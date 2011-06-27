  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Yaris
  4. Used 2011 Toyota Yaris
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2011 Toyota Yaris Base Features & Specs

More about the 2011 Yaris
Overview
Starting MSRP
$13,715
See Yaris Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG32
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$13,715
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$13,715
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)29/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)321.9/399.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.1 gal.
Combined MPG32
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$13,715
Torque103 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower106 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle32.6 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$13,715
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$13,715
Preferred Premium Accessory Packageyes
Power Packageyes
Power Package w/Alloy Wheelsyes
All-Weather Guard Packageyes
Sport Package w/Alloy Wheelsyes
Sport Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$13,715
element antennayes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$13,715
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
electric power steeringyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
trunk lightyes
front reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$13,715
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$13,715
Interface Kit for iPodyes
Door Sill Enhancementyes
Cargo Toteyes
Arm Restyes
BLU Logic Hands-free Systemyes
XM Satellite Radioyes
Cruise Controlyes
Cargo Netyes
Carpet Floor Mat Setyes
Auto Dimming Mirroryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$13,715
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$13,715
Front head room38.8 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room51.6 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room49.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$13,715
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear hip Room50.1 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room50.2 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$13,715
Integrated Front Fog Lampsyes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Rear Bumper Protectoryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$13,715
Front track57.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity12.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight2313 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.29 cd.
Length169.3 in.
Ground clearance5.8 in.
Height57.5 in.
EPA interior volume100.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base100.4 in.
Width66.5 in.
Rear track57.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$13,715
Exterior Colors
  • Black Sand Pearl
  • Polar White
  • Blue Streak Metallic
  • Pacific Blue Metallic
  • Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Silver Streak Mica
  • Flint Mica
Interior Colors
  • Dark Charcoal, cloth
  • Bisque, cloth
  • Bisque, premium cloth
  • Dark Charcoal, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$13,715
P175/65R14 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
14 x 5.0 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$13,715
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$13,715
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ 25000 mi.
See Yaris Inventory

Related Used 2011 Toyota Yaris Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles