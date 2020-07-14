Used 2013 Ram C/V Tradesman for Sale Near Me

S & H Motor Sales - Elkhart / Indiana

Ranger Storage System & Racks, Class II Receiver Hitch, Electronic Stability Control, Traction control. Bright White Clearcoat 2014 Ram Cargo Van Tradesman FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L 6-Cylinder SMPI DOHCAt S & H we pride ourselves on our OUTSTANDING CUSTOMER SERVICE, our TRANSPARENT SALES PROCESS and our ROCK BOTTOM PRICES! Recent Arrival! 18/26 City/Highway MPGAt S&H all of our vehicles are new car dealer trade-ins, lease cars or purchased locally from private owners. We also have a full service repair shop that inspects every vehicle we sell. When you buy from S&H you get much more than a great pre-owned vehicle at a rock bottom price, you also get make a friend in the car business!Reviews:* Strong performance; well-equipped driver's compartment; variety of floor choices. Source: Edmunds* The 2014 Ram Cargo Van is designed to transport your goods wherever they need to go and then turn around and do it all over again. It features Ram's signature crosshair grille in front and shares a powertrain and platform with the Dodge Grand Caravan. This two-seater with it's Flat Aluminum Load Floor is not only durable, but ready to hold whatever you can fit inside. If space is an issue, enjoy Best-in-Class Cargo Capacity at 155.5 Cubic Feet. As an example, that is enough room for a stack of 4x8 sheets of drywall. With sliding doors on both sides combined with the rear liftgate, you have several access choices to best suit your needs. As an option you can get access to in-floor storage bins. Plus, without side windows and with steel body panels instead, your goods can be secure and out of sight from prying eyes. It comes standard with a 3.6-liter Pentastar 6-Cylinder engine with a 6-Speed Automatic Transmission that has 283hp and 260 lb-ft of torque. In terms of fuel economy it gets an EPA estimated 17 MPG City and 25 MPG hwy. The interior is extremely user friendly, and a breeze to maintain. Knowing that you can never have enough storage to place your personal items, two glove boxes are at your disposal. You have your choice of 3 available Uconnect systems that offer such optional conveniences as SiriusXM Radio as well as navigation. Also standard are folding, power side heated mirrors. For safety, it comes with multistage airbags up front, and side-curtain airbags in the back that offer protection to your items. Also standard are 4-wheel anti-lock brakes. Add on the optional ParkView Rear Backup Camera and never worry about damaging any precious cargo. Source: The Manufacturer Summary

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Ram C/V Tradesman with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2C4JRGAG9ER241910

Stock: 20605

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-18-2020