Used 2011 Suzuki SX4 for Sale Near Me
- used
2011 Suzuki SX4154,241 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,620
Holzhauer Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Nashville / Illinois
2011 Suzuki SX4 Base 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V FWD Vivid Red17 Alloy Wheels, Front fog lights, Radio: AM/FM/MP3/CD Audio System, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Spoiler.23/32 City/Highway MPGOur incredible selection, our low overhead and low prices simply cannot be matched. Teamed with our friendly small town service you'll see why Holzhauer Auto Group is one of the Midwest's largest and fastest growing dealerships. We dont just compete. We blow the competition away with selection, service and price. Before you buy a car, truck, van or SUV from anywhere else you owe it to yourself to visit Holzhauer Auto Group.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Suzuki SX4 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JS2YA5A56B6300137
Stock: 300137
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 98,555 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,999
Good Value Cars - Norristown / Pennsylvania
3 MONTHS / 4500 MILES WARRANTY *** 6 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION *** ALL WHEEL DRIVE *** CARFAX CERTIFIED WITH NO ACCIDENTS *** FULLY SERVICED WITH BRAND NEW PA INSPECTION *** VERY CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT *** DRIVES VERY SMOOTHLY *** VERY RELIABLE AND DEPENDABLE VEHICLE *** MUST SEE AND DRIVE *** EXTENDED WARRANTY IS AVAILABLE ON THIS VEHICLE *** DUE TO COVID-19 WE WILL BE SHOWING CARS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY! PLEASE CALL 484-681-9985 OR EMAIL GOODVALUECARS@GMAIL.COM TO SCHEDULE A SAFE TEST DRIVE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Suzuki SX4 Crossover with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JS2YB5A31B6303670
Stock: GVC097
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 63,669 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
Trust Auto - Sykesville / Maryland
This 2011 Suzuki SX4 LE Anniversary Edition 4-Door Sedan is offered to you for sale by Trust Auto. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The best part about this well-maintained vehicle is that it is a CARFAX one-owner vehicle. Outstanding fuel economy and sleek styling are two great reasons to consider this Suzuki SX4. With less than 63,669mi on this Suzuki SX4, you'll appreciate the practically showroom newness of this vehicle. With complete records on this pre-owned vehicle, you'll have peace of mind and the satisfaction in knowing your new purchase is safe and reliable. If you're looking for a one-of-a-kind automobile, look no further. More information about the 2011 Suzuki SX4: Aimed squarely at those looking to get the most value for their dollar, the Suzuki SX4 offers a wide array of features at an entry-level price. Base prices range from $13,000 to just under $20,000, and it's the least-expensive vehicle to offer all-wheel drive in the U.S. The SX4 comes in both hatch and sedan forms, and features a powerful and fuel efficient 4-cylinder engine capable of 150 hp and 31 mpg on the highway. This model sets itself apart with Excellent value for the dollar, available all-wheel drive, good maneuverability and wide range of available trim levels. *30 DAYS / 1000 MILES POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIALS)* *CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLES RECEIVE A 3 MONTH / 4500 MILE POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY *TRADE INS ARE WELCOME* Trust Auto is one of the top pre-owned vehicle dealer in Maryland. We provide quality vehicles of various makes and models with the most competitive prices in the region. Trust Auto is dedicated to make your vehicle shopping experience hassle free and straight forward. With that in mind we fully inspect, service and detail all cars in the lot. We are open 6 days a week now FOR YOU!!! Monday - Saturday 9am - 7pm. Some vehicle information and pricing may be unintentionally missing or inaccurate, and Trust Auto will endeavor to correct such discrepancies in a commercially reasonable manner after being notified of any errors. Pricing errors and listing errors are considered invalid and may not be honored at the sole discretion of Trust Auto. Prices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, $895 PDI & $299 Dealer Processing Fees. Please contact seller for vehicle availability. All vehicles with PDI are sold with a 30 day / 1,000 mile warranty OR with a 3 month / 4,500 mile warranty if vehicle is Certified Pre-Owned! EPA mileage estimates are provided for comparison purposes only. Actual mileage may vary depending on driving conditions, driving habits, and vehicle maintenance. Mileage listings are estimates and are not necessarily accurate odometer readings.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Suzuki SX4 LE Anniversary Edition with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JS2YC5A24B6304140
Stock: P304140
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-11-2019
- 178,039 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,995
Crown Cadillac - Holland / Michigan
Clean CARFAX. Deep Sea Blue Metallic 2011 Suzuki SX4 Value Package AWD CVT 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V **FULLY SERVICED AND READY TO GO**, **ACCIDENT FREE**, **LOCAL TRADE IN**, 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V, AWD, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Call us today for a test drive at 1-866-604-8945 or for a quick question TEXT 616-499-2225. Feel free to click on the Carfax. It is FREE! ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Suzuki SX4 Crossover Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JS2YB5A34B6301508
