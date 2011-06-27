2022 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
MSRP range: $29,075 - $37,575
Is the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 RAV4 Hybrid both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that carrying capacity for the RAV4 Hybrid ranges from 37.5 to 37.6 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Toyota RAV4 Hybrid. Learn more
Is the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid reliable?
To determine whether the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the RAV4 Hybrid. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the RAV4 Hybrid's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 RAV4 Hybrid is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid?
The least-expensive 2022 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid is the 2022 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $29,075.
Other versions include:
- LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $29,075
- XLE Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $33,435
- XSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $35,055
- SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $31,730
- Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $37,575
- XLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $30,545
What are the different models of Toyota RAV4 Hybrid?
If you're interested in the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, the next question is, which RAV4 Hybrid model is right for you? RAV4 Hybrid variants include LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), XLE Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), XSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). For a full list of RAV4 Hybrid models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
