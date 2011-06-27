Used 2018 Subaru Outback Consumer Reviews
Less noise than last year
I drove the 2017 Outback and really liked it, except for the wind noise and road noise. I read that Subaru was going to make improvements in that department with new glass and insulation in the wheel wells. I'm glad I waited for the 2018. The difference is very noticeable. The new interface for the infotainment system is nice, too. The fit and finish is excellent. I'm very pleased with this vehicle.
Do research before buying
Navigation system is poor - turns on road from middle of bridge. Android Auto and Starlink are intermittent (4 vists to dealer, replaced radio head, replaced firmware) They have no idea. They replaced radio head with a remanufactuired unit (car was 2 weeks old!) Still doesn't work. They have no one who understands the computer side of the car. National support is poor.
3rd Outback
This review is based relative to my experience with my 2 previous Outbacks both of which were also Premium models. The 2018 is an entirely different vehicle. Drivers seat is less slippery and feels ab it deeper, in my 2011 and 2015 I was always repositioning myself. The seat does sit a bit lower than I like. The new gearing/programing on the CVT was needed and my 2018 performs like a real car now rather than the past 2 tach screamers. The new media center is so much easier to use than the past one I just wanted to bet with a hammer sometimes. mileage is about the same and still great. Ride is a whole lot quieter and I'm still getting used to the eyesight feature but a nice option so far. Just before I traded in my 2015 I put new 60k Cooper tires on it and they were awesome, the stock tires on new Outbacks are short lived and somewhat noisy but that's about the only negative......so far
Head Unit Nightmare
One week after purchasing the 2018 Outback, the infotainment system began having problems. It would repeatedly turn off and on during my daily commute. A week later, the entire head unit shut down and would not restart and the backup camera would not come on. Contacted the dealer who said it needed a software update, so scheduled an appointment with service department for the same week. The day before I was scheduled to take the car in, the car would not start. Nothing on the car worked. I had it towed into the dealership through roadside assistance. They performed the software update and installed a new battery. Three days later, and the head unit is repeatedly turning off and on again. Apparently, the software update was not effective. Very unhappy with this vehicle.
Great Car but Electronic Gremlins
We traded our 2015 Legacy on a 2018 3.6R touring and embarked on a 3000 mile tour of the West. The four was best around town; performance, particularly at 6000 ft. where we live, was adequate at best and the engine note was like rattling a coffee can full of rocks. It was an engine you felt sorry for. The 3.6R is an entirely different proposition - a great, quiet, confidence inducing long distance cruiser with plenty of power from an engine that sounds like it's enjoying itself. We averaged 28MPH with a lot of two-lane driving. Blind spot warning is much better now; a big yellow light nearer the driver that's easy to see. The HD rear view camera is very good, and the cross traffic alert is a life saver (literally) in crowded parking lots. Lane keep departure and assist work like they are supposed to. I think I finally found the right settings on the cruise control, but it takes a while; it brakes later than I would. Perhaps most impressive were the headlights; the auto high beams work so well they can be left on, and I like the diretional function of the headlight very much. But electronic gremlins came early and often: the car locked us out on the first day; the control center/navigation screen has frozen three times - once on a doo wop station that we couldn't turn off, and twice when it was navigating us somewhere. The navigation's voice command is not always syncronized with the onscreen prompts, and I find the Tom Tom navigation ackward to use, with a only a vague idea of where it is. Having to use the touchscreen to adjust the scale on the navigation map is distracting and it won't adjust behind 1/4 mile, at least on mine. Strangely, I find the audio in the 2018 Touring not up to the one in the 2015 Legacy although both are Harmon Karden. The new on is just OK.