Stock: W1604
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 136,923 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,250
Phoenix Auto Group - Belton / Texas
Cute little car, 4-cylinder engine, 6-speed manual transmission, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cold a/c, like new Michelin Tires, good on gas, runs and drives excellent. Stop by and test drive it today! We have 80 plus cars and trucks on the lot to choose from. Visit us online at www.pagcar.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Suzuki SX4 LE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JS2YC5A2XB6303543
Stock: 11795
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 188,822 miles
$3,995
Northtowne Alfa Romeo and FIAT of Kansas City - Kansas City / Missouri
NORTHTOWNE PRE-OWNED VEHICLE INFORMATION AND SALES HOTLINEpre-owned vehicle questions answered promptly 816-468-2239.***Can be shipped ANYWHERE in the United States***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Suzuki SX4 LE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JS2YC5A25B6301151
Stock: HB8671A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- used
2012 Suzuki SX466,802 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,600
Quality Mitsubishi - Saint Johnsbury / Vermont
2012 Suzuki SX4CARFAX One-Owner. AT HOME TEST DRIVE/DELIVERY AVAILABLE, BIG DEAL PLUS+, 2 YEARS UNLIMITED SCHEDULED MAINTENANCE AT NO EXTRA CHARGE, SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS., SERVICE RECORD AVAILABLE, AWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Brake assist, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers. Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. 22/30 City/Highway MPGThe team at Quality Mitsubishi in Saint Johnsbury, Vermont proudly offers this SX4 for sale.Take advantage of our exclusive Big Deal Plus+ plan which includes 2 years of UNLIMITED scheduled maintenance at no extra charge! You will enjoy 2 years of unlimited oil+filter changes*, unlimited tire rotations and unlimited multi-point inspections along with lifetime state inspections for as long as you own your vehicle. Plus the added value of roadside assistance, towing reimbursement, service rewards and so much more! All of this at no extra charge and included with every vehicle we sell. And don't forget to ask about complimentary delivery to your home or office. We have many financing options available to qualified buyers, and will always give you a fair and honest value for your trade. *Based on factory recommended oil change intervals. Must present this offer to qualify for any special pricing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Suzuki SX4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JS2YB5A30C6303760
Stock: QC20156A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 109,237 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,127
Rocks Auto Exchange - Westfield / Indiana
2010 SUZUKI CROSSOVER TOURING AWD NICE CLEAN LITTLE CAR POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS ALL WHEEL DRIVE WELL CARED FOR.ROCKS AUTO EXCHANGE 2 518 E MAIN ST. WESTFIELD IN 46074CALL: 317-399-7851
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Suzuki SX4 Crossover with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JS2YB5A73A6300304
Stock: 20111
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 52,079 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,495
Aero Motors - Essex / Maryland
Our great looking 2012 Suzuki SX4 Premium AWD Crossover is ready to go in Quicksilver Metallic. Powered by a proven 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder offering 148ho while paired with a seamless CVT that helps you get through that daily grind of traffic. This Front Wheel Drive Crossover is fun to drive, easy to own, and looks great with these wheels covers and sporty roof rack plus shows off near 29mpg on the highway.Our Premium features an incredible Sony AM/FM/CD sound system to multiple power accessories, and so much more. Five passengers fit comfortably, with sporty bucket seats up front and an elevated stadium-style rear bench. There's room enough for the whole family and all their gear, from gym bags to backpacks, to ball bags and more!Safety-minded features from Suzuki range from ABS to a vehicle stability control system, daytime running lights, tire pressure monitoring, and LATCH for child seats. Reward yourself with the style, versatility, and power of this SX4 Premium. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Suzuki SX4 Crossover Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JS2YB5A3XC6302745
Stock: A5154
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 82,609 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,277
Wallingford Auto Park - Wallingford / Connecticut
Certified by our 108-point safety inspection!We do the service work up front, not after you have seen the vehicle! Buy this Suzuki with full confidence and ask for the service records that we have. Give us a call at 203-294-4610 or visit www.WallingfordAutoPark.com to see our full inventory! Trade Ins are welcome. We finance for all credit types!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Suzuki SX4 Crossover Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JS2YB5A39C6307127
