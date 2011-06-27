Used 2018 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Consumer Reviews

So far so good! My favorite car I've owned AJ , 11/17/2017 Limited Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 35 of 37 people found this review helpful This is easily my favorite car I've ever owned. I've just begun breaking the car in, but it has been great thus far. The Highlander Hybrid is the only non-luxury hybrid crossover that offers three rows. Depending on discounts you can get you will be paying a little bit more for the hybrid compared to an identical non-hybrid Highlander. The dealer tried to convince me to buy a non-hybrid because it will take you a long time to make up the price difference in gas mileage, but for me the additional power, over 300 HP, was the reason to get this car. I've been averaging 23 mpg, but I'm sure that will go up as I break-in the engine. Update on gas mileage, the hybrid gets much better mileage in warmer weather. The hybrid system is much more likely to run in all electric mode at lower speeds, and when the engine is warm. The CVT doesn't have great feel, but I understand why it is a better option for the hybrid powertrain. The interior is very comfortable, the 2nd row buckets are nearly as comfortable as the front seats, the third row is not very roomy, but it will work well if it is just for short trips. The technology of this car is tremendous as all trim levels come with adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and all the other important safety features. The JBL sound system in the upper trim levels is tremendous. The HVAC system works really well. The car lacks Apple Carplay/Android Auto and HID headlights, but other than that I can't think of a single feature that is missing here. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great SUV Joe Hoesch , 10/16/2018 XLE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I’m very impressed with my new Highlander XLE. Strengths - Powerful engine performance and smooth CVT transmission. Excellent quality of materials, fit and finish inside and out, calm and comfortable ride, minimal interior cabin road noise, comfortable front seats, excellent gas mileage, cargo space, heated seats, safety features, hill hold, steering, braking, handling and a powerful V6 engine. Weakness - Nothing really stands out. Minor to moderate gas engine noise during aggressive acceleration, 3rd row seating would be tight for adults and some of the controls require reaching. Terrific gas mileage for a 309 horsepower SUV. It has been getting 28 to 31 MPG in ECO Mode which is supposed to trim back engine performance and the air conditioning to improve gas mileage. I’ve tried both regular and ECO Mode and don’t see much of a difference in performance. I think I get better gas mileage by paying attention to the energy gauge that’s to the left of the speedometer. Feathering the gas pedal in low speed situations and avoiding heavy acceleration keeps the SUV running on the traction battery for longer periods of time. The gas engine rarely runs in many areas where I drive around town and in my neighborhood. I would buy the Highlander again. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great travel car AND daily driver! Bruce F , 09/24/2018 Limited Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Birds eye view for parking, radar cruise control, blind spot indicators, collision control - this car is a dream to drive. Quiet at highway speeds, temperature comfort for each seat, thigh and lumbar support for driver, window shades for mid seat passengers, lots of room and easy access for trips. Much less driving fatigue than any other car I have driven in 40 years! My wife uses this as her daily driver, can take half the office to lunch in it, shorter turn radius for this size vehicle makes parking easy. She loves the shelf under the dash, and, most important for her: the center console is big enough to stash her purse easily (and she has a big purse!), instead of putting it on the floor when she has a passenger, or on the passenger seat with a long reach to it. This convenience is BIG BENEFIT to a woman. Subtle touches throughout the vehicle that you never knew you needed. 2 wishes for improvement: Use the seat memory function tied to a key fob like on the Lexus; Offer the comfort and luxury feel of a wood steering wheel like on the Lexus. Come on, Toyota, you know how to make this vehicle perfect. We will likely keep this vehicle 20 years, long into retirement. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best SUV ever! Juan Carlos , 06/21/2018 Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful We bought the XLE Limited Hybrid and are very happy with it. Using the eco mode, we hit the 27 gallons per mile mark. Also, we are using B15 aka 88 gas which tends to be cheaper than unleaded (87). The front and second set of seats are roomy. However, the third row is very small. Also, hybrids will give great city mileage. However, no fuel savings in the Highway. This model gives the same 27 gallons per mile as the non hybrids. Only downside was the financing at the Maplewood Toyota dealership in Minnesota. Our credit score was 840 (excellent), and they got me a 72 month loan with a Bank at a 5.5 interest rate. I refinanced quickly within a few days with my credit union for the same period of time a 3.2 interest rate. Even if you don’t have a good credit, my advise is to get prequalified for the loan before you walk into the dealership. Report Abuse