2019 BMW 4 Series
What’s new
- New standard features: navigation, Apple CarPlay, parking sensors
- Upgraded gauge cluster
- Part of the first 4 Series generation introduced for 2014
Pros & Cons
- Strong performance regardless of four- or six-cylinder power
- Ride quality is quiet and comfortable
- Biased toward comfort, but still excels at high speed on flowing roads
- Cargo capacity is smaller than top rivals
- Rivals offer more innovative in-car tech
- Some interior trim pieces feel a bit cheap for the price
Which 4 Series does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.9 / 10
BMW's reputation for making world-class sport coupes and convertibles is hard-earned. The automaker practically invented the segment decades ago with its 2002 and then the two-door 3 Series. It's led the pack ever since. Five years ago, BMW redesigned the two-door 3 Series (coupe and convertible) and rechristened it the 4 Series. Today's 2019 BMW 4 Series continues to deliver the performance, poise and refinement of its predecessor.
As such, the 4 Series can be a bit of everything to everyone. It's more civilized than a true sports car (no cramped interior or bone-jarring highway ride here) yet more sporting than a mainstream family car, the 4 Series offers a satisfying balance of comfort, capability and technology. One of our editors said it best in his test notes: "The 4 Series favors maturity over exuberance."
For 2019, the 4 Series turns a few previously optional features into standard equipment, the better to keep pace with redesigned rivals that now run fully astride with tempting offerings of their own. But while useful, these are minor details that don't give the 4 Series any particular edge. In a category BMW once so thoroughly dominated, the 4 Series is no longer an automatic pick. Audi, Mercedes-Benz, and even Chevrolet and Ford offer compelling coupes and convertibles. So, the competition has grown stronger, but that doesn't detract from the 4 Series' inherent excellence.
Notably, we picked the 2020 BMW 4 as one of Edmunds' Best Luxury Cars for this year.
2019 BMW 4 Series models
The 2019 BMW 4 Series is available as a coupe or convertible in two trims — 430i or 440i — that differ mostly by engine type. The 430i is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (248 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque), while the 440i uses a turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine (326 hp and 332 lb-ft). All 4 Series models come with an eight-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive, though a six-speed manual is optional with the coupe. BMW's xDrive all-wheel-drive system is also offered as an option.
Standard 430i features include 18-inch wheels, automatic LED headlights, a sunroof (coupe), heated side mirrors, auto-dimming mirrors, automatic wipers, selectable drive modes, cruise control, a rearview camera, parking sensors, and emergency notification, roadside assistance and remote services, including smartphone app control over some car functions. Convertible models have a power-operated retractable hardtop with a removable wind deflector.
Inside you'll find dual-zone automatic climate control, simulated leather upholstery, power-adjustable front sport seats, 40/20/40-split folding rear seats, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, ambient cabin lighting, BMW's iDrive infotainment system with navigation and an 8.8-inch display, Apple CarPlay (one-year subscription), and a nine-speaker audio system with a CD player, HD radio and a USB input.
The 440i adds keyless entry and ignition, upgraded steering wheel leather, and a premium 16-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound audio system with satellite radio. (These are offered as options on the 430i.)
Notable options include adaptive headlights, an adaptive sport suspension, premium leather upholstery, heated front seats, a surround-view camera system, and a wireless device charging pad. Additional safety features and driver aids include blind-spot monitoring, forward collision warning, low-speed automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, and adaptive cruise control.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.9 / 10
|Driving
|8.0
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|7.5
|Technology
|8.0
Driving8.0
Acceleration7.5
Braking8.5
Steering8.5
Handling8.0
Drivability8.0
Comfort8.0
Seat comfort7.5
Ride comfort8.0
Noise & vibration8.0
Climate control8.0
Interior8.0
Ease of use8.0
Getting in/getting out6.5
Driving position8.5
Roominess8.0
Visibility8.0
Quality8.0
Utility7.5
Small-item storage6.5
Cargo space8.0
Child safety seat accommodation
Technology8.0
Smartphone integration7.5
Driver aids7.5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 BMW 4 Series.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Her hair does not blow with the windows up and top down and the neck warmer extends the season for Drop Topping., We have leased BMW's for the last 10 years driving a 135 convertible, Series 5 Sedan, 640i Convertible, 750i and a 440i convertible. The best ride for the driver is the 750i and 640i. We truly enjoyed all of them and they meet different needs. The 440i is the most fun to drive and with the top down is the best looking. They are all good looking and fun to drive. My only complaint is how complicated BMW makes the buying process and how pricey they are. It seems that they don't know what market they are going after. The Cars service, included for the first 36,000 miles, is wonderful and takes the worry out of fixing a very expensive machine.
Opted for the 440i without x-drive to save weight. Great acceleration and handling. Great folding hardtop and decent trunk even with top down. One of the best looking convertibles out there.
I have leased 3 six cylinder turbo BMW convertibles, 2 335i and a 435i . I decided to go with 2019 430i turbo 4 this time, and I must say it’s surprisingly peppy and fun to drive. I barely notice the difference in power during everyday driving.
Too heavy
Features & Specs
|430i 2dr Coupe
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$44,800
|MPG
|24 city / 34 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|248 hp @ 5200 rpm
|440i 2dr Coupe
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$51,200
|MPG
|21 city / 32 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|322 hp @ 5500 rpm
|440i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$53,200
|MPG
|21 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|322 hp @ 5500 rpm
|430i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$46,800
|MPG
|23 city / 33 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|248 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite 4 Series safety features:
- BMW Assist eCall
- Automatically calls for help in the event of a collision and also allows passengers to call for roadside assistance with a single button.
- Active Blind-Spot Detection
- Warns if there is a vehicle in or approaching your blind spot with visual alerts or vibration through the steering wheel.
- Forward Collision Warning
- Alerts you if the system detects a possible front collision and automatically applies the brakes if you don't react in time.
BMW 4 Series vs. the competition
BMW 4 Series vs. Audi A5
Audi has long played catch-up to BMW's vaunted 3 Series and now 4 Series coupes, but no more. In the last few years, Audi's A5 has measured up and in some ways — notably tech offerings, style and driving engagement — surpassed its German rival. The A5 tends to handle with a bit more alacrity than the 4 Series, but does so at the expense of ride comfort. This is a stiff sport coupe.
BMW 4 Series vs. Mercedes-Benz C-Class
This is one of the granddaddies of rivalries, and both BMW and Mercedes have staked their claims well with similar kinds of cars. Mercedes has long taken the lead in ride comfort, safety innovation and general luxury refinement, ceding the "sport" end of the segment to BMW. But today's C-Class coupe is nearly every bit as engaging as the 4 Series, and sometimes more so.
BMW 4 Series vs. Lexus RC 300
Lexus found an opening among its German competitors by offering tremendous sport coupe value with a minimal pricing and options structure. The base car offers loads of standard features at a lower price, for example. The RC 300 favors comfort over handling or acceleration performance. But if you like to travel in comfort and style, the RC 300 is a great pick.
More about the 2019 BMW 4 Series
BMW finds itself in a rare position of playing catch-up with Mercedes-Benz and Audi in the luxury sport coupe class. Recent redesigns of the Mercedes C-Class and Audi A5 and S5 models have raised the bar, but the 2019 BMW 4 Series remains competitive, buoyed by a few improvements to this year's model.
The 4 Series is available as either a coupe or a convertible. The base 430i trim is powered by a 248-horsepower, 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, while the 440i gets a 326-hp, 3.0-liter turbocharged six-cylinder. A standard eight-speed automatic transmission sends power to the rear wheels, and BMW's xDrive all-wheel-drive system is offered on all models. A six-speed manual transmission is also available, but only on the coupe.
Standard 430i features highlights include 18-inch wheels, LED headlights, a sunroof, auto-dimming mirrors, selectable drive modes, BMW's Assist eCall emergency telematics, synthetic leather upholstery, BMW's iDrive infotainment system and a rearview camera. The 440i adds leather upholstery, keyless entry and ignition, and a premium 16-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound system with satellite radio.
The 4 Series was updated for the 2018 model, and changes for 2019 are minimal. Navigation now comes standard (previously it was optional), as do parking sensors and a one-year subscription to Apple CarPlay. (Android users are out of luck.)
Notable options include adaptive headlights, an adaptive sport suspension, premium leather upholstery, heated front seats, a surround-view camera system, and a wireless device charging pad. Additional safety features and driver aids include blind-spot monitoring, forward collision warning, low-speed automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, and adaptive cruise control.
In terms of price, the 2019 BMW 4 Series marches alongside the Mercedes C-Class and the Audi A5 or S5 when equipped similarly. The newer Mercedes leans a bit more to the traditional luxury side, while the Audi pushes modernity and technology to new levels. In many ways the BMW finds a pleasant middle ground and, despite its age handicap, is still worth serious consideration. When it's time to find your perfect 4 Series, let Edmunds help.
