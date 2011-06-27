Used 2008 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Consumer Reviews
MPG
When we purchased the Hylander, new, we got 28 to 30 mpg. Now with 116,000 miles on the car we get 23mpg. We keep the car in ENCON all the time and I drive like an old man.....because I am an old man. Any ideas on the drop in mpgs?
Love the car-highly recommend
We purchased this 3 year old 2008 Highlander Hybrid 3 months ago and we could not be happier with it. It drives very well with excellent pick up. With time we have gotten familiar w/ the car and what it "likes". For example, on the highway, there are certain speeds-62 and 66, that it uses the electric power. Also, we are all driving less heavily on the pedal. It probably is good training to drive any car more efficiently. Overall, we get average 25 mpg. I am the main driver of the car. I use it to drive my son to school and back each day and after school lessons for both kids. My husband drives it occasionally and he loves it too. Whenever I am not using it, he uses it.
My Dream Car from the moment I test drove
I was in love with this vehicle from the moment I test drove it OVER A YEAR ago. So it took me a year to buy this vehicle. I am so glad i did (although my payments are wayyyy more than what I was wanting). It drives like a dream, has plenty of space for my mid-large size dog, and my workmates who I carpool with once a week. I am consistently getting 30.5 - 32 MPG off of my first 4 tanks so far. My buddies have all said the back seat is "cavernous" compared to my 2008 rav4 (I traded it in for this car). They also said the seats were "very comfortable". Get this car if you plan on keeping for 10+ years, the fuel savings won't catch up until then because of the price premium. I LOVE it!!!
Shocked
Being an engineer I way underestimated this vehicle. The better half primarily drives it but I look forward to the rare opportunity to "steal" it. Our location uses ethanol in the fuels. We are now at around 10,000 miles and getting around 29 MPG (note using Mobil1 synthetic oil). I think it was a little lower when it was new. The hybrid system is seamless and a pleasure to drive. The seats and controls are well positioned thus comfortable to operate. Handles great and is comforting to know every time you hit the brakes a great deal of energy goes back into the batteries.
A reliable and fuel efficient SUV
I bought this hybrid after months of research. I actually sold my 05 highlander as I wanted the fuel efficiency. The interior is great as well as the outside design. A family of 7 fits comfortably with limited luggage or 5 with ample cargo room too. I love driving my Toyota as it cruises on batteries only. I have snuck up on many people this way. My only gripes are two: the rear 3rd row seats are hard to get into and the Battery only button is nearly worthless. You can drive on battery only if you don't floor the accelerator. Overall a great SUV to pick up used. No problems at all. I average 25 MPG in the city and about 23-25 on the freeway. I do hate one thing, the navigation system.
