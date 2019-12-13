  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.4 / 10
2020 Toyota Yaris

#1 X-Small sedan

What’s new

  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility added
  • Part of the third Yaris sedan generation introduced for 2017 as Yaris iA

Pros & Cons

  • Lots of appealing standard features at a reasonable price
  • Attractive interior fitted with upscale materials
  • High fuel economy
  • Nimble handling performance for the class
  • Acceleration is slow even for the subcompact segment
  • Taller drivers might have a hard time getting comfortable
  • Sporty suspension comes at the cost of road comfort
  • Limited cargo and interior space
Toyota Yaris for Sale
MSRP Starting at
$15,650
Save as much as $1,542
Incentive offers available
Select your model:
Save as much as $1,542 with Edmunds

2020 Toyota Yaris pricing

in Ashburn, VA
See all for sale

2020 Toyota Yaris Review

The Yaris is one of the smallest and least expensive vehicles in Toyota's lineup, but it doesn't look or feel like anything else in the automaker's stable. That's mostly because it's based on a Mazda design rather than Toyota's, taking on the engine, tech, and most of the interior and exterior design from the Mazda 2, a car that's no longer sold in America. It might sound like an identity crisis, but the final product is a polished and fun (if slightly underpowered) compact that offers a lot for relatively little.

The only real change from last year's model is the addition of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to the Mazda-sourced infotainment system. That's hardly a bad thing, as we're still swayed by the Yaris' standard features, impressive fuel economy, attractive interior and sharp driving dynamics. Cargo and interior space is limited, but Toyota offers a Yaris hatchback or the Corolla hatchback if you want more utility. Overall, the 2020 Yaris sedan is a pleasing urban runabout that should work out well for sedan shoppers on a budget.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

7.4 / 10
The Toyota Yaris is a solid little sedan with surprisingly good handling chops, a nice-looking interior and usable trunk. But it compromises a bit of comfort for those performance gains, and it doesn't have the feature availibility you can find in some competitors. This is a fun city runabout with good value.

How does it drive?

8.0
The Toyota Yaris is the most fun you'll have in a slow car. Its main strengths rest in its superbly playful handling and excellent transmission. We also really enjoy the response and quickness of the steering during spirited driving stints. What the Yaris doesn't deliver is much straight-line speed. Its 1.5-liter engine makes a meager 106 horsepower, which will have you flooring the gas pedal frequently to get up to highway speeds. We measured its run up to 60 mph at a tick over 10 seconds. That's slow even for the economy class.

And while its low-grip tires are fun when you're wanting to flick it around corners, they don't help stop the Yaris as quickly as others in the class.

How comfortable is it?

7.0
It's a tough task to design comfort into a vehicle this small, and the Yaris is no exception. The seats offer above-average lateral support for steadying you through turns, but they lack lumbar support for the everyday commute. Ride comfort has taken a back seat to handling performance, which means you'll feel bumps and road texture more than you might want to.

We found the single-zone climate control system easy to use and fairly effective at keeping the cabin cool despite the lack of rear vents. Its steady stream of noise, both wind and road, is common for the class. But there are no vibrations or creaks, which is admirable for an economy car.

How’s the interior?

7.0
Simplicity has its benefits. The Yaris subscribes to that philosophy, and all the controls are quite easy to learn and use. There's good adjustability in the driver's seat to accommodate a wide range of body types, though don't expect to sit behind anybody taller than 6 feet. Space, as with other vehicles in this class, is at a premium, and there isn't much of it in the Yaris' cabin. Nor does the Yaris try to make the space feel larger than it is.

Getting in and out of the front is mostly easy, but the back seat requires a degree of limberness that most won't want to deal with every day. Visibility is no better or worse in the Yaris than other vehicles in this class, which is to say there aren't any significant issues.

How’s the tech?

7.0
Our test car didn't come with the optional navigation system, but we've found the system to be fairly easy to use in other vehicles. The standard audio system produces a surprisingly clean sound that doesn't distort even at a higher volume. Smartphone integration is a bit lacking since Android Auto isn't offered. But Apple CarPlay is now available on the 2020 Yaris. There are two USBs and a 12-volt outlet to provide charging for your devices, and Bluetooth pairs quickly.

