2020 Toyota Yaris
What’s new
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility added
- Part of the third Yaris sedan generation introduced for 2017 as Yaris iA
Pros & Cons
- Lots of appealing standard features at a reasonable price
- Attractive interior fitted with upscale materials
- High fuel economy
- Nimble handling performance for the class
- Acceleration is slow even for the subcompact segment
- Taller drivers might have a hard time getting comfortable
- Sporty suspension comes at the cost of road comfort
- Limited cargo and interior space
2020 Toyota Yaris Review
The Yaris is one of the smallest and least expensive vehicles in Toyota's lineup, but it doesn't look or feel like anything else in the automaker's stable. That's mostly because it's based on a Mazda design rather than Toyota's, taking on the engine, tech, and most of the interior and exterior design from the Mazda 2, a car that's no longer sold in America. It might sound like an identity crisis, but the final product is a polished and fun (if slightly underpowered) compact that offers a lot for relatively little.
The only real change from last year's model is the addition of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to the Mazda-sourced infotainment system. That's hardly a bad thing, as we're still swayed by the Yaris' standard features, impressive fuel economy, attractive interior and sharp driving dynamics. Cargo and interior space is limited, but Toyota offers a Yaris hatchback or the Corolla hatchback if you want more utility. Overall, the 2020 Yaris sedan is a pleasing urban runabout that should work out well for sedan shoppers on a budget.
Our verdict7.4 / 10
How does it drive?8.0
And while its low-grip tires are fun when you're wanting to flick it around corners, they don't help stop the Yaris as quickly as others in the class.
How comfortable is it?7.0
We found the single-zone climate control system easy to use and fairly effective at keeping the cabin cool despite the lack of rear vents. Its steady stream of noise, both wind and road, is common for the class. But there are no vibrations or creaks, which is admirable for an economy car.
How’s the interior?7.0
Getting in and out of the front is mostly easy, but the back seat requires a degree of limberness that most won't want to deal with every day. Visibility is no better or worse in the Yaris than other vehicles in this class, which is to say there aren't any significant issues.
How’s the tech?7.0
The Yaris is also lacking in advanced driver aids. You won't find Toyota Safety Sense here, just a low-speed front collision warning/mitigation system that only works below 18 mph.
How’s the storage?6.5
Though not uncommon for the class, the Yaris will not accommodate a rear-facing seat safely so any other passengers will have to give up the prime shotgun location. The car seat anchors are buried a little deep into the seatbacks, but it wasn't too hard to install our car seat.
How economical is it?8.0
Is it a good value?8.0
Ownership benefits include two years or 25,000 miles of no-cost maintenance (oil and filter changes, tire rotation, multipoint inspection, fluid replenish) at factory-recommended intervals. No one else offers this. You also get 24/7 roadside assistance (battery jump, emergency fuel delivery, tire service, etc.), which is also included for two years, though most competitors cover it for five years.
Wildcard8.0
Which Yaris does Edmunds recommend?
Toyota Yaris models
The Toyota Yaris sedan is available in three trim levels: L, LE and XLE. All come with a 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine (106 horsepower, 103 lb-ft of torque). A six-speed manual transmission is standard, and a six-speed automatic is optional (standard on the XLE).
The entry-level L comes with 15-inch steel wheels, forward collision warning, low-speed automatic emergency braking, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth, two USB ports, and a six-speaker sound system. Stepping up to the LE gets you 16-inch alloy wheels, foglights, a rear spoiler, heated outside mirrors, LED turn signals, and keyless ignition and entry.
The XLE loses the option of the manual transmission but gains automatic LED headlights, automatic wipers, automatic climate control, simulated leather upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and two drive settings (Normal and Sport).
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2020 Toyota Yaris.
Trending topics in reviews
Sponsored cars related to the Yaris
Features & Specs
|L 4dr Sedan
1.5L 4cyl 6M
|MSRP
|$15,650
|MPG
|30 city / 39 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|106 hp @ 6000 rpm
|L 4dr Sedan
1.5L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$16,750
|MPG
|32 city / 40 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|106 hp @ 6000 rpm
|LE 4dr Sedan
1.5L 4cyl 6M
|MSRP
|$16,650
|MPG
|30 city / 39 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|106 hp @ 6000 rpm
|LE 4dr Sedan
1.5L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$17,750
|MPG
|32 city / 40 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|106 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Yaris safety features:
- Low-Speed Pre-Collision System
- Warns you of obstacles ahead and automatically brakes if necessary. Works only at lower speeds.
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Senses when the car is losing traction or control and uses various means to get you straight again.
- Brake Assist
- Recognizes when you're initiating a panic stop and fully engages the brakes to provide maximum stopping power.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Toyota Yaris vs. the competition
Toyota Yaris vs. Honda Fit
If you're looking for a big space with a small footprint, look no further than the Fit. This compact hatchback manages to pack a lot of usable space into a tiny footprint. The interior is flexible too, with multiple rear-seat configurations to help load in different sized cargo. You do pay a price for the space, and the Fit lacks some of the Yaris' standard features.
Toyota Yaris vs. Nissan Versa
The redesigned Versa looks to be much better than its affordable but milquetoast predecessor. Its new engine is more powerful than before and bests the Yaris by quite a bit. Cargo space is up on the Yaris, too. Front-seat passengers have more room than before, but rear legroom takes a hit on the new Versa.
Toyota Yaris vs. Toyota Corolla
The Yaris' big sibling is new and improved, with more features, more tech and a much improved interior. You pay more for the Corolla, but you get more of just about everything. That means more power, more passenger room, more cargo room, and more standard and available features. Despite the updated chassis and bump in power, the Corolla still isn't as fun to drive as the Yaris.
FAQ
Is the Toyota Yaris a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Toyota Yaris?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Toyota Yaris:
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility added
- Part of the third Yaris sedan generation introduced for 2017 as Yaris iA
Is the Toyota Yaris reliable?
Is the 2020 Toyota Yaris a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Toyota Yaris?
The least-expensive 2020 Toyota Yaris is the 2020 Toyota Yaris L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $15,650.
Other versions include:
- L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $15,650
- L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $16,750
- LE 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $16,650
- LE 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $17,750
- XLE 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $18,750
What are the different models of Toyota Yaris?
More about the 2020 Toyota Yaris
2020 Toyota Yaris Overview
The 2020 Toyota Yaris is offered in the following submodels: Yaris Sedan. Available styles include L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6M), L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6A), LE 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6M), LE 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6A), and XLE 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6A).
What do people think of the 2020 Toyota Yaris?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Toyota Yaris and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Yaris.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Toyota Yaris and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Yaris featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Toyota Yaris?
2020 Toyota Yaris LE 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6A)
The 2020 Toyota Yaris LE 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $18,745. The average price paid for a new 2020 Toyota Yaris LE 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6A) is trending $1,542 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,542 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $17,203.
The average savings for the 2020 Toyota Yaris LE 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6A) is 8.2% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 3 2020 Toyota Yaris LE 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Toyota Yaris L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6A)
The 2020 Toyota Yaris L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $17,745. The average price paid for a new 2020 Toyota Yaris L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6A) is trending $1,514 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,514 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $16,231.
The average savings for the 2020 Toyota Yaris L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6A) is 8.5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Toyota Yaris L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Toyota Yarises are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Toyota Yaris for sale near. There are currently 31 new 2020 Yarises listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $17,605 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Toyota Yaris. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $2,335 on a used or CPO 2020 Yaris available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Toyota Yariss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Toyota Yaris for sale - 5 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $8,903.
Find a new Toyota for sale - 3 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $18,216.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Toyota Yaris?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Toyota lease specials
Related 2020 Toyota Yaris info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2018
- Used Honda Accord 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2018
- Used Honda CR-V 2017
- Used Lexus RX 350 2018
- Used Dodge Charger 2018
- Used Honda Accord 2017
- Used Ford Mustang 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 CR-V
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Mustang
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee News
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee News
- Tesla Model 3 2020
- 2021 Tesla Model 3 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- Toyota Corolla 2019
Research Similar Vehicles
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Honda Accord
- Tesla Model 3 2020
- 2020 Charger
- 2020 BMW 3 Series
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 Ford Fusion
- 2020 Chrysler 300
- 2020 Kia Stinger