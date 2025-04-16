2026 Subaru Outback First Look: Subie's Wagon Goes Boxy

Everything is new — well, almost

New looks aside, there are plenty of refinements to the Outback for this, its seventh generation. Subaru says "lateral sway" has been reduced by 42%, which hopefully means a car that feels less wallowy on the road.

But Subaru's pulled a 180, and we're darn glad — there are now physical buttons and knobs for the temp, the fan speed, the heated and cooled seats (if your car comes so equipped) and other key functions. As so many automakers look for ways to cram climate controls into a touchscreen, it's nice to see Subaru prioritizing ease of use for functions that are so core to a car's control structure. There is also still a physical volume knob and some shortcut buttons for the new infotainment system.

That new infotainment is already a revelation. Subaru's old Starlink setup was slow, laggy and, frankly, just a burden to use. It was like the brand wanted to stuff 20 pounds worth of features into a 10-pound bag — it just did not work. The new system runs Android Automotive (a Google-based software platform) and has a new processor backing all of that up. The result is a 12.1-inch landscape display with crispy graphics, immediate response times, and a system we don't wince at the thought of using every day.

The new infotainment is paired with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster that will have four different pages that show different information. A normal display features a digital speedometer and tach, a calm screen features very little info, and there are other screens that prioritize driver assistance systems or maps depending on what you want to see.