The Yaris is also lacking in advanced driver aids. You won't find Toyota Safety Sense here, just a low-speed front collision warning/mitigation system that only works below 18 mph.

How’s the storage?

6.5
For such a tiny car, the 13.5-cubic-foot trunk space manages to be pretty comparable to class leaders. The 60/40-split fold rear seats don't quite fold flat, creating about a 5-inch ledge between the cargo area and the folded seatbacks. There's a lack of storage space for items in the cabin, at least if you don't want them visible to the outside world. Cupholders are where a center armrest would be, so the only covered space is the small glovebox.

Though not uncommon for the class, the Yaris will not accommodate a rear-facing seat safely so any other passengers will have to give up the prime shotgun location. The car seat anchors are buried a little deep into the seatbacks, but it wasn't too hard to install our car seat.

How economical is it?

8.0
The Yaris with the CVT automatic is EPA-rated at 35 mpg in combined city/highway driving, which is a good showing for a subcompact sedan. On our 115-mile evaluation route, which blends a mix of city and highway, our test car posted 36.6 mpg, indicating that you should be able to hit the EPA's figures.

Is it a good value?

8.0
The diminutive subcompact class continues to get more and more competitive, which is good for shoppers looking for high-value buys. The Yaris feels like a good deal at this price because of its solid build quality and relatively upscale appearance even if it's lacking some features its competitors offer.

Ownership benefits include two years or 25,000 miles of no-cost maintenance (oil and filter changes, tire rotation, multipoint inspection, fluid replenish) at factory-recommended intervals. No one else offers this. You also get 24/7 roadside assistance (battery jump, emergency fuel delivery, tire service, etc.), which is also included for two years, though most competitors cover it for five years.

Wildcard

8.0
The Yaris' droopy styling doesn't indicate how much fun this car is to drive at a spirited pace. Someone spent a lot of time developing and dialing this car in, and it's a shame that most buyers won't appreciate the brilliance behind its handling capabilities.

Which Yaris does Edmunds recommend?

The Yaris comes well appointed from the get-go, so we recommend sticking with the base L trim. The LE and the XLE add a number of convenience features, but none of the additions are what we would consider must-have options. The Yaris is surprisingly entertaining to drive in any trim, so we suggest going with the six-speed manual transmission, though the six-speed automatic is fine for most drivers.

Toyota Yaris models

The Toyota Yaris sedan is available in three trim levels: L, LE and XLE. All come with a 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine (106 horsepower, 103 lb-ft of torque). A six-speed manual transmission is standard, and a six-speed automatic is optional (standard on the XLE).

The entry-level L comes with 15-inch steel wheels, forward collision warning, low-speed automatic emergency braking, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth, two USB ports, and a six-speaker sound system. Stepping up to the LE gets you 16-inch alloy wheels, foglights, a rear spoiler, heated outside mirrors, LED turn signals, and keyless ignition and entry.

The XLE loses the option of the manual transmission but gains automatic LED headlights, automatic wipers, automatic climate control, simulated leather upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and two drive settings (Normal and Sport).

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2020 Toyota Yaris.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    L 4dr Sedan features & specs
    L 4dr Sedan
    1.5L 4cyl 6M
    MSRP$15,650
    MPG 30 city / 39 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission6-speed manual
    Horsepower106 hp @ 6000 rpm
    L 4dr Sedan features & specs
    L 4dr Sedan
    1.5L 4cyl 6A
    MSRP$16,750
    MPG 32 city / 40 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission6-speed automatic
    Horsepower106 hp @ 6000 rpm
    LE 4dr Sedan features & specs
    LE 4dr Sedan
    1.5L 4cyl 6M
    MSRP$16,650
    MPG 30 city / 39 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission6-speed manual
    Horsepower106 hp @ 6000 rpm
    LE 4dr Sedan features & specs
    LE 4dr Sedan
    1.5L 4cyl 6A
    MSRP$17,750
    MPG 32 city / 40 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission6-speed automatic
    Horsepower106 hp @ 6000 rpm
    See all 2020 Toyota Yaris features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite Yaris safety features:

    Low-Speed Pre-Collision System
    Warns you of obstacles ahead and automatically brakes if necessary. Works only at lower speeds.
    Dynamic Stability Control
    Senses when the car is losing traction or control and uses various means to get you straight again.
    Brake Assist
    Recognizes when you're initiating a panic stop and fully engages the brakes to provide maximum stopping power.
    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Good
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

    Toyota Yaris vs. the competition

    Toyota Yaris vs. Honda Fit

    If you're looking for a big space with a small footprint, look no further than the Fit. This compact hatchback manages to pack a lot of usable space into a tiny footprint. The interior is flexible too, with multiple rear-seat configurations to help load in different sized cargo. You do pay a price for the space, and the Fit lacks some of the Yaris' standard features.

    Compare Toyota Yaris & Honda Fit features

    Toyota Yaris vs. Nissan Versa

    The redesigned Versa looks to be much better than its affordable but milquetoast predecessor. Its new engine is more powerful than before and bests the Yaris by quite a bit. Cargo space is up on the Yaris, too. Front-seat passengers have more room than before, but rear legroom takes a hit on the new Versa.

    Compare Toyota Yaris & Nissan Versa features

    Toyota Yaris vs. Toyota Corolla

    The Yaris' big sibling is new and improved, with more features, more tech and a much improved interior. You pay more for the Corolla, but you get more of just about everything. That means more power, more passenger room, more cargo room, and more standard and available features. Despite the updated chassis and bump in power, the Corolla still isn't as fun to drive as the Yaris.

    Compare Toyota Yaris & Toyota Corolla features

    FAQ

    Is the Toyota Yaris a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 Yaris both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.4 out of 10. You probably care about Toyota Yaris fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Yaris gets an EPA-estimated 34 mpg to 35 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Yaris has 13.5 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Toyota Yaris. Learn more

    What's new in the 2020 Toyota Yaris?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Toyota Yaris:

    • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility added
    • Part of the third Yaris sedan generation introduced for 2017 as Yaris iA
    Learn more

    Is the Toyota Yaris reliable?

    To determine whether the Toyota Yaris is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Yaris. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Yaris's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2020 Toyota Yaris a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Toyota Yaris is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2020 Yaris and gave it a 7.4 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 Yaris is a good car for you. Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2020 Toyota Yaris?

    The least-expensive 2020 Toyota Yaris is the 2020 Toyota Yaris L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $15,650.

    Other versions include:

    • L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $15,650
    • L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $16,750
    • LE 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $16,650
    • LE 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $17,750
    • XLE 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $18,750
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Toyota Yaris?

    If you're interested in the Toyota Yaris, the next question is, which Yaris model is right for you? Yaris variants include L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6M), L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6A), LE 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6M), and LE 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6A). For a full list of Yaris models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2020 Toyota Yaris

    2020 Toyota Yaris Overview

    The 2020 Toyota Yaris is offered in the following submodels: Yaris Sedan. Available styles include L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6M), L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6A), LE 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6M), LE 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6A), and XLE 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6A).

    What do people think of the 2020 Toyota Yaris?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Toyota Yaris and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Yaris.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Toyota Yaris and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Yaris featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2020 Toyota Yaris?

    2020 Toyota Yaris LE 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6A)

    The 2020 Toyota Yaris LE 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $18,745. The average price paid for a new 2020 Toyota Yaris LE 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6A) is trending $1,542 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $1,542 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $17,203.

    The average savings for the 2020 Toyota Yaris LE 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6A) is 8.2% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 3 2020 Toyota Yaris LE 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2020 Toyota Yaris L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6A)

    The 2020 Toyota Yaris L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $17,745. The average price paid for a new 2020 Toyota Yaris L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6A) is trending $1,514 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $1,514 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $16,231.

    The average savings for the 2020 Toyota Yaris L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6A) is 8.5% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 1 2020 Toyota Yaris L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    Which 2020 Toyota Yarises are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Toyota Yaris for sale near. There are currently 31 new 2020 Yarises listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $17,605 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Toyota Yaris. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $2,335 on a used or CPO 2020 Yaris available from a dealership near you.

    Can't find a new 2020 Toyota Yariss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Toyota Yaris for sale - 5 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $8,903.

    Find a new Toyota for sale - 3 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $18,216.

    Related 2020 Toyota Yaris info

