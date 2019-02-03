2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
What’s new
- Fully redesigned for 2019
- Part of the fifth Toyota RAV4 generation introduced for 2019
Pros & Cons
- Excellent fuel economy
- Comfortable ride quality
- Roomy cargo area
- Only costs slightly more than the non-hybrid
- More artificial brake-pedal feel than the standard model
- Front passenger seat can be uncomfortable
- Tech interface looks dated despite being fairly new
- Android Auto not supported
Which RAV4 Hybrid does Edmunds recommend?
The XLE is an undeniable bargain, coming in under $30,000 and presenting a full roster of safety features, but we'd try and swing the XSE if we could. That move is the biggest price jump between trim levels, but you get a full spectrum of upgrades. From luxuries such as improved interior trim and power driver seat, to technology such as the 8-inch infotainment screen and 7-inch driver information display, to practicalities including a power liftgate and added interior ambient lighting, the XSE is pretty loaded for a reasonable price.
If you live somewhere cold, you'll want the Weather Prep package with its heated steering wheel and de-icer function for the windshield wipers.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.8 / 10
Toyota totally redesigned the RAV4 for 2019, giving it not only more technology and better dynamics but added personality. You might even be excused for thinking it had — wait for it — a little bit of attitude. For the new RAV4 Hybrid model, you get all that plus more power and a lot more efficiency.
EPA-estimated fuel economy is up to 39 mpg combined this year, which is a 6 mpg improvement over the 2018 model. The battery-assisted powertrain now produces 219 horsepower, making this the most powerful RAV4 since the V6 engine was discontinued in 2012.
Inside, the 2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid is comfortable and roomy. The controls are easy to find, and the cabin design has more visual appeal than the outgoing model. Apple CarPlay comes standard on every RAV4. Toyota's Safety Sense Suite 2.0 is also standard and includes adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, and forward collision mitigation with automatic braking. Blind-spot monitoring is equipped on all but the base trim. On many competitive SUVs, you have to upgrade to the more expensive trim levels to get these safety features.
Nor are those competitive SUVs actually all that competitive. No other small two-row SUV gives you this much efficiency, utility and power. The Mazda CX-5 has a nicer cabin and offers a more engaging driving experience, but there's no hybrid option. And while the Honda CR-V is a great all-rounder, there's no official word yet on when a hybrid model will arrive in the United States.
Alternative-fuel fans might look to the diesel Chevrolet Equinox, which drives well and is relatively efficient, but the diesel is only available in pricier trim levels. You might also consider the Kia Niro or, if you have a place to plug in, the Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid. However, the Subaru is very pricey for only small efficiency gains, and the Niro — while very efficient — is overall less appealing than the RAV4. Both also offer significantly less passenger and cargo space.
Toyota has this particular market cornered for the moment. It's almost a bonus that the 2019 RAV4 Hybrid would still be worth considering even if it weren't in a class by itself.
Notably, we picked the 2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid as one of Edmunds' Best Gas Mileage SUVs for this year.
2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid models
The 2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid has a slightly different trim-level setup from the standard model. Gone is the toughened-up Adventure trim. Instead, the Hybrid follows a pretty standard progression from the well-equipped base LE model through the XLE and the XSE and then to the range-topping Limited.
All RAV4 Hybrid models come with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine paired to an electric motor with a continuously variable automatic transmission. And an additional electric motor is used to power the rear wheels in low-traction situations. Total system output is 219 horsepower.
Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 is standard on all RAV4 Hybrid models and includes forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection, lane keeping assist, auto high-beam headlights, and adaptive cruise control.
The base LE trim comes relatively well equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, a rearview camera, LED headlights and daytime running lights, a height-adjustable driver seat, 60/40-split folding rear seats with adjustable recline, and dual-zone climate control.
Infotainment is handled by a 7-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay smartphone integration (Android Auto isn't available), Toyota Connected Services (includes onboard Wi-Fi), Bluetooth, one USB port, and a six-speaker sound system.
The XLE trim adds blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert, automatic headlights, integrated foglights, proximity entry with push-button start, a sunroof, upgraded fabric upholstery, sliding sun visor extensions, and additional USB ports (five total, including two for the rear seats).
Options for the XLE include the Weather package, which adds a heated leather-trimmed steering wheel and automatic wipers with a de-icer function. The XLE Convenience package equips a power-adjustable driver's seat, heated front seats and a power liftgate. An 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with satellite radio can also be added to the XLE.
Moving up to the XSE gets you the 8-inch touchscreen system and the contents of the Convenience package. You also get black-painted 18-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, two-tone exterior paint, simulated-leather upholstery (SofTex), upgraded interior trim materials, a digital speedometer, a 7-inch digital driver-information display, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, dynamic guidelines for the rearview camera, and additional interior ambient lighting.
Optional for the XLE and the XSE is a Technology package with front and rear parking sensors, automatic rear cross-traffic braking, an auto-dimming rearview mirror (XLE), and a wireless charging pad (XSE only).
At the top of the range is the Limited. It arrives with 18-inch chrome-finished wheels, the parking sensors and automatic rear cross-traffic braking, an integrated navigation system, and two-position memory for the driver's seat.
But wait, there's more! The Limited Grade Weather package adds a heated steering wheel, ventilated front seats, heated outboard rear passenger seats, and the de-icing and automatic wipers. You can also get the Limited Grade Advanced Technology package with proximity-entry sensors on all four doors, foot activation for the power liftgate, the wireless charging pad, and a surround-view parking camera system.
Finally, the XSE and the Limited can be upgraded with an 11-speaker JBL stereo system (bundled with navigation for XSE) and a panoramic sunroof. Adaptive headlights are available as a stand-alone option for the Limited.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.8 / 10
|Driving
|7.0
|Comfort
|7.5
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|8.0
|Technology
|8.0
Driving7.0
Acceleration8.0
Braking6.0
Steering6.5
Handling7.5
Drivability7.0
Off-road7.5
Comfort7.5
Seat comfort7.5
Ride comfort8.0
Noise & vibration7.0
Climate control8.0
Interior8.0
Ease of use8.5
Getting in/getting out7.5
Driving position7.5
Roominess7.5
Visibility8.0
Quality8.0
Utility8.0
Small-item storage8.0
Cargo space8.5
Child safety seat accommodation8.0
Towing7.5
Technology8.0
Smartphone integration7.5
Driver aids9.0
Voice control7.5
Most helpful consumer reviews
Hello everyone! I bought a 2019 RAV4 XSE Hybrid in May 2019. I am still checking out all the features and options of this new car. This would be my 4th Toyota Hybrid (after two Prius and a 2017 RAV 4 Hybrid Limited). I loved all my hybrid cars and definitely love the Toyota brand and reliability (and of course the hybrid technology). I am about 1,600 miles on this new RAV and I have been averaging 44-45 MPG mostly highway and city mix (no freeway constant speeds in the 75-80 MPH range). I am more than pleased with its performance. Of course I don't think is perfect, but it is a well designed and built vehicle. I like a good versatility in my car and this one definitely has it: from a daily commute to work vehicle, to loading my both Golden Retrievers and taking them to the beach, good gas economy, modern technology, safety and reliability, comfort, etc. The engine seems to be a bit louder when I accelerate than my older RAV hybrid. And also I don't like the noises the car makes while on electric mode only (especially backing up). There are a few things with the electronic display that are annoying, like street signs will display only in a certain viewing mode, or once you connect your iPhone it automatically does the car play connection (I wish there was a screen to opt in or out of that). I am not an expert on car mechanics and technology, but I do like cars and know about them and stay up to date with what's new, and I appreciate them from a regular consumer view point. If you like a good overall vehicle you wont go wrong with a new RAV4 hybrid. This is not to say all the other similar vehicles on the market are not as good. But I just happened to like this one.
Good fuel economy but I cannot fill my gas tank beyond what seems to be about 3/4 of a tank. The gauge needle goes to "E" but drops very quickly (after a couple of short trips) to the 3/4 mark. Very frustrating. Why isn't Toyota all over this? Just bought the thing. So much for Toyota reliability! Not happy, to say the least. Headed back to the dealer to waste time on my day off....UGH.
When I picked up my 2019 Rav4 hybrid in May. The gas tank was only at 3/4. They took it back and filled up. Little did I know there is a problem. Next two gas fills, tank will not fill, stops at 3/4. To get full, you have to lift out the nozzle. The thing is, they had to have known this when I picked up the car and said nothing. It is at the dealer for the second time trying to find problem, and have to wait to talk to engineers. Concerned maybe I got a lemon. Other than the gas issue, I do like the car. Nice safety features, great ride. Gas mileage has not been as expected, maybe something to do with gas / evap issue.
I purchased a RAV4 Hybrid XLE last week. So far, I am very impressed with the vehicle. I test-drove both the hybrid and 8-speed, and found the powertrain under the hood of the hybrid to be much more responsive: a genuinely "spirited" driver, especially for a crossover. Engine noise in the hybrid was also very quiet, even for an eCVT. I was ready to be disappointed after the negative press about engine noise. As many reviewers have stated online, the petrol-only engine is loud and "gravelly." Toyota appears to have invested much more attention / innovation on the hybrid model than the 8-speed. If you're in the market for a new RAV4, pay the extra $800 for the hybrid version. It's worth the upgrade.
Features & Specs
|XLE 4dr SUV AWD
2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$29,650
|MPG
|41 city / 37 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|219 hp @ 5700 rpm
|XSE 4dr SUV AWD
2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$33,850
|MPG
|41 city / 37 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|219 hp @ 5700 rpm
|LE 4dr SUV AWD
2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$27,850
|MPG
|41 city / 37 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|219 hp @ 5700 rpm
|Limited 4dr SUV AWD
2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$35,850
|MPG
|41 city / 37 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|219 hp @ 5700 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite RAV4 Hybrid safety features:
- Pre-Collision with Pedestrian Detection
- Detects and warns of potential front impacts, including pedestrians and cyclists, and automatically engages the brakes.
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Monitors your blind spots for other vehicles, illuminating a warning signal on the outside mirrors.
- Lane Departure Alert w/Steering Assist
- Monitors the vehicle's position in its lane and corrects steering to avoid exiting the lane unintentionally.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|15.5%
Toyota RAV4 Hybrid vs. the competition
Toyota RAV4 Hybrid vs. Honda CR-V
The Honda CR-V is an appealing and efficient all-rounder that also offers excellent cargo space. The optional turbocharged 1.5-liter engine maxes out at 190 horsepower and at best returns 30 mpg combined, falling well short of the RAV4 Hybrid on both counts. While in some ways it's a more appealing vehicle to live with, the CR-V won't give you the efficiency of the RAV4.
Toyota RAV4 Hybrid vs. Kia Niro
With an EPA-estimated fuel economy of 49 mpg combined, the Kia Niro is super efficient. It's also affordable and can be loaded with tons of features. However, it's much smaller on the inside and much less powerful than the RAV4, and it only comes with front-wheel drive. We don't think it drives as well or feels as nice to spend time in as the RAV4.
Toyota RAV4 Hybrid vs. Subaru Outback
The Subaru Outback is a roomy and capable vehicle, with tons of ground clearance and an excellent AWD system that makes it a natural choice for people who live with rough weather or spend time off-road. Subaru also offers a comprehensive set of safety features that might be the most advanced in the segment. But unless you opt for the six-cylinder engine, the Outback feels underpowered. And no matter what engine you pick, you won't see particularly good fuel economy.
Check out Toyota lease specials
