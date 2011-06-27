Used 2009 Volkswagen Jetta Consumer Reviews

2009 Jetta Wolfsburg brishimmel , 11/14/2011 32 of 34 people found this review helpful I LOVE my Jetta. Before I started having problems with it I swore by VW and said my future cars would be VW's. Well in the past three weeks, that has changed. Once my Jetta hit 25k, everything went wrong. Check engine light always comes on, it has left me stranded two times in three weeks. Both times have been the fuel pump. The first time (3 weeks ago) the dealer said they replaced it, now I am doubting that they did. Now they are saying it is the fuel pump again. I called roadside asst which is still under my warranty and they charged me $250+ to have it towed to my dealer where I live. Again, love my Jetta but be sure you have $$ to fix it when it goes out of warranty. Report Abuse

2009 VW TDI DSG Tranny Update adrenalinetdi , 07/19/2011 13 of 13 people found this review helpful Seriously folks, you must have to get this Dealer Warranty replaced. Our 2.0L TDI has a Mechtronic Controller Unit that sits atop the DSG Tranny. This Unit controls and puts a stop to the jerky and hesitation. Palisades VW in New York replaced mine last summer and WOW it has made a significant difference in the fuel economy, quickness, and safety. Now, when I press the pedal lightly, the TDI shifts smooooth and quick. Also, when slowing down, no more jerks. At 58 MPH I get 52 MPG with the AC blowing cold. In the city, at 45 MPH I get 60 + MPG. Seriously, do not let the dealers tell you otherwise. We spent extra money for the TDI for a reason. Make the call and beat the BMW driving uphill.

If you want economy, you must pay for it! bud8138 , 04/10/2013 TDI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) 28 of 31 people found this review helpful We have a 2009 Jetta TDI with 115,000 miles on it. It gets great fuel economy, is fun to drive, looks good.....BUT....The regular maintenence costs will negate that great fuel economy, especially if you have the 6 speed automatic transmission, which is actually two manual transmissions in one case that is shifted hydraullicly. It requires regular maintenence every 80,000 miles tat makes one think they are buying a new tranny. Add to that a new timing belt at 90,000 miles that will run another $1200. So you see, you pay for that economy. I love the car but will not buy another. Oh yeah, a faulty fuse holder for one bank of headlights is another $520.00. Last maintenance service, computer indicated a "possible" cracked exhaust manifold, along with some other suggested items. Estimated cost to repair all, $7,200.00. Car unsafe to drive; could stop at any time. Since cost of repairs was about what the car is worth, I declined. Had the car repaired locally for $400. VW's service Dept. Is highly suspect in my book. Following infamous diesel tampering fiasco, VW America bought the car in the settlement. I now drive a Ford Edge. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability

2009 Jetta problem vehicle Dave , 05/29/2010 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Our car has been in the shop 12 times this year, and continues to have problems. VW of America offered $1500 toward a new VW, or $500 for all the service visits. The fuel system and front suspension have been rebuilt, and new problems surface daily. This is a German car built in Mexico, and is of poor quality. Also, when it runs, during moderate acceleration, the front wheels are overpowered. This causes front wheel hop that shakes the dash and prevents forward progress. The chassis can not handle the turbo engine. On the highway, the vehicle is very loud, lots of road, tire and wind noise. Another point, the dealerships Do not stock parts. pass this car up.