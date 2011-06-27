Used 2008 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
transmission hill holderyes
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)464.4/430.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque212 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower270 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
keyless ignitionyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather and simulated wood trim on shift knobyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.6 in.
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room59.7 in.
Front leg room43.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
captains chairs front seatsyes
Front hip room56.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room56.3 in.
Rear leg room38.4 in.
Rear shoulder room59.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track64.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity94.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight4508 lbs.
Gross weight5935 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place42.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.34 cd.
Angle of approach29 degrees
Maximum payload1642 lbs.
Angle of departure24 degrees
Length188.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.3 in.
Height68.1 in.
Wheel base109.8 in.
Width75.2 in.
Rear track64.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Iced Amethyst Mica
  • Cypress Pearl
  • Wave Line Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Sand Beige, leather
  • Sand Beige, cloth
  • Ash, leather
  • Ash, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
P245/65R17 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
