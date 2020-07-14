Used 2013 Ram C/V Tradesman for Sale Near Me

43 listings
C/V Tradesman Reviews & Specs
  • 2013 Ram C/V Tradesman in Off White/Cream
    used

    2013 Ram C/V Tradesman

    173,818 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Government Use
    Great Deal

    $4,975

    $2,092 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Ram C/V Tradesman in Off White/Cream
    used

    2013 Ram C/V Tradesman

    201,632 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $4,995

    $1,045 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Ram C/V Tradesman in Off White/Cream
    used

    2013 Ram C/V Tradesman

    111,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $6,999

    $943 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Ram C/V Tradesman in Silver
    used

    2013 Ram C/V Tradesman

    129,741 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $7,999

    Details
  • 2013 Ram C/V Tradesman in White
    used

    2013 Ram C/V Tradesman

    92,435 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $8,542

    Details
  • 2013 Ram C/V Tradesman in Off White/Cream
    used

    2013 Ram C/V Tradesman

    109,658 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $7,880

    $420 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Ram C/V Tradesman in Off White/Cream
    used

    2013 Ram C/V Tradesman

    122,590 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $7,300

    Details
  • 2013 Ram C/V Tradesman in Silver
    used

    2013 Ram C/V Tradesman

    79,483 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2013 Ram C/V Tradesman in Off White/Cream
    used

    2013 Ram C/V Tradesman

    297,263 miles

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2013 Ram C/V Tradesman in White
    used

    2013 Ram C/V Tradesman

    96,191 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,888

    Details
  • 2013 Ram C/V Tradesman in Off White/Cream
    used

    2013 Ram C/V Tradesman

    92,522 miles

    $9,050

    Details
  • 2014 Ram C/V Tradesman in White
    used

    2014 Ram C/V Tradesman

    113,455 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $8,555

    $873 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ram C/V Tradesman in White
    used

    2014 Ram C/V Tradesman

    103,878 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $8,495

    $750 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ram C/V Tradesman in White
    used

    2014 Ram C/V Tradesman

    101,737 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $7,495

    $378 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ram C/V Tradesman in White
    used

    2014 Ram C/V Tradesman

    204,673 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $6,481

    Details
  • 2014 Ram C/V Tradesman in White
    used

    2014 Ram C/V Tradesman

    127,844 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $8,801

    Details
  • 2014 Ram C/V Tradesman in White
    used

    2014 Ram C/V Tradesman

    105,802 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $10,498

    Details
  • 2014 Ram C/V Tradesman in Black
    used

    2014 Ram C/V Tradesman

    69,548 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $10,990

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Ram C/V Tradesman searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 43 listings
  Ram
  2. Ram
  Used 2013 Ram C/V Tradesman
  4. Used 2013 Ram C/V Tradesman
