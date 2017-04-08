Used 2018 Volvo S60 for Sale Near Me

I am on my third S60 and have loved them all. My first S60 I owned and sold it in 2015 because my wife insisted on me driving a car with all the safety improvements. This brings me to one of the very few problems with the S60 and that is resale value. Like so many other cars nowadays my near perfect car with normal mileage was worth less than 50% on a trade. However the up to date safety features prevented me from two serious accidents so it was worth it. The car drives great. The comfort, quality feel, gas mileage and all the features work great. The only reason I ever go back to my dealer is for recommended maintenance. What I like about the S60 is I never feel bored driving it. I recently leased an end of year 2017 because the incentives to turn my 2015 in early were so sensational it made sense to do it. For the first time I got the Inscription model with the platinum trim. The extra legroom in the rear seat answered another issue with my two previous S60s. This is the best version I have had yet. The car now comes with an automatic shade for the rear window and manual shades for the two rear passengers. These are great to keep the kids cooler. This is a very good car.

