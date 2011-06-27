  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(1)
2014 Ram C/V Tradesman Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong performance
  • well-equipped driver's compartment
  • variety of floor choices.
  • Drivetrain lacks refinement
  • ride can be stiff over sharper impacts
  • limited legroom for taller drivers.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2014 Ram CV Tradesman offers small business owners much of the functionality of a full-size cargo van in a more space-efficient minivan body that returns better mpg.

Vehicle overview

The 2014 Ram CV Tradesman is a simple, midsize cargo van that fills the gap between large, high-roof cargo vans and smaller, less powerful compact vans. The CV is essentially a Dodge Grand Caravan set up to haul tools and equipment, rather than passengers. Available with many floor options and panel or window sides, the Ram CV is a solid choice for business owners who prioritize both utility and affordability.

When it's time to work, the Ram CV Tradesman is up to the task, thanks to a standard 283-horsepower V6 engine. Its 1,800-pound payload and 3,600-pound towing capacity are impressive enough, and the van's 21 mpg EPA combined fuel economy rating and 20-gallon fuel tank promise respectable efficiency and cruising range as well. Compared to the Grand Caravan, the CV has a heavier-duty suspension. This enables it to carry heavier payloads, but it does make things bumpier when driving in town.

The Ford Transit Connect and Nissan NV200 are the 2014 Ram CV's closest competitors, and they're worth cross-shopping if you don't need quite as much space and/or want better fuel economy. If even more room is necessary, Ram's own ProMaster has many high-roof options and two available engines. You could also consider traditional full-size vans from Chevrolet, Ford, Mercedes-Benz and Nissan. For contractors seeking a light-duty cargo van, though, the 2014 Ram CV Tradesman has undeniable appeal.

2014 Ram C/V Tradesman models

The 2014 Ram CV Tradesman is a minivan intended for commercial use, and as such its features include 16-inch steel wheels, a heavy-duty suspension, dual sliding side doors, heated sideview mirrors and rubber floor covering. However, it doesn't skimp on driver comforts either, as cruise control, cloth upholstery, power front windows, power locks, keyless entry, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, dual-zone air-conditioning and a two-speaker sound system (with a CD player and auxiliary audio jack) are all standard.

Available options include a choice of solid or windowed walls and rear liftgate, an engine block heater, a rear window defroster, a rear window wiper/washer, power rear windows, a cargo divider, an upgraded sound system (with digital music storage and a 6.5-inch touchscreen display), a navigation system, a rearview camera, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, an eight-way power driver seat, satellite radio, the Uconnect voice command system (with Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a USB port and steering-wheel-mounted audio controls) and an onboard Wi-Fi router.

2014 Highlights

The Ram CV Tradesman is unchanged for 2014.

Performance & mpg

All 2014 Ram CV Tradesman models are powered by a 3.6-liter V6 engine that produces 283 hp and 260 pound-feet of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission that offers a switchable "economy" mode to optimize fuel efficiency.

In Edmunds testing, the Grand Caravan upon which the Ram CV is based accelerated from zero to 60 mph in a respectable 8.3 seconds. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 21 mpg combined (18 mpg city/26 mpg highway).

Safety

Standard safety features for the 2014 Ram CV Tradesman include antilock disc brakes, stability control and traction control, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags, a driver knee airbag and active front head restraints. A rearview camera is optional.

In Edmunds brake testing, the similar Grand Caravan came to a stop from 60 mph in 130 feet, which is a few feet longer than average for a minivan.

Driving

Overall, the 2014 Ram CV Tradesman is a pleasant van to drive. The V6 engine is strong and the six-speed automatic transmission does a respectable job of keeping the power on tap, though sometimes it's not that smooth with gearchanges. The steering is firmly weighted and precise, though as expected, given the van's heavy-duty suspension, the ride quality is on the firm side.

Interior

The 2014 Ram CV's interior is surprisingly attractive for a work van, with solid materials quality and a pair of comfortable seats. Available features such as navigation and an iPod/USB port make long days behind the wheel considerably easier. The only significant gripe is that longer-limbed drivers may find legroom lacking due to limited seat-track travel.

A number of standard and optional features are available to help contractors tailor the Ram CV to their specific needs. A flat load floor is available, as are a choice of solid or windowed walls and a rear liftgate. The Ram CV's cargo capacity is an impressive 144.4 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Ram C/V Tradesman.

4.0
1 reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews

Cargo van for the little man!
barneybt,12/13/2013
It's basically a gutted grand caravan. The interior is identical minus the backseats and the addition of an aluminum load floor. The cup holders are goofy in the back, but I like the sound proofing provided by the original interior plastic trim. "Real" cargo vans are noisy and hard to keep warm/cold. With 270 HP, the acceleration is good, and the cloth seats are comfortable. It's nice that the front seats can fully recline. "Real" cargo vans seats must remain upright due to the partition between the seats and the cargo space. The CV drives like a family car but functions as a cargo van. "Real" cargo vans are much more expensive. I recommend the U-Connect hands-free upgrade.
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
283 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2014 Ram C/V Tradesman features & specs
More about the 2014 Ram C/V Tradesman

Used 2014 Ram C/V Tradesman Overview

The Used 2014 Ram C/V Tradesman is offered in the following submodels: C/V Tradesman Minivan. Available styles include 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Ram C/V Tradesman?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Ram C/V Tradesman trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Ram C/V Tradesman Base is priced between $8,600 and$10,990 with odometer readings between 69548 and108794 miles.

