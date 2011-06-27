Estimated values
2014 Toyota Prius Four 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,832
|$13,091
|$15,251
|Clean
|$10,251
|$12,399
|$14,408
|Average
|$9,089
|$11,014
|$12,723
|Rough
|$7,926
|$9,629
|$11,037
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Prius Two 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,515
|$11,654
|$13,691
|Clean
|$9,004
|$11,038
|$12,934
|Average
|$7,983
|$9,805
|$11,421
|Rough
|$6,962
|$8,572
|$9,908
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Prius Three 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,093
|$12,287
|$14,381
|Clean
|$9,551
|$11,637
|$13,586
|Average
|$8,468
|$10,338
|$11,997
|Rough
|$7,385
|$9,038
|$10,407
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Prius Five 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,181
|$13,633
|$15,969
|Clean
|$10,581
|$12,911
|$15,087
|Average
|$9,381
|$11,469
|$13,322
|Rough
|$8,182
|$10,027
|$11,557
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Prius One Fleet 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,818
|$10,662
|$12,424
|Clean
|$8,345
|$10,098
|$11,737
|Average
|$7,399
|$8,970
|$10,364
|Rough
|$6,453
|$7,842
|$8,991