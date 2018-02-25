Used 2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid for Sale Near Me

717 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
RAV4 Hybrid Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 717 listings
  • 2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE in Dark Blue
    certified

    2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE

    12,744 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $26,495

    $3,127 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE in White
    used

    2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE

    7,913 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $24,447

    $2,444 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE in Black
    used

    2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE

    54,519 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,500

    $4,331 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE in Silver
    used

    2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE

    32,759 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $22,417

    $2,820 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE in Gray
    used

    2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE

    18,845 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $22,846

    $2,830 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited in Gray
    used

    2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited

    35,584 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $25,799

    $2,387 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited in Dark Blue
    certified

    2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited

    63,884 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $24,200

    $2,284 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE in Gray
    used

    2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE

    19,915 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $23,900

    $2,366 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE in Light Blue
    used

    2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE

    20,396 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $22,495

    $3,056 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid SE in Dark Red
    certified

    2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid SE

    40,786 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $25,624

    $1,444 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE in Gray
    used

    2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE

    21,895 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $24,300

    $1,799 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited

    13,693 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $28,546

    $2,487 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE in Silver
    used

    2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE

    41,525 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $22,500

    $1,861 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE in Silver
    used

    2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE

    31,998 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $23,995

    $1,958 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited

    15,599 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $28,481

    $1,848 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE in White
    certified

    2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE

    14,927 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $23,997

    $1,256 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited

    22,414 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $28,488

    $2,052 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid SE in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid SE

    12,704 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $28,998

    $864 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Toyota RAV4 Hybrid searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 717 listings
  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
  4. Used 2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

Consumer Reviews for the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

Read recent reviews for the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
Overall Consumer Rating
4.329 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 29 reviews
  • 5
    (52%)
  • 4
    (34%)
  • 3
    (7%)
  • 2
    (3%)
  • 1
    (3%)
Love This SUV!
Jenny,02/25/2018
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
An update to my original review. Now, after nearly two years' ownership, I still love this hybrid! One update to the audio system (listed at the end). As it has broken in, my city MPG has improved to 36 MPG! This is 2-3 MPG better than my former Camry Hybrid and this RAV4 hybrid weighs more and has a huge trunk. Two big improvements over the old Camry Hybrid that I forgot to mention are that the "hybrid" brakes are greatly improved, feel essentially the same as a non-hybrid, now. Second, the feel of the steering is also much improved, I don't think that I am driving a hybrid in either case. The built-in Nav system is wonderful, accurate and I use it all of the time. Believe it or not, the optional seat warmers are great for soothing my lower back and loosening it up on the way to the gym (as well as afterwards). I've come to like the synthetic leather seat fabric, it doesn't get as hot during the summer as real leather and I don't have to use a leather conditioner on it. Feel very secure with all of the Toyota Safety Sense gizmos, worth every penny. Still unhappy with the Premium JBL Audio, a good table radio (Bose or Tivoli) sounds 10X better. Despite this crappy sound system, I'd gladly buy another RAV4 Hybrid if I didn't own this one! This is our second Toyota hybrid. Gifted our 11 y.o. Camry Hybrid after many miles and zero trouble, so we were interested in another Toyota hybrid. Drove the RAV4-H and loved it, but thought that we should also give the highly acclaimed 2018 CRV a try (we also own a recent CRV). The CRV is an excellent SUV, but we were leery of the long term reliability of a turbo engine and our past Hondas (4) have not lived up to their mpg ratings. Bought a RAV4-H Limited w/Adv. Tech. Package. Very happy with this car, getting 30+ mpg around town, which is only about 10% less than our former Camry-H. Quiet, smooth, comfortable, feels very safe. One significant Con to be aware of is that the Premium JBL Audio is nothing to write home about, mediocre sound at best (the Honda CRV Touring's premium sound system is no better), not worth the extra money. Minor Con, there is only 1 USB, which is tethered to the Entune system, whereas the CRV has lots. Added two Amazon USB adapters, one to the front 12V jack, another to a rear console 12V jack (for rear seat occupants), and all is good. Another minor Con that none of the reviews we read mentioned, the dashboard casts a significant reflection upon the lower part of the windshield in strong sunlight (the CRV has this issue, too). Dashboard mat on order. Other than these minor issues, we love our RAV4-H, especially when driving past our neighbors filling up their SUVs at the local gas station! 2019 Update. Got tired of the mediocre sounding JBL system and replaced all 6 of the door and dash speakers as well as the subwoofer with much better units as recommended by Crutchfield. Subwoofer amp installed in the flip-up storage area on the trunk floor just behind the seats (unique to the Hybrid). Subwoofer is one that fits in the same panel space as the OEM unit. Used the OEM JBL electronics. Sounds fantastic now.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Toyota
RAV4 Hybrid
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Toyota RAV4 Hybrid info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings