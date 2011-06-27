Used 2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid for Sale

Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
403 listings
Applied Filters
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Nationwide
Search radius

10mi

50mi

100mi

500mi

Make | Model | Year

20132018
Year(s)

Condition

Price and Payment

$5K$25K
Price

Rating

Mileage

0100K+
Mileage

Vehicle History

Trim

Fuel Economy

4045
Fuel Economy

Exterior Color

Interior Color

Engine and Drivetrain

Transmission

Engine Type

Drivetrain

Cylinders

Features

Options & Packages

Vehicle Listing Details

  • $7,651Great Deal | $1,319 below market

    2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE

    98,975 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Victory Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Kansas City / Kansas

    CLEAN CAR FAX, 124 Point Mechanical Inspection, Fully Detailed, Non-Smoker, Handsfree/Bluetooth intergration, HEATED SEATS, HEATED MIRRORS, AUX PORTAL, 17 '' WHEELS, LOCAL TRADE, 2.0L I4 Atkinson-Cycle Hybrid, 17 Machined Aluminum Wheels, Four wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Panic alarm, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control. CARFAX One-Owner.2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid Tuxedo Black Metallic SE FWD CVT 2.0L I4 Atkinson-Cycle Hybrid42/37 City/Highway MPG

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    40 Combined MPG (42 City/37 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1FADP5AU9EL515988
    Stock: R371422A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-03-2020

  • $7,495Great Deal | $1,888 below market

    2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE

    94,400 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Herbies Auto Sales - Greeley / Colorado

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    40 Combined MPG (42 City/37 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1FADP5AU5EL507791
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $7,999Great Deal | $1,240 below market

    2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE

    96,150 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Precision Fleet Services - Tempe / Arizona

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    40 Combined MPG (42 City/37 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1FADP5AU6EL520890
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $6,770Good Deal | $900 below market

    2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE

    124,854 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Sommer's Automotive - Mequon / Wisconsin

    Heated Seats, Dual Zone A/C, CD Player, Smart Device Integration, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Bluetooth, MEDIUM LIGHT STONE, CLOTH FRONT BUCKE... WINTER PACKAGE, Aluminum Wheels, iPod/MP3 Input, Hybrid AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Hybrid, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Smart Device Integration. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls. OPTION PACKAGES: WINTER PACKAGE Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors w/Side Indicator & Puddle Lamps, MEDIUM LIGHT STONE, CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS 6-way adjustable driver seat, 4-way adjustable passenger seat and 4-way adjustable headrests. Ford SE with Tuxedo Black Metallic exterior and Medium Light Stone interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 188 HP at 6000 RPM*. VEHICLE REVIEWS: "Because it's based on the Ford Focus the C-Max is more driver-friendly than the Prius, offering a better ride, a quieter cabin and a more polished interior." -KBB.com. Great Gas Mileage: 42 MPG City. WHO WE ARE: Sommer's has been serving Milwaukee, Wisconsin and the entire Midwest for 70 years. Our family owned company is actively involved in supporting the community that has helped us grow for all of those years. You can be assured that you will be taken care of throughout the entire purchase process. We are one of the highest volume dealers in the state because we offer some of the best prices and the best service. Join the other satisfied customers that choose Sommer's for their automotive needs.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    40 Combined MPG (42 City/37 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1FADP5AU9EL502139
    Stock: PE382A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-22-2020

  • Price Drop
    $10,911Fair Deal | $513 below market

    2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid SEL

    68,217 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Largo Honda - Florida City / Florida

    A winning value!!! If you've been waiting for just the right SEL, well stop your search right here! This C-Max Hybrid has less than 69k miles... This gas-saving Vehicle will get you where you need to go** CARFAX 1 owner and buyback guarantee! Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Curtain airbags, Passenger Airbag, Front fog/driving lights...Other features include: Leather seats, Bluetooth, Power locks, Power windows, Heated seats... Largo Honda Home Delivery for Less!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    40 Combined MPG (42 City/37 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1FADP5BU0EL518406
    Stock: 62774A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-13-2020

  • $7,840Good Deal | $1,438 below market

    2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid SEL

    125,413 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    CarsList - Selma / North Carolina

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid SEL with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    40 Combined MPG (42 City/37 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1FADP5BU8EL511364
    Stock: 10299
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $9,995Fair Deal | $404 below market

    2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid SEL

    73,390 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    AutoNation Toyota Pinellas Park - Pinellas Park / Florida

    The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Leather Seats Remote Start Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Engine: 2.0L Atkinson-Cycle I-4 Hybrid Equipment Group 300A Medium Light Stone; Leather-Trimmed Heated Front Bucket Seats Oxford White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid has such low mileage you'll probably think of them more as blocks traveled than miles traveled. Rest assured, this vehicle was well cared for. This vehicle was engineered to be both economically and environmentally friendly with exceptional fuel efficiency. With all records included, drive away confidently knowing the complete history of this Ford C-Max Hybrid. This 2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid comes with our Autonation Warranty. Which is a 90 DAY or 4,000 mile warranty, which ever comes first. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    40 Combined MPG (42 City/37 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1FADP5BU9EL510465
    Stock: EL510465
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-28-2020

  • $8,950Good Deal | $952 below market

    2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE

    100,000 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Big Blue Autos - Lexington / Kentucky

    GAS SAVER! HYBRID! UNIQUIE FIND! Call today and get instantly approved in the '14 Ford C-Max SE Hybrid equip with FWD/4 Cylinder Engine/Tow Package/Bluetooth Stereo/17 Alloy Wheels/Key-less Entry/Cruise Control/Power Windows and Power Seats. At Big Blue Autos we stand behind our inventory. Come test drive any of our quality pre-ownedvehicles and have a certified mechanic of your choice inspect the vehiclebefore purchase. All of our vehicles areserviced and given a fresh oil change upon arrival. Offering up to 3 yearextended warranties at an unbeatable price you can't go wrong with buying acar from Big Blue Autos. With over 150pre-owned vehicles in stock and numerous financing options available includingour GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVAL PROGRAM Big Blue Autos has exactly what you'relooking for!  Advertised deals are applicable to cash and/or approved credit. Special Finance deals may vary. Prices do not include TT&L. For more information please visit ourwebsite at www.bigblueautos.com for an entire view of our inventory additionalphotos and to apply for credit online.   Visit Big Blue Autos online at www.bigblueautos.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 859-293-0012 today to schedule your test drive.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    40 Combined MPG (42 City/37 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1FADP5AU8EL517909
    Stock: 8141
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $9,995Good Deal | $721 below market

    2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE

    58,378 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Lakeside Motors - Haverhill / Massachusetts

    LOW MILEAGE, HYBRID, AUTOMATIC, POWER OPTIONS, NEW TIRES, JUST SERVICED, GREAT MPG'S, ZIPPY LITTLE CAR, FUN TO DRIVE!!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    40 Combined MPG (42 City/37 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1FADP5AU9EL504361
    Stock: EL504361
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $6,775Fair Deal | $407 below market

    2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE

    141,174 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Highland Park Quality Auto Sales - Highland Park / Illinois

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    40 Combined MPG (42 City/37 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1FADP5AUXEL508208
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $10,000

    2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE

    78,352 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Bethlehem Ford - Bethlehem / Pennsylvania

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    40 Combined MPG (42 City/37 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1FADP5AU6EL520548
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $12,590

    2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE

    39,463 miles
    Delivery available*

    Carvana - Denver - Denvery / Colorado

    During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    40 Combined MPG (42 City/37 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1FADP5AU2EL516870
    Stock: 2000642192
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-06-2020

  • $9,497Fair Deal | $563 below market

    2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE

    66,932 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Hometown Motors of Wausau - Wausau / Wisconsin

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    40 Combined MPG (42 City/37 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1FADP5AU3EL520085
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • New Listing
    $11,995

    2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid SEL

    66,904 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Lafayette DriveTime - Indianapolis / Indiana

    GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    40 Combined MPG (42 City/37 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1FADP5BU9EL501376
    Stock: 1660023189
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $10,795Fair Deal

    2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE

    72,929 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Arch Road DriveTime - Richmond / Virginia

    GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    40 Combined MPG (42 City/37 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1FADP5AU2EL519686
    Stock: 1190152447
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $11,995

    2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE

    85,789 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Alta Mere DriveTime - Fort Worth / Texas

    GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    40 Combined MPG (42 City/37 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1FADP5AU0EL517385
    Stock: 1040229070
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $11,895

    2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE

    85,696 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Alta Mere DriveTime - Fort Worth / Texas

    GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    40 Combined MPG (42 City/37 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1FADP5AU1EL517377
    Stock: 1040229074
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $11,998

    2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE

    60,548 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    CarMax Columbia - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Columbia / South Carolina

    CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in SC, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    40 Combined MPG (42 City/37 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1FADP5AU8EL520051
    Stock: 19139892
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

Showing 1 - 18 out of 403 listings
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford C-Max Hybrid
  4. Used 2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid
C-Max Hybrid Reviews & Specs

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.