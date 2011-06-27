Estimated values
2018 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,318
|$36,232
|$38,393
|Clean
|$33,566
|$35,430
|$37,535
|Average
|$32,062
|$33,827
|$35,819
|Rough
|$30,559
|$32,224
|$34,104
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,992
|$38,781
|$40,801
|Clean
|$36,181
|$37,923
|$39,890
|Average
|$34,561
|$36,208
|$38,067
|Rough
|$32,940
|$34,492
|$36,243
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Highlander Hybrid LE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,186
|$30,018
|$32,086
|Clean
|$27,568
|$29,354
|$31,369
|Average
|$26,334
|$28,026
|$29,935
|Rough
|$25,099
|$26,698
|$28,502
Estimated values
2018 Toyota Highlander Hybrid XLE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,221
|$33,956
|$35,913
|Clean
|$31,515
|$33,205
|$35,111
|Average
|$30,104
|$31,702
|$33,506
|Rough
|$28,692
|$30,200
|$31,901