Stock: 15914
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 89,329 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,529
Ganley Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Bedford / Ohio
2012 Suzuki SX4 Power Windows, Power Locks, Automatic Climate Control, Power Rear Lift-gate, AWD, 16" Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioning, Brake assist, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Panic alarm, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Split folding rear seat. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 9060 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Suzuki SX4 Crossover with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JS2YB5A39C6304499
Stock: 21865TN
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 188,395 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,315
Runde Chevrolet Buick GMC - Platteville / Wisconsin
2.0L V4 AWD CVT automatic 4 Door Gas POWER WINDOWS POWER DOOR LOCKS AIR CONDITIONING TILT WHEEL STEERING CRUISE CONTROL CD STEREO AM/FM STEREO KEYLESS ENTRY - REMOTE BUCKET SEATS/CONSOLE ABS BRAKES AIRBAGS - DUAL FRONT TRACTION CONTROL FOLDING REAR SEAT LUGGAGE RACK STABILITRAK STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION SIDE IMPACT AIR BAGS DRIVER INFO CENTER **one owner** **local trade** ** AS IS- NO WARRANTY ** 16 WHEELS Sync/Bluetooth-HandsfreeBlack Clot
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Suzuki SX4 Crossover Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JS2YB5A38C6300444
Stock: C6300444
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-15-2020
- 59,241 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$7,995
Arena Auto Sales - Daytona Beach / Florida
2012 Suzuki SX4...Great gas mileage, Power Options, Nice Clean Vehicle Apply online at www.ArenaAutoSales.net
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Suzuki SX4 LE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JS2YC5A38C6304085
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 91,579 miles
$7,488
Bedrock Motors Blaine - Blaine / Minnesota
Recent Arrival! Odometer is 12434 miles below market average! Alloy Wheels, Cloth Seats, Heated Seats, CD with Aux Input, Navigation System, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Cruise Control. Clean CARFAX. *** BLAINE LOCATION *** 9901 Central Ave. Blaine, MN, 55434 1-(763)-780-1010. 2012 Suzuki SX4 Technology Value Package Technology Value Package Sunlight Copper Metallic 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V 148 hp AWD CVT Established in 1975, Bedrock Motors is the Upper Midwest's Largest automobile wholesaler. In the 35 years since we opened our doors, we have developed a top-notch reputation for servicing and supplying automobile dealers across the region. Be sure to go to www.bedrockmotors.com to see our entire used car inventory. We have a huge selection of pre-owned inventory from a few of the most experienced automobile purchasers in the upper midwest - all located right here in Rogers MN.The bedrock of Bedrock Motors (excuse the pun) is over 30 years of experience from the upper Midwest's largest wholesale company. Opening a retail facility for direct sales is a natural move for us. We also offer full service on any make and model!Our vehicles available for retail are hand selected with financing and warranties available. Yes we do accept trades and have in place a unique customer buying program. Bedrock Motors - Minnesota's Used Car Superstore. www.bedrockmotors.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Suzuki SX4 Crossover with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JS2YB5A32C6303453
Stock: B9882A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 80,347 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,995
Brookings Auto Mall - Brookings / South Dakota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Suzuki SX4 Crossover with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JS2YB5A32C6305333
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 75,322 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,995
Superior Auto Care - Rochester / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Suzuki SX4 Crossover with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JS2YB5A37C6303982
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 80,742 miles
$7,098
Audi Ann Arbor - Ann Arbor / Michigan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Suzuki SX4 Crossover with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JS2YB5A36C6303486
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 124,769 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,991
AutoNation Honda Clearwater - Clearwater / Florida
All Wheel Drive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. *** One Owner Vehicle... Clean Carfax / No Accidents Reported... Four Wheel Drive (4X4)... Local Trade... Cruise Control... Power Door Locks... Power Windows... Runs Great... Must See... CALL TODAY TO CONFIRM AVAILABILITY AND SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT WITH OUR INTERNET SALES MANAGER STEVE NEIDIG AT (727) 412-7875 OR CALL AUTONATION HONDA OF CLEARWATER AT (727) 531-0444! Best of all the price you see is the price you pay... No haggling... No back and forth... No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed *** All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Suzuki SX4 Crossover with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JS2YB413795101829
Stock: 95101829
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
