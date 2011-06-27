Estimated values
2012 Toyota Prius Plug-in Advanced 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,503
|$13,666
|$15,452
|Clean
|$10,712
|$12,739
|$14,372
|Average
|$9,129
|$10,886
|$12,211
|Rough
|$7,547
|$9,032
|$10,050
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Prius Plug-in 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,858
|$10,555
|$11,956
|Clean
|$8,248
|$9,840
|$11,120
|Average
|$7,030
|$8,408
|$9,448
|Rough
|$5,811
|$6,976
|$7,776