Used 2018 Subaru Outback 2.5i Features & Specs
|Overview
See Outback Inventory
Starting MSRP
$25,895
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Flat 4
|Combined MPG
|28
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,895
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|descent control
|yes
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,895
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|25/32 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|462.5/592.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|28
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,895
|Torque
|174 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.5 l
|Horsepower
|175 hp @ 5800 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.1 ft.
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Flat 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,895
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$25,895
|Exterior and Interior Auto Dimming Mirrors w/Homelink
|yes
|Standard Model - 2.5i
|yes
|Protection Package 1
|yes
|Exterior and Interior Auto Dimming Mirrors
|yes
|Popular Package 1
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,895
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,895
|Air conditioning
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,895
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,895
|Cargo Net - Rear Seatback
|yes
|Auto-dimming Mirror w/Compass
|yes
|Cargo Cover
|yes
|Compartment Separator
|yes
|LED Upgrade- Map and Dome Lights
|yes
|Cargo Net
|yes
|Auto-dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelink
|yes
|Rear Seatback Protector
|yes
|Tweeter Kit
|yes
|Sunshade
|yes
|Footwell Illumination Kit
|yes
|All-Weather Floor Liners
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,895
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,895
|Front head room
|40.8 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|58.1 in.
|Front leg room
|42.9 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Front hip room
|55.5 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,895
|Rear head room
|38.9 in.
|Rear hip Room
|55.0 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.3 in.
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,895
|Door Edge Guards- Dark Blue Pearl
|yes
|Fog Light Kit
|yes
|Splash Guards
|yes
|Body Side Molding - Wilderness Green Metallic
|yes
|Door Edge Guards- Crystal White Pearl
|yes
|Body Side Molding - Tungsten Metallic
|yes
|Trailer Hitch
|yes
|Wheel Arch Moldings
|yes
|Body Side Molding - Crimson Red Pearl
|yes
|Body Side Molding - Twilight Blue Metallic
|yes
|Body Side Molding - Ice Silver Metallic
|yes
|Body Side Molding - Crystal White Pearl
|yes
|Door Edge Guards- Ice Silver Metallic
|yes
|Door Edge Guards- Magnetite Gray Metallic
|yes
|Door Edge Guards- Twilight Blue Metallic
|yes
|Body Side Molding - Magnetite Gray Metallic
|yes
|Door Edge Guards- Crystal Black Silica
|yes
|Body Side Molding - Crystal Black Silica
|yes
|Body Side Molding - Dark Blue Pearl
|yes
|Rear Bumper Cover
|yes
|Door Edge Guards- Wilderness Green Metallic
|yes
|Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirror w/Approach Light
|yes
|Door Edge Guards- Crimson Red Pearl
|yes
|Door Edge Guards- Tungsten Metallic
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,895
|Maximum cargo capacity
|73.3 cu.ft.
|Length
|189.6 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|2700 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|35.5 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|8.7 in.
|Height
|66.5 in.
|EPA interior volume
|143.6 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|108.1 in.
|Width
|72.4 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,895
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,895
|225/65R H tires
|yes
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|17 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Outback
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,895
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,895
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Related Used 2018 Subaru Outback 2.5i info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2011
- Used Nissan Murano 2017
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2018
- Used Lexus LS 500 2018
- Used Ford Explorer 2016
- Used BMW 5 Series 2008
- Used Honda CR-V 2010
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2017
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2012
- Used Kia Sportage 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi Q7
- 2019 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- MINI Convertible 2019
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2019 BMW X2
- 2019 GLC-Class
- 2019 GX 460
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Honda Civic
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 CR-V
- 2019 Honda HR-V
- 2019 Honda Clarity
- Honda Fit 2019
- 2019 Odyssey
- 2019 Honda Insight
- Honda Clarity 2019
- 2020 Honda Civic