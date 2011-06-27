Close

AutoNation Toyota Pinellas Park - Pinellas Park / Florida

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Leather Seats Remote Start Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Engine: 2.0L Atkinson-Cycle I-4 Hybrid Equipment Group 300A Medium Light Stone; Leather-Trimmed Heated Front Bucket Seats Oxford White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid has such low mileage you'll probably think of them more as blocks traveled than miles traveled. Rest assured, this vehicle was well cared for. This vehicle was engineered to be both economically and environmentally friendly with exceptional fuel efficiency. With all records included, drive away confidently knowing the complete history of this Ford C-Max Hybrid. This 2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid comes with our Autonation Warranty. Which is a 90 DAY or 4,000 mile warranty, which ever comes first. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

40 Combined MPG ( 42 City/ 37 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FADP5BU9EL510465

Stock: EL510465

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-28-2020