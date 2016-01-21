Used 2016 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid for Sale Near Me

717 listings
RAV4 Hybrid Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 717 listings
  • 2016 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited in Silver
    used

    2016 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited

    59,819 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $18,795

    $3,645 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE in White
    used

    2016 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE

    53,310 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $18,485

    $3,465 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited in Black
    certified

    2016 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited

    62,352 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $19,988

    $4,006 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE in Silver
    used

    2016 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE

    75,535 miles
    Great Deal

    $17,719

    $2,454 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited

    99,710 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $16,997

    $1,918 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited in Black
    certified

    2016 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited

    49,542 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $21,588

    $2,800 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE in Light Blue
    used

    2016 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE

    89,925 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $15,995

    $1,746 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited in Black
    used

    2016 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited

    111,853 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $16,922

    $1,659 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE in Silver
    used

    2016 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE

    84,677 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $16,595

    $1,674 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE in Silver
    used

    2016 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE

    43,985 miles
    Great Deal

    $18,880

    $2,023 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE in Light Blue
    certified

    2016 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE

    55,236 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $20,477

    $2,007 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited in Light Blue
    used

    2016 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited

    48,486 miles
    Great Deal

    $21,450

    $1,962 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited

    86,937 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $19,200

    $1,949 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE in Light Blue
    used

    2016 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE

    47,463 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $19,707

    $1,881 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited in Gray
    certified

    2016 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited

    40,858 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Five Star Dealer
    Good Deal

    $23,490

    $1,313 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited

    40,250 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $20,998

    $1,199 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE in Gray
    certified

    2016 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE

    75,251 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $18,999

    $1,336 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE in Silver
    used

    2016 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE

    54,501 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $19,995

    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 717 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

Read recent reviews for the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
Overall Consumer Rating
4.683 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 83 reviews
  • 5
    (67%)
  • 4
    (24%)
  • 3
    (6%)
  • 2
    (2%)
Definitely a solid buy!
Grace,01/21/2016
XLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
We purchased the XLE model because we didn't want all of the electronic driving "aids" or the "leatherette" interior that comes on the Limited (that, and we couldn't justify the huge price difference for us). There are 2 items missing on the XLE that we did want though, and there was no way to get them from the factory. Those missing items are automatic headlights and Homelink. We strongly feel that automatic headlights should be a standard safety feature in any vehicle, much less one with a MSRP over $30k (a sunroof and an electric rear hatch is standard, but not a safety item like this?!). Unfortunately, it's not available on this model. We just leave the lights on all of the time, as they turn off shortly after you leave the vehicle or as soon as you push the lock button on the fob. The Homelink issue was easily cured by having an aftermarket Homelink mirror installed by the customizing shop owned by our local dealer. Another minor annoyance involves cup holders. The front console only has 1 cup holder that will accommodate a full sized drink. The other one is partially under the dash and is only suitable for a water bottle. We use an aftermarket console in the back seat, instead of the handy fold down one, because the cup holders are so close that they also will not hold a decent sized drink without risking a lid popping off. It's a minor issue, but maybe one to consider. They do work well for water bottles though. Now for the great parts. First and most importantly, our 2 "kids" can easily get into the back seat and sit comfortably with adequate leg room, which is pretty impressive since they are 6+ feet tall with men's size 13-14 feet! Toyota does well in this area, as they have no issues in the back of our PriusV either. Second, we are impressed by the performance. It is zippy and handles well for an SUV while still having a smooth, quiet ride, which is important since we live in the city and have to both navigate traffic and merge onto the highways. We test drove the gas version as well, and we thought the hybrid seemed to have more torque, despite being AWD. Third, it gets great mileage in the city (so far, approximately what it's rated), and it gets better than what it's rated on the highway (as an owner of 3 other hybrids, do NOT expect this to be the case when the temps are extremely hot or cold). We notice that it stays in EV easily, which helps on the mileage too (if you are not a hybrid person, you need to know that your basic driving habits will greatly affect your mileage, just like the temps). Fourth, the front seats are surprisingly comfortable and supportive, even sporty feeling with the nice bolsters along the seat edges, though a bit more support in the center of the back would have made it even better. Overall, our impression is that it is rather Camry-like in it's feel, which is good since we weren't looking for the truck feel and ride, and we anticipate having the same great reliability.
Report abuse
