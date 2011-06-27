Vehicle overview

The 2014 Ram CV Tradesman is a simple, midsize cargo van that fills the gap between large, high-roof cargo vans and smaller, less powerful compact vans. The CV is essentially a Dodge Grand Caravan set up to haul tools and equipment, rather than passengers. Available with many floor options and panel or window sides, the Ram CV is a solid choice for business owners who prioritize both utility and affordability.

When it's time to work, the Ram CV Tradesman is up to the task, thanks to a standard 283-horsepower V6 engine. Its 1,800-pound payload and 3,600-pound towing capacity are impressive enough, and the van's 21 mpg EPA combined fuel economy rating and 20-gallon fuel tank promise respectable efficiency and cruising range as well. Compared to the Grand Caravan, the CV has a heavier-duty suspension. This enables it to carry heavier payloads, but it does make things bumpier when driving in town.

The Ford Transit Connect and Nissan NV200 are the 2014 Ram CV's closest competitors, and they're worth cross-shopping if you don't need quite as much space and/or want better fuel economy. If even more room is necessary, Ram's own ProMaster has many high-roof options and two available engines. You could also consider traditional full-size vans from Chevrolet, Ford, Mercedes-Benz and Nissan. For contractors seeking a light-duty cargo van, though, the 2014 Ram CV Tradesman has undeniable appeal.