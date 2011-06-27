Used 2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid for Sale Near Me
- $7,651Great Deal | $1,319 below market
2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE98,975 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Victory Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Kansas City / Kansas
CLEAN CAR FAX, 124 Point Mechanical Inspection, Fully Detailed, Non-Smoker, Handsfree/Bluetooth intergration, HEATED SEATS, HEATED MIRRORS, AUX PORTAL, 17 '' WHEELS, LOCAL TRADE, 2.0L I4 Atkinson-Cycle Hybrid, 17 Machined Aluminum Wheels, Four wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Panic alarm, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control. CARFAX One-Owner.2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid Tuxedo Black Metallic SE FWD CVT 2.0L I4 Atkinson-Cycle Hybrid42/37 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (42 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP5AU9EL515988
Stock: R371422A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- $7,495Great Deal | $1,888 below market
2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE94,400 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Herbies Auto Sales - Greeley / Colorado
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (42 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP5AU5EL507791
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,999Great Deal | $1,240 below market
2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE96,150 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Precision Fleet Services - Tempe / Arizona
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (42 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP5AU6EL520890
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,770Good Deal | $900 below market
2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE124,854 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sommer's Automotive - Mequon / Wisconsin
Heated Seats, Dual Zone A/C, CD Player, Smart Device Integration, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Bluetooth, MEDIUM LIGHT STONE, CLOTH FRONT BUCKE... WINTER PACKAGE, Aluminum Wheels, iPod/MP3 Input, Hybrid AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Hybrid, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Smart Device Integration. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls. OPTION PACKAGES: WINTER PACKAGE Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors w/Side Indicator & Puddle Lamps, MEDIUM LIGHT STONE, CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS 6-way adjustable driver seat, 4-way adjustable passenger seat and 4-way adjustable headrests. Ford SE with Tuxedo Black Metallic exterior and Medium Light Stone interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 188 HP at 6000 RPM*. VEHICLE REVIEWS: "Because it's based on the Ford Focus the C-Max is more driver-friendly than the Prius, offering a better ride, a quieter cabin and a more polished interior." -KBB.com. Great Gas Mileage: 42 MPG City. WHO WE ARE: Sommer's has been serving Milwaukee, Wisconsin and the entire Midwest for 70 years. Our family owned company is actively involved in supporting the community that has helped us grow for all of those years. You can be assured that you will be taken care of throughout the entire purchase process. We are one of the highest volume dealers in the state because we offer some of the best prices and the best service. Join the other satisfied customers that choose Sommer's for their automotive needs.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (42 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP5AU9EL502139
Stock: PE382A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- Price Drop$10,911Fair Deal | $513 below market
2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid SEL68,217 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Largo Honda - Florida City / Florida
A winning value!!! If you've been waiting for just the right SEL, well stop your search right here! This C-Max Hybrid has less than 69k miles... This gas-saving Vehicle will get you where you need to go** CARFAX 1 owner and buyback guarantee! Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Curtain airbags, Passenger Airbag, Front fog/driving lights...Other features include: Leather seats, Bluetooth, Power locks, Power windows, Heated seats... Largo Honda Home Delivery for Less!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (42 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP5BU0EL518406
Stock: 62774A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-13-2020
- $7,840Good Deal | $1,438 below market
2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid SEL125,413 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarsList - Selma / North Carolina
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid SEL with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (42 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP5BU8EL511364
Stock: 10299
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,995Fair Deal | $404 below market
2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid SEL73,390 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Toyota Pinellas Park - Pinellas Park / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Leather Seats Remote Start Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Engine: 2.0L Atkinson-Cycle I-4 Hybrid Equipment Group 300A Medium Light Stone; Leather-Trimmed Heated Front Bucket Seats Oxford White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid has such low mileage you'll probably think of them more as blocks traveled than miles traveled. Rest assured, this vehicle was well cared for. This vehicle was engineered to be both economically and environmentally friendly with exceptional fuel efficiency. With all records included, drive away confidently knowing the complete history of this Ford C-Max Hybrid. This 2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid comes with our Autonation Warranty. Which is a 90 DAY or 4,000 mile warranty, which ever comes first. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (42 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP5BU9EL510465
Stock: EL510465
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- $8,950Good Deal | $952 below market
2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE100,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Big Blue Autos - Lexington / Kentucky
GAS SAVER! HYBRID! UNIQUIE FIND! Call today and get instantly approved in the '14 Ford C-Max SE Hybrid equip with FWD/4 Cylinder Engine/Tow Package/Bluetooth Stereo/17 Alloy Wheels/Key-less Entry/Cruise Control/Power Windows and Power Seats. At Big Blue Autos we stand behind our inventory. Come test drive any of our quality pre-ownedvehicles and have a certified mechanic of your choice inspect the vehiclebefore purchase. All of our vehicles areserviced and given a fresh oil change upon arrival. Offering up to 3 yearextended warranties at an unbeatable price you can't go wrong with buying acar from Big Blue Autos. With over 150pre-owned vehicles in stock and numerous financing options available includingour GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVAL PROGRAM Big Blue Autos has exactly what you'relooking for! Advertised deals are applicable to cash and/or approved credit. Special Finance deals may vary. Prices do not include TT&L. For more information please visit ourwebsite at www.bigblueautos.com for an entire view of our inventory additionalphotos and to apply for credit online. Visit Big Blue Autos online at www.bigblueautos.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 859-293-0012 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (42 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP5AU8EL517909
Stock: 8141
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,995Good Deal | $721 below market
2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE58,378 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lakeside Motors - Haverhill / Massachusetts
LOW MILEAGE, HYBRID, AUTOMATIC, POWER OPTIONS, NEW TIRES, JUST SERVICED, GREAT MPG'S, ZIPPY LITTLE CAR, FUN TO DRIVE!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (42 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP5AU9EL504361
Stock: EL504361
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,775Fair Deal | $407 below market
2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE141,174 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Highland Park Quality Auto Sales - Highland Park / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (42 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP5AUXEL508208
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $10,000
2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE78,352 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bethlehem Ford - Bethlehem / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (42 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP5AU6EL520548
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $12,590
2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE39,463 milesDelivery available*
Carvana - Denver - Denvery / Colorado
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (42 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP5AU2EL516870
Stock: 2000642192
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- $9,497Fair Deal | $563 below market
2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE66,932 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hometown Motors of Wausau - Wausau / Wisconsin
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (42 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP5AU3EL520085
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$11,995
2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid SEL66,904 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lafayette DriveTime - Indianapolis / Indiana
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (42 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP5BU9EL501376
Stock: 1660023189
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $10,795Fair Deal
2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE72,929 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Arch Road DriveTime - Richmond / Virginia
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (42 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP5AU2EL519686
Stock: 1190152447
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $11,995
2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE85,789 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Alta Mere DriveTime - Fort Worth / Texas
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (42 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP5AU0EL517385
Stock: 1040229070
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $11,895
2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE85,696 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Alta Mere DriveTime - Fort Worth / Texas
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (42 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP5AU1EL517377
Stock: 1040229074
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $11,998
2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE60,548 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Columbia - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Columbia / South Carolina
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in SC, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
40 Combined MPG (42 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP5AU8EL520051
Stock: 19139892
Certified Pre-Owned: No
