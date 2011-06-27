Used 2014 Toyota Prius Consumer Reviews
2014 Prius "3" Model - Bought 5/25/2014
Me:6'3"(240 lbs) "tall back" Headroom (good): few inches to spare legroom (good): would be nice if the steering wheel telescoped a few more inches toward me, so I could move the seat back more. (can live with it though - not unsafe to drive). legroom width (good) - plenty of side2side room visibility (good): Rear View is just a little restricted. Would be nice if side view mirrors were larger/larger field of view. display (good): placed away from driver for ease of viewing. -smooth ride so far (new car) -quick acceleration when needed -back head/leg room (ok) -It's a commuter car (mpg=priority#1), not a luxury sedan. Toyota did an awesome job.
Love our Prius
We have the Prius 3 package which has navigation and keyless opening of the two front doors and the hatchback. The smartkey system is wonderful as the key fob stays in your pocket yet you can open the doors and start the car. We also have this on our 2008 Prius which is also a fine car. Haven't had any issues with the nav and we've used it in most of the western states. This generation of the prius is quieter and rides more smoothly than the previous two. It gets about 10% better gas mileage than our 2008 without babying it. On the highway my 2008 gets about 44-45 mpg while the 2014 gets at least 50 mpg. Luggage capacity is not an issue for our family as it fits many suitcases. This car has only 16k miles but I expect it will hold up as well as the 2008. No problems with the car. It did come with cheap Bridgestone tires which were garbage and were replaced at 10k miles by Michelin Premiers which are outstanding for snow and handling. My wife drives like a formula one driver yet gets about 46 mpg in the city. Wish we would have gone for the softex interior as the cloth is easily dirtied. Headlights are excellent and improved over the prior generation. Climate control is typical Toyota: excellent. Visibility once you get used to the rear window is excellent as well. If you aren't intimidated by it, the car is easy to work on and super cheap to maintain. It is a nice feeling to have cars that are reliable and safe. Definitely recommend this car.
car was totaled May 2015
Not hard to see why they call this car "iconic" - it performs very well in every category. It's a geek's car in every good sense; the techy dash keeps you informed of your efficiency, and encourages you to drive intelligently; the 50mpg average is easily attainable. Plenty of room front and rear; I'm 6ft-3in, and can set driver's seat for me, and still be comfortable in the driver-side back. Comfortable ride, good pickup on twisty hills, and good cargo capacity with seats folded (seats up, still a good grocery hauler). Not a flashy sporty car, but does the job it's built to do, and does it in solid Toyota style. UPDATE: unfortunately, the car was totaled by another vehicle recently; we replaced it with a Camry, but will try the new design Prius at a leter date.
2014 Prius for Pats fan
This is a great car. The fuel mileage is phenomenal. On flat with no wind we're talking 60-68 mpg at 65-70 mph. Anyway, I like considering that it takes me half as much money to go just as far as other people in 20-30 mpg cars. And, only adding half as much pollution. Your kids will appreciate that someday.
Best hybrid on the Road!
The Toyota Prius is a proven performer. This vehicle is designed to deliver outstanding fuel economy - and it does. It will give 52 mpg highway and up to 65 mpg city if driven conservatively. Of course, along with the low fuel consumption comes low emissions for those who care deeply about our air and environment. The car is also low maintenance and extremely reliable. My 2011 Prius has 141,000 miles on it with no major issues. My 2014 Prius has a solar roof that powers a fan to keep the interior cooler when the car is parked in the sun - it's fantastic! You can't go wrong with the Prius.
