet Value Pricing Mission at Volvo Cars Winston Salem is to present Value Pricing to all of our customers. Pre-owned Internet Pricing is achieved by polling over 70,000 pre-owned websites hourly. This ensures that everyone of our customers receives real-time Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! We do not play pricing games. After being in business for many years, we realized that Internet Value Pricing is by far the best approach for our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo S60 T5 Inscription with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LYV402HK6JB170273
Stock: PV3340
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 18,089 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,565$634 Below Market
Volvo Cars Winston Salem - Winston Salem / North Carolina
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 3159 miles below market average! Leather, Sunroof / Moonroof, Rear Back Up Camera, Manager's Special!, Won't Last!, 200 Point Inspection, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Package, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Front & Rear Park Assist, Heated Front Seats, Heated Front Seats & Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel. FREE Oil Changes, State Inspections, Tire Rotations & Car Washes FOR LIFE! 200 Point Inspection. CARFAX One-Owner. Onyx Black 2018 Volvo S60 Inscription T5 Platinum Our Internet Value Pricing Mission at Volvo Cars Winston Salem is to present Value Pricing to all of our customers. Pre-owned Internet Pricing is achieved by polling over 70,000 pre-owned websites hourly. This ensures that everyone of our customers receives real-time Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! We do not play pricing games. After being in business for many years, we realized that Internet Value Pricing is by far the best approach for our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo S60 T5 Inscription Platinum with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LYV402HM5JB161193
Stock: PV3344
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 34,234 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,335$1,659 Below Market
Volvo Cars Winston Salem - Winston Salem / North Carolina
Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Leather, Sunroof / Moonroof, Rear Back Up Camera, Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Package, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Convenience Package, Front & Rear Park Assist, Grocery Bag Holder, Heated Front Seats, Heated Front Seats & Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, HomeLink Integrated Garage Door Opener, Keyless Entry & Drive, Power Retractable Exterior Mirrors. FREE Oil Changes, State Inspections, Tire Rotations & Car Washes FOR LIFE! 200 Point Inspection. CARFAX One-Owner. Onyx Black 2018 Volvo S60 Inscription T5 Our Internet Value Pricing Mission at Volvo Cars Winston Salem is to present Value Pricing to all of our customers. Pre-owned Internet Pricing is achieved by polling over 70,000 pre-owned websites hourly. This ensures that everyone of our customers receives real-time Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! We do not play pricing games. After being in business for many years, we realized that Internet Value Pricing is by far the best approach for our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo S60 T5 Inscription with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LYV402HK5JB156249
Stock: PV3368
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 31,255 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$17,999$1,275 Below Market
Off Lease Only Orlando - Orlando / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $4546 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo S60 T5 Dynamic with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV140MTL0J2450844
Stock: O305668
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 19,452 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$22,995$911 Below Market
Elite Motors - Virginia Beach / Virginia
ONE OWNER***CARFAX AND AUTOCHECK CERTIFIED**BUMPER TO BUMPER FACTORY WARRANTY***BLIND SPOT INFORMATION SYSTEM PACKAGE: BLIND SPOT MONITOR, CROOS-TRAFFIC ALERT, FRONT AND REAR PARK ASSIST, LANE CHANGE MERGE AID***CLIMATE PACKAGE: HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS, HEATED WINDSHILELD NOZZLES, HEATED STEERING WHEEL***AWD***SUNROOF***NAVIGATION***ADAPTIVE CRUISE CNOTROL***BACK-UP CAMERA***LANE KEEPING ASSIST***CLIMATE CONTROL***KEYLESS START***HID HEADLIGHTS***RAIN SENSING WIPERS***REAR PARKING AID***TIRE PRESSURE MONITOR***WOODGRAIN INTERIOR TRIM****RUNS GREAT, EXCELLENT CONDITION. BEST PRICES - BEST QUALITY...GUARANTEED!!!..............
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo S60 T5 Inscription Platinum with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LYV402TM4JB157997
Stock: 157997
Certified Pre-Owned: No
