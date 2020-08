Used 2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid for Sale Near Me

Holman Toyota - Mount Laurel / New Jersey

2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE, Toyota Certified, All Wheel Drive, 2.5 Liter, CVT, 34/30 MPG, Cloth Interior, Sunroof, Back Assist Camera, Keyless Start/Entry, Premium Sound System, Auxiliary Audio Input, Power Windows/Door Locks, Climate Control, Rear Spoiler, Good Tires, 12,744 Miles, Carfax Available, One OwnerAdd some driving pleasure to your day in our 2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE AWD SUV brought to you in Galactic Aqua Mica. It is going to impress you with its dynamic blend of efficiency, performance, and style! Powered by a 2.5 Liter 4 Cylinder and Electric Hybrid powertrain that offers 194hp lets you make the most of any trip while connected to a seamless CVT. This SUV offers the confidence of intelligent All Wheel Drive while showing off near 34mpg on the highway. You can further customize your drive according to your mood with ECO, Sport or EV modes plus shows off gorgeous alloy wheels.Drive in complete comfort in the XLE cabin that has been carefully crafted to meet and exceed your demands. Smart Key, power sunroof, push-button start, dual-zone automatic climate control, a multi-information display, and Entune Audio Plus with connected Navigation App Access, as well as available satellite and HD radio make you feel like royalty.More good news - our Toyota RAV4 is a Top Safety Pick! Designed to support your awareness and keep you out of harm's way, the Toyota Safety Sense combines a rearview camera, pre-collision system, lane departure alert, dynamic radar cruise control, and other safety features. With dynamic good looks, ultimate efficiency, a get-it-done demeanor, and optimal versatility, this is a practically perfect choice! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Holman Toyota, located in Mt. Laurel, New Jersey is proud to be one of the premier dealerships in the area and a recipient of the prestigious Toyota President's Award. Our incredible 2018 Toyota has aced its 160 Point Inspection qualifying it as a Certified and has a complete history report. Toyota adds an additional 12 Month/12,000 Mile Comprehensive Warranty, plus a 7 Year/100,000 Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty and so much more. Ask us for Details!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

32 Combined MPG ( 34 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTMRJREV2JD239864

Stock: JD239864

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 07-29-2020