Acura Hybrids for Sale Near Me

31 matching vehicles near 20147
Near ZIP
Showing 1 - 18 out of 31 listings
  • 2020 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD in Black
    Stock photo © EVOX Images
    new

    2020 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD

    Exterior
    Interior
    17 mi away

    $61,175

    Est. Loan: $986/mo
  • 2020 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD in Black
    Stock photo © EVOX Images
    new

    2020 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD

    Exterior
    Interior
    17 mi away

    $61,175

    Est. Loan: $986/mo
  • 2020 Acura RLX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD in Dark Blue
    Stock photo © EVOX Images
    new

    2020 Acura RLX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD

    Exterior
    Interior
    21 mi away
    Home delivery available*

    $62,925

    Est. Loan: $982/mo
  • 2020 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD in Gray
    Stock photo © EVOX Images
    new

    2020 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD

    Exterior
    Interior
    21 mi away
    Home delivery available*

    $54,025

    Est. Loan: $871/mo
  • 2020 Acura RLX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD in Black
    new

    2020 Acura RLX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD

    Exterior
    Interior
    21 mi away
    Home delivery available*

    $63,325

    Est. Loan: $987/mo
  • 2020 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD in Gray
    Stock photo © EVOX Images
    new

    2020 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD

    Exterior
    Interior
    21 mi away
    Home delivery available*

    $54,025

    Est. Loan: $871/mo
  • 2020 Acura RLX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD in Gold
    new

    2020 Acura RLX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD

    Exterior
    Interior
    21 mi away
    Home delivery available*

    $62,895

    Est. Loan: $984/mo
  • View OffersAd
    2020 Acura MDX Advance
    2020 Acura MDX Advance
    Special offers available
    View Offers
    Visit Acura.com for details
    Disclaimer*
  • 2020 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD in Black
    new

    2020 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD

    Exterior
    Interior
    21 mi away
    Home delivery available*

    $54,425

    Est. Loan: $876/mo
  • 2020 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD in Gray
    Stock photo © EVOX Images
    new

    2020 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD

    Exterior
    Interior
    23 mi away

    $60,775

    Est. Loan: $981/mo
  • 2020 Acura RLX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD in Gray
    new

    2020 Acura RLX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD

    Exterior
    Interior
    23 mi away

    $62,895

    Est. Loan: $963/mo
  • 2020 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD in White
    new

    2020 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD

    Exterior
    Interior
    23 mi away

    $60,775

    Est. Loan: $978/mo
  • 2020 Acura RLX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD in Black
    new

    2020 Acura RLX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD

    Exterior
    Interior
    23 mi away

    $63,295

    Est. Loan: $967/mo
  • 2020 Acura RLX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD in Gray
    new

    2020 Acura RLX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD

    Exterior
    Interior
    23 mi away

    $62,895

    Est. Loan: $963/mo
  • 2020 Acura RLX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD in Black
    new

    2020 Acura RLX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD

    Exterior
    Interior
    23 mi away

    $63,325

    Est. Loan: $967/mo
  • 2020 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD in Black
    Stock photo © EVOX Images
    new

    2020 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD

    Exterior
    Interior
    23 mi away

    $54,425

    Est. Loan: $875/mo
  • 2020 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD in White
    new

    2020 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD

    Exterior
    Interior
    23 mi away

    $54,025

    Est. Loan: $868/mo
  • 2020 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD in White
    new

    2020 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD

    Exterior
    Interior
    23 mi away

    $60,775

    Est. Loan: $978/mo
  • 2020 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD in White
    new

    2020 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD

    Exterior
    Interior
    23 mi away

    $54,025

    Est. Loan: $868/mo
Showing 1 - 18 out of 31 listings
  1. Home
  2. Acura
  3. Acura Hybrid
Filtering by
Acura
Hybrid
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.