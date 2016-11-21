2017 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Review
Pros & Cons
- Fuel economy far surpasses that of traditional compact crossovers
- Small price premium over non-hybrid RAV4
- Ample room in both rows and generous cargo capacity
- Delivers a composed, comfortable ride
- Synthetic brake feel isn't very reassuring
- Some interior controls feel a little flimsy
- You can't get real leather upholstery
Which RAV4 Hybrid does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating3.5 / 5
There aren't many choices if you want to buy a compact crossover segment and achieve remarkable fuel economy. Before 2016, the Subaru XV Crosstrek Hybrid was the only hybrid crossover in the game, and we didn't think its marginal fuel savings were worth the higher price. (Customers apparently agreed because the Crosstrek Hybrid has been discontinued for 2017.) Thankfully, last year brought the debut of the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, which offered significantly higher fuel economy compared to the regular RAV4. We think the price bump is justified.
If you're worried that this fuel-sipping crossover won't be able to keep up with traffic, know that those fears will go unfounded. The RAV4 Hybrid is quicker from 0 to 60 mph than the standard RAV4 and even many other crossovers in this class. You might also worry about cargo space, but again the RAV4 Hybrid hardly suffers. Storage is barely impacted by the hybrid battery pack, which trims space from 38.4 cubic feet to 35.6 cubic feet. Overall, the RAV4 Hybrid is a compelling compact crossover with all the benefits of a traditional hybrid with few downsides.
2017 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid models
The 2017 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid is one of your only choices if you're in the market for a compact crossover with seating for five and fuel economy that only a hybrid can provide. An electric motor and 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine (194 horsepower combined) are connected to a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). All-wheel drive is standard. The RAV4 Hybrid comes in three trims: XLE, SE and Limited, all of which have similar features to their standard RAV4 counterparts. The XLE is loaded with equipment, while the SE and Limited command price jumps that we think are proportionate to their extra content.
Highlights for the XLE include 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights with auto high-beam control, foglights, heated mirrors, a sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, adaptive cruise control, a height-adjustable driver seat, a 60/40-split folding and reclining rear seat, a 6.1-inch touchscreen interface (Entune), keyless entry and ignition, Bluetooth connectivity and a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio. Several advanced safety systems are standard this year, including forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking and lane departure warning and intervention.
Our favorite is one step up: the SE. With it you also get LED lighting (including headlights), 18-inch wheels, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, simulated-leather upholstery (SofTex), a power driver seat, heated front seats and a power liftgate,
If you want it all, though, there's the range-topping Limited trim with its front and rear parking sensors, auto-dimming rearview mirror, driver-seat memory settings, and a 7-inch touchscreen with navigation and smartphone app integration.
Some of the SE and Limited's features can be added to the XLE as options. A premium JBL sound system and a surround-view parking camera system are other notable options for the SE and Limited.
Trim tested
Driving3.5
Comfort3.5
Interior3.5
Utility3.0
Technology3.0
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the RAV4 Hybrid models:
- Pre-Collision System
- This standard feature automatically applies the brakes if a forward collision with a vehicle or pedestrian is deemed imminent.
- Lane Departure Alert w/ Steering Assist
- Sensors read lane lines, sound an alert and apply corrective steering if the vehicle is moving outside its lane. This feature is standard.
- Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
- The RAV4 Hybrid's cruise control speed automatically reduces if it rapidly approaches the vehicle in front.
