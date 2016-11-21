I really love this car, and I keep looking at it like I can't believe it is mine. Yeah, I dead serious and really do think that about my RAV 4. To put this into context, I have owned a lot of different cars and have had mostly luxury cars like Mercedes and Lexus. But, I have kids, I work in the city, and I wanted something stylish, functional, economical, environmentally friendly, but most important, SAFE. I work in the transportation industry and know a lot about the up and coming safety technology of automated vehicles, so I wanted a crossover that had the latest safety features and that could be updated as new features come out. I do have expensive taste, so deciding on this car, I looked at every luxury model including BMW X3 and the Lexus NX models. None of them had the features I wanted like this RAV 4 in a hybrid version unless I wanted to spend almost double. I'm not into keeping up appearances or caring what my neighbors think that I wanted to pay $20K plus more for a car that shared a number of the same parts with the RAV4 anyway. I could get a luxury SUV close to what I paid for my RAV4, but it wouldn't have the features, and with the kids in the car, the features are important. The features are definitely worth it in this RAV 4, and I decided paying double and having a much higher car payment was not worth it to me even though I can afford it, especially as nice and high quality as Toyota has made this version of the RAV 4. I'm driving around the city for work and carting kids around, and this car is cool and safe. I'm not crazy about the lesser models, but my car has the extra features that take it up a notch, and it is perfect to me. I'd rather spend the extra money on trips or my house or retirement. Toyota's TSS safety suite in my RAV4 Hybrid Limited is excellent and is not annoying. I love the distance pacing cruise control and collision avoidance system, which paid for itself just the other day as I was trying to merge onto the highway and a car pulled in front of me and slammed on its brakes. My RAV 4 reacted and slowed itself way down and let me know it did much faster than I could have processed the situation in my own head. I love the back up camera and the bird's eye view, as well as the front camera, which has saved me some wheel scratches already while trying to park. This sort of drives itself on the DPCC. This is not a hot rod car, and it is a little weak like on the highway when you try to press on the gas such as to go around a slow vehicle, but that is in Eco mode, and it does have a sport mode that does much better. But, if you can get over the need for power and speed, it is a very safe and economical car. With the distance pacing cruise control on, I am going a bit slower than I had been driving, but I am actually making the same time and using less fuel. In fact, I just drove almost 200 miles on a quarter tank of gas. I don't think I will get 800 miles as it says I have 260 left to go, but my gas gauge is at 3/4 full, so that is not bad. I have been averaging 30 plus mpg. I have the Sensatec interior, and I chose the cinnamon. The car looks sharp and like some of the luxury models in the color combo I chose. You can definitely choose some very sharp options with pretty paint and sleek interior. I don't think it is cheap looking like some have said. The Sensatec is not as nice as my husband's Lexus' leather or the leather in other cars I have had, but it is very nice looking, durable, easy to clean and kid friendly in addition to being vegan friendly. I'm not a vegan, but I do like the leather alternative. I'm also not carting around the Queen, and I have a coffee spilling problem, so the Sensatec is perfect. Some people do not like the front of the RAV 4. It is ok and I wish it looked more like the Highlander front, but this is a sharp looking car from most all viewpoints. Sometimes I cannot tell the difference on the highway between my car and the Highlander until I see it closer. They are very similar looking, but the RAV 4 is just the right size for my family. It has the racks on top for extra luggage, but the cargo area is quite big and not too much different than the Highlander, so I didn't want to cart around extra car when I didn't need to. The technology in it is exceptional and is better than my husband's 2013 Lexus GS 350. The ride is nice and smooth. This is a boring ride car, so if you are Lightning McQueen, this is not for you. But, if you are tech forward, interested in the safest options and want a stylish, high quality, reliable and technologically cool car, this is for you. You will not win the drag race, but you will arrive at your destination safely and with money in your pocket. I also liked the Hyundai Tucson, which actually has one additional safety feature than my car, but I went with the RAV 4 Hybrid for the hybrid option and city gas mileage of 34 mpg, since that is where I drive the most.

