2020 Toyota Yaris Review

The Yaris is one of the smallest and least expensive vehicles in Toyota's lineup, but it doesn't look or feel like anything else in the automaker's stable. That's mostly because it's based on a Mazda design rather than Toyota's, taking on the engine, tech, and most of the interior and exterior design from the Mazda 2, a car that's no longer sold in America. It might sound like an identity crisis, but the final product is a polished and fun (if slightly underpowered) compact that offers a lot for relatively little. The only real change from last year's model is the addition of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to the Mazda-sourced infotainment system. That's hardly a bad thing, as we're still swayed by the Yaris' standard features, impressive fuel economy, attractive interior and sharp driving dynamics. Cargo and interior space is limited, but Toyota offers a Yaris hatchback or the Corolla hatchback if you want more utility. Overall, the 2020 Yaris sedan is a pleasing urban runabout that should work out well for sedan shoppers on a budget.

The Toyota Yaris is a solid little sedan with surprisingly good handling chops, a nice-looking interior and usable trunk. But it compromises a bit of comfort for those performance gains, and it doesn't have the feature availibility you can find in some competitors. This is a fun city runabout with good value.

How does it drive? 8.0

The Toyota Yaris is the most fun you'll have in a slow car. Its main strengths rest in its superbly playful handling and excellent transmission. We also really enjoy the response and quickness of the steering during spirited driving stints. What the Yaris doesn't deliver is much straight-line speed. Its 1.5-liter engine makes a meager 106 horsepower, which will have you flooring the gas pedal frequently to get up to highway speeds. We measured its run up to 60 mph at a tick over 10 seconds. That's slow even for the economy class.



And while its low-grip tires are fun when you're wanting to flick it around corners, they don't help stop the Yaris as quickly as others in the class.

How comfortable is it? 7.0

It's a tough task to design comfort into a vehicle this small, and the Yaris is no exception. The seats offer above-average lateral support for steadying you through turns, but they lack lumbar support for the everyday commute. Ride comfort has taken a back seat to handling performance, which means you'll feel bumps and road texture more than you might want to.



We found the single-zone climate control system easy to use and fairly effective at keeping the cabin cool despite the lack of rear vents. Its steady stream of noise, both wind and road, is common for the class. But there are no vibrations or creaks, which is admirable for an economy car.

How’s the interior? 7.0

Simplicity has its benefits. The Yaris subscribes to that philosophy, and all the controls are quite easy to learn and use. There's good adjustability in the driver's seat to accommodate a wide range of body types, though don't expect to sit behind anybody taller than 6 feet. Space, as with other vehicles in this class, is at a premium, and there isn't much of it in the Yaris' cabin. Nor does the Yaris try to make the space feel larger than it is.



Getting in and out of the front is mostly easy, but the back seat requires a degree of limberness that most won't want to deal with every day. Visibility is no better or worse in the Yaris than other vehicles in this class, which is to say there aren't any significant issues.

How’s the tech? 7.0

Our test car didn't come with the optional navigation system, but we've found the system to be fairly easy to use in other vehicles. The standard audio system produces a surprisingly clean sound that doesn't distort even at a higher volume. Smartphone integration is a bit lacking since Android Auto isn't offered. But Apple CarPlay is now available on the 2020 Yaris. There are two USBs and a 12-volt outlet to provide charging for your devices, and Bluetooth pairs quickly.



The Yaris is also lacking in advanced driver aids. You won't find Toyota Safety Sense here, just a low-speed front collision warning/mitigation system that only works below 18 mph.

How’s the storage? 6.5

For such a tiny car, the 13.5-cubic-foot trunk space manages to be pretty comparable to class leaders. The 60/40-split fold rear seats don't quite fold flat, creating about a 5-inch ledge between the cargo area and the folded seatbacks. There's a lack of storage space for items in the cabin, at least if you don't want them visible to the outside world. Cupholders are where a center armrest would be, so the only covered space is the small glovebox.



Though not uncommon for the class, the Yaris will not accommodate a rear-facing seat safely so any other passengers will have to give up the prime shotgun location. The car seat anchors are buried a little deep into the seatbacks, but it wasn't too hard to install our car seat.

How economical is it? 8.0

The Yaris with the CVT automatic is EPA-rated at 35 mpg in combined city/highway driving, which is a good showing for a subcompact sedan. On our 115-mile evaluation route, which blends a mix of city and highway, our test car posted 36.6 mpg, indicating that you should be able to hit the EPA's figures.

Is it a good value? 8.0

The diminutive subcompact class continues to get more and more competitive, which is good for shoppers looking for high-value buys. The Yaris feels like a good deal at this price because of its solid build quality and relatively upscale appearance even if it's lacking some features its competitors offer.



Ownership benefits include two years or 25,000 miles of no-cost maintenance (oil and filter changes, tire rotation, multipoint inspection, fluid replenish) at factory-recommended intervals. No one else offers this. You also get 24/7 roadside assistance (battery jump, emergency fuel delivery, tire service, etc.), which is also included for two years, though most competitors cover it for five years.

Wildcard 8.0

The Yaris' droopy styling doesn't indicate how much fun this car is to drive at a spirited pace. Someone spent a lot of time developing and dialing this car in, and it's a shame that most buyers won't appreciate the brilliance behind its handling capabilities.

Which Yaris does Edmunds recommend?

The Yaris comes well appointed from the get-go, so we recommend sticking with the base L trim. The LE and the XLE add a number of convenience features, but none of the additions are what we would consider must-have options. The Yaris is surprisingly entertaining to drive in any trim, so we suggest going with the six-speed manual transmission, though the six-speed automatic is fine for most drivers.

Toyota Yaris models

The Toyota Yaris sedan is available in three trim levels: L, LE and XLE. All come with a 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine (106 horsepower, 103 lb-ft of torque). A six-speed manual transmission is standard, and a six-speed automatic is optional (standard on the XLE).