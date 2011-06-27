Estimated values
2008 Toyota Highlander Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,936
|$7,656
|$8,604
|Clean
|$5,554
|$7,152
|$8,028
|Average
|$4,788
|$6,144
|$6,874
|Rough
|$4,023
|$5,136
|$5,721
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited 4dr SUV AWD w/3rd Row (3.3L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,447
|$9,571
|$10,744
|Clean
|$6,967
|$8,941
|$10,024
|Average
|$6,006
|$7,681
|$8,584
|Rough
|$5,046
|$6,421
|$7,144