Honda Reveals Prelude Hybrid Concept and Cancels EV Plans with GM

Only after a year and half since the initial announcement, General Motors and Honda have decided to mutually uncouple from a relationship designed to create affordable EVs.

“After extensive studies and analysis, we have come to a mutual decision to discontinue the program. Each company remains committed to affordability in the EV market,” GM spokesman Darryll Harrison said in an email to CNBC. This doesn't seem to totally line up with an interview that Bloomberg Television conducted with Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe, where Mibe says that the affordable EV program “would be difficult as a business.”

Harrison confirmed that GM will still collaborate with Honda to build the 2024 Honda Prologue and 2024 Acura ZDX EVs, and they’ll be working together to advance their mutual pursuits of hydrogen fuel cells. The two are also planning to launch a driverless ride-hail service in Japan in early 2026 with GM subsidiary Cruise.