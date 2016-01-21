Used 2016 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid for Sale Near Me
717 listings
- 59,819 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$18,795$3,645 Below Market
- 53,310 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,485$3,465 Below Market
- 62,352 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,988$4,006 Below Market
- 75,535 miles
$17,719$2,454 Below Market
- 99,710 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,997$1,918 Below Market
- 49,542 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$21,588$2,800 Below Market
- 89,925 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,995$1,746 Below Market
- 111,853 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,922$1,659 Below Market
- 84,677 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,595$1,674 Below Market
- 43,985 miles
$18,880$2,023 Below Market
- certified
2016 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE55,236 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,477$2,007 Below Market
- 48,486 miles
$21,450$1,962 Below Market
- 86,937 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,200$1,949 Below Market
- 47,463 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,707$1,881 Below Market
- 40,858 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFive Star Dealer
$23,490$1,313 Below Market
- 40,250 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,998$1,199 Below Market
- certified
2016 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE75,251 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,999$1,336 Below Market
- 54,501 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,995
Grace,01/21/2016
XLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
We purchased the XLE model because we didn't want all of the electronic driving "aids" or the "leatherette" interior that comes on the Limited (that, and we couldn't justify the huge price difference for us). There are 2 items missing on the XLE that we did want though, and there was no way to get them from the factory. Those missing items are automatic headlights and Homelink. We strongly feel that automatic headlights should be a standard safety feature in any vehicle, much less one with a MSRP over $30k (a sunroof and an electric rear hatch is standard, but not a safety item like this?!). Unfortunately, it's not available on this model. We just leave the lights on all of the time, as they turn off shortly after you leave the vehicle or as soon as you push the lock button on the fob. The Homelink issue was easily cured by having an aftermarket Homelink mirror installed by the customizing shop owned by our local dealer. Another minor annoyance involves cup holders. The front console only has 1 cup holder that will accommodate a full sized drink. The other one is partially under the dash and is only suitable for a water bottle. We use an aftermarket console in the back seat, instead of the handy fold down one, because the cup holders are so close that they also will not hold a decent sized drink without risking a lid popping off. It's a minor issue, but maybe one to consider. They do work well for water bottles though. Now for the great parts. First and most importantly, our 2 "kids" can easily get into the back seat and sit comfortably with adequate leg room, which is pretty impressive since they are 6+ feet tall with men's size 13-14 feet! Toyota does well in this area, as they have no issues in the back of our PriusV either. Second, we are impressed by the performance. It is zippy and handles well for an SUV while still having a smooth, quiet ride, which is important since we live in the city and have to both navigate traffic and merge onto the highways. We test drove the gas version as well, and we thought the hybrid seemed to have more torque, despite being AWD. Third, it gets great mileage in the city (so far, approximately what it's rated), and it gets better than what it's rated on the highway (as an owner of 3 other hybrids, do NOT expect this to be the case when the temps are extremely hot or cold). We notice that it stays in EV easily, which helps on the mileage too (if you are not a hybrid person, you need to know that your basic driving habits will greatly affect your mileage, just like the temps). Fourth, the front seats are surprisingly comfortable and supportive, even sporty feeling with the nice bolsters along the seat edges, though a bit more support in the center of the back would have made it even better. Overall, our impression is that it is rather Camry-like in it's feel, which is good since we weren't looking for the truck feel and ride, and we anticipate having the same great reliability.
- BMW X3 2019