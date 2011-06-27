Estimated values
2011 Toyota Yaris 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,294
|$4,737
|$5,798
|Clean
|$3,066
|$4,413
|$5,388
|Average
|$2,611
|$3,765
|$4,568
|Rough
|$2,155
|$3,116
|$3,748
2011 Toyota Yaris 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
|Outstanding
|$3,568
|$5,016
|$6,083
|Clean
|$3,321
|$4,673
|$5,653
|Average
|$2,828
|$3,987
|$4,792
|Rough
|$2,334
|$3,300
|$3,932
2011 Toyota Yaris 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
|Outstanding
|$2,740
|$3,413
|$3,920
|Clean
|$2,551
|$3,179
|$3,643
|Average
|$2,172
|$2,712
|$3,088
|Rough
|$1,792
|$2,245
|$2,534
2011 Toyota Yaris 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
|Outstanding
|$3,798
|$5,240
|$6,305
|Clean
|$3,536
|$4,881
|$5,859
|Average
|$3,010
|$4,164
|$4,967
|Rough
|$2,485
|$3,447
|$4,075
2011 Toyota Yaris 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
|Outstanding
|$3,487
|$4,991
|$6,097
|Clean
|$3,246
|$4,649
|$5,666
|Average
|$2,764
|$3,966
|$4,803
|Rough
|$2,281
|$3,283
|$3,941
2011 Toyota Yaris 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
|Outstanding
|$3,544
|$4,906
|$5,911
|Clean
|$3,299
|$4,570
|$5,493
|Average
|$2,809
|$3,899
|$4,657
|Rough
|$2,318
|$3,227
|$3,821