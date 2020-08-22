Used 2017 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid for Sale Near Me

717 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
RAV4 Hybrid Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 717 listings
  • 2017 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited in Silver
    used

    2017 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited

    19,838 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $22,999

    $3,124 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited in Black
    used

    2017 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited

    63,837 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $18,985

    $3,622 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE in Light Blue
    used

    2017 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE

    35,717 miles
    Great Deal

    $19,999

    $2,896 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE in White
    used

    2017 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE

    18,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $22,798

    $3,844 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited in Gray
    used

    2017 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited

    18,433 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $24,498

    $3,049 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited in Black
    used

    2017 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited

    54,313 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $21,995

    $2,349 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE in Gray
    used

    2017 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE

    36,888 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $22,590

    $2,426 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE in White
    used

    2017 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE

    35,111 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $19,991

    $2,878 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE in Gray
    used

    2017 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE

    35,295 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $21,982

    $2,072 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited in Gray
    used

    2017 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited

    45,674 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $22,995

    $1,804 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE in Gray
    used

    2017 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE

    33,603 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $23,843

    $2,998 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited in Gray
    used

    2017 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited

    60,996 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $22,995

    $1,932 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE

    52,050 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $21,000

    $2,076 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited in Silver
    used

    2017 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited

    74,369 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $21,000

    $1,808 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited in Black
    used

    2017 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited

    101,853 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $17,800

    $1,441 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE in Gray
    used

    2017 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE

    28,435 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $22,675

    $2,194 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited in Silver
    used

    2017 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited

    30,071 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $25,995

    Details
  • 2017 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE in Black
    used

    2017 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE

    115,345 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Taxi
    Great Deal

    $13,995

    $1,859 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Toyota RAV4 Hybrid searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 717 listings
  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
  4. Used 2017 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

Consumer Reviews for the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

Read recent reviews for the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
Overall Consumer Rating
4.344 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 44 reviews
  • 5
    (59%)
  • 4
    (16%)
  • 3
    (18%)
  • 2
    (5%)
  • 1
    (2%)
My Rav4 AWD Limited Hybrid SUV
Raina,11/11/2016
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I love Toyoya, my first vehicle in 1988 was a Toyota which is why I stayed loyal to Toyota all these years. They have been very comfortable and reliable vehicles. As much as I love the looks and features of the 2017 Rav4 Hybrid Limited I am very diappointed with the look of the Soft Tex fabric which looks cheap. In addition, the passenger seat is extrememly uncomfortable. I have owned numerous Toyotas over the years and this is the first Toyota with an uncomfortable passenger's seat. I would advise anyone planning to get a Rav4 Hybrid Limited to test ride the vehicle as a passenger if they intend to spend time being a passenger. It does get the stated 34 mpg and I love all the safety features.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Toyota
RAV4 Hybrid
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Toyota RAV4 Hybrid info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings