Used 2018 Volvo S60 for Sale Near Me

1,127 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
S60 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,127 listings
  • 2018 Volvo S60 T5 Dynamic in Black
    used

    2018 Volvo S60 T5 Dynamic

    112,021 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $15,780

    $6,319 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volvo S60 T5 Inscription in Black
    used

    2018 Volvo S60 T5 Inscription

    42,225 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $18,430

    Details
  • 2018 Volvo S60 T5 Dynamic in Black
    used

    2018 Volvo S60 T5 Dynamic

    77,897 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $18,995

    $3,376 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volvo S60 T5 Inscription in Light Blue
    used

    2018 Volvo S60 T5 Inscription

    19,908 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $22,994

    $1,591 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volvo S60 T5 Dynamic in Gray
    used

    2018 Volvo S60 T5 Dynamic

    42,040 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $18,200

    $4,458 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volvo S60 T5 Inscription Platinum in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Volvo S60 T5 Inscription Platinum

    36,400 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $20,801

    $1,062 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volvo S60 T5 Inscription Platinum in White
    used

    2018 Volvo S60 T5 Inscription Platinum

    22,780 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $24,700

    $1,189 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volvo S60 T5 Inscription in Gray
    certified

    2018 Volvo S60 T5 Inscription

    10,796 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $22,999

    $1,581 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volvo S60 T5 Dynamic in Black
    used

    2018 Volvo S60 T5 Dynamic

    11,174 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $20,499

    $2,187 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volvo S60 T5 Inscription in Gray
    used

    2018 Volvo S60 T5 Inscription

    12,581 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $20,604

    $980 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volvo S60 T5 Inscription Platinum in Black
    used

    2018 Volvo S60 T5 Inscription Platinum

    7,383 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $24,800

    $727 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volvo S60 T5 Dynamic in Silver
    used

    2018 Volvo S60 T5 Dynamic

    18,005 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $20,950

    $1,209 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volvo S60 T5 Inscription in Black
    used

    2018 Volvo S60 T5 Inscription

    14,653 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $20,889

    $582 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volvo S60 T5 Inscription in Silver
    used

    2018 Volvo S60 T5 Inscription

    6,850 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $21,599

    Details
  • 2018 Volvo S60 T5 Inscription Platinum in Black
    used

    2018 Volvo S60 T5 Inscription Platinum

    18,089 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $22,565

    $634 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volvo S60 T5 Inscription in Gray
    used

    2018 Volvo S60 T5 Inscription

    34,234 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $19,335

    $1,659 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volvo S60 T5 Dynamic in White
    used

    2018 Volvo S60 T5 Dynamic

    31,255 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $17,999

    $1,275 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volvo S60 T5 Inscription Platinum in Black
    used

    2018 Volvo S60 T5 Inscription Platinum

    19,452 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $22,995

    $911 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Volvo S60 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,127 listings
  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo S60
  4. Used 2018 Volvo S60

Consumer Reviews for the Volvo S60

Read recent reviews for the Volvo S60
Overall Consumer Rating
4.73 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
  • 5
    (67%)
  • 4
    (33%)
Very Good Car
Ted V,08/04/2017
T5 Inscription Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
I am on my third S60 and have loved them all. My first S60 I owned and sold it in 2015 because my wife insisted on me driving a car with all the safety improvements. This brings me to one of the very few problems with the S60 and that is resale value. Like so many other cars nowadays my near perfect car with normal mileage was worth less than 50% on a trade. However the up to date safety features prevented me from two serious accidents so it was worth it. The car drives great. The comfort, quality feel, gas mileage and all the features work great. The only reason I ever go back to my dealer is for recommended maintenance. What I like about the S60 is I never feel bored driving it. I recently leased an end of year 2017 because the incentives to turn my 2015 in early were so sensational it made sense to do it. For the first time I got the Inscription model with the platinum trim. The extra legroom in the rear seat answered another issue with my two previous S60s. This is the best version I have had yet. The car now comes with an automatic shade for the rear window and manual shades for the two rear passengers. These are great to keep the kids cooler. This is a very good car.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Volvo
S60
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Volvo S60 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings