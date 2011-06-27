  1. Home
2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

What’s new

  • New mid-grade XLE Premium trim joins the lineup
  • Part of the fifth Toyota RAV4 generation introduced for 2019

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent fuel economy
  • Comfortable ride quality
  • Roomy cargo area
  • Costs only slightly more than the non-hybrid
  • More artificial brake-pedal feel than the standard model
  • Front passenger seat can be uncomfortable
  • Tech interface looks dated
MSRP Starting at
$28,500
Compare dealer price quotes
Select your model:
Save as much as $204 with Edmunds

2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    XSE 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    XSE 4dr SUV AWD
    2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
    MSRP$34,450
    MPG 41 city / 38 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower219 hp @ 5300 rpm
    See all for sale
    XLE 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    XLE 4dr SUV AWD
    2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
    MSRP$29,795
    MPG 41 city / 38 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower219 hp @ 5300 rpm
    See all for sale
    Limited 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    Limited 4dr SUV AWD
    2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
    MSRP$37,030
    MPG 41 city / 38 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower219 hp @ 5300 rpm
    See all for sale
    LE 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    LE 4dr SUV AWD
    2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
    MSRP$28,500
    MPG 41 city / 38 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower219 hp @ 5300 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid features & specs

    Safety

    NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Side Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
    RolloverRating
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover15.5%

    FAQ

    Is the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 RAV4 Hybrid both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Toyota RAV4 Hybrid fuel economy, so it's important to know that the RAV4 Hybrid gets an EPA-estimated 40 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that carrying capacity for the RAV4 Hybrid ranges from 37.5 to 37.6 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Toyota RAV4 Hybrid. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid:

    • New mid-grade XLE Premium trim joins the lineup
    • Part of the fifth Toyota RAV4 generation introduced for 2019
    Learn more

    Is the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid reliable?

    To determine whether the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the RAV4 Hybrid. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the RAV4 Hybrid's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 RAV4 Hybrid is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid?

    The least-expensive 2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid is the 2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $28,500.

    Other versions include:

    • XSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $34,450
    • XLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $29,795
    • Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $37,030
    • LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $28,500
    • XLE Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $32,500
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Toyota RAV4 Hybrid?

    If you're interested in the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, the next question is, which RAV4 Hybrid model is right for you? RAV4 Hybrid variants include XSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), XLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). For a full list of RAV4 Hybrid models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

    2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Overview

    The 2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid is offered in the following submodels: RAV4 Hybrid SUV. Available styles include XSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), XLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and XLE Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

    What do people think of the 2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 RAV4 Hybrid.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 RAV4 Hybrid featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid?

    2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

    The 2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $38,743. The average price paid for a new 2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is trending $204 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $204 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $38,539.

    The average savings for the 2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is 0.5% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 28 2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

    The 2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $35,625. The average price paid for a new 2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is trending $190 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $190 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $35,435.

    The average savings for the 2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is 0.5% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 23 2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

    The 2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $31,239. The average price paid for a new 2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is trending $163 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $163 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $31,076.

    The average savings for the 2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is 0.5% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 30 2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

    The 2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $34,959. The average price paid for a new 2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is trending $174 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $174 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $34,785.

    The average savings for the 2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is 0.5% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 10 2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

    The 2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $30,753. The average price paid for a new 2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is trending $152 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $152 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $30,601.

    The average savings for the 2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is 0.5% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 5 2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    Which 2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrids are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid for sale near. There are currently 180 new 2021 RAV4 Hybrids listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $30,624 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $2,380 on a used or CPO 2021 RAV4 Hybrid available from a dealership near you.

    Can't find a new 2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrids you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Toyota RAV4 Hybrid for sale - 9 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $20,237.

    Find a new Toyota for sale - 8 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $20,485.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Toyota lease specials

