Used 2013 Ram C/V Tradesman for Sale Near Me
- 173,818 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Government UseGreat Deal
$4,975$2,092 Below Market
Milaca Motors - Milaca / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Government Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ram C/V Tradesman with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RRGAG2DR596421
Stock: 12714
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 201,632 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$4,995$1,045 Below Market
Best Buy Motors - Lafayette / Indiana
GREAT CARGO VAN AUTOMATIC RUNS GREAT INTERESTED CALL MARCO AT (765)449-0490 OR TEXT (765) 201-5355 Visit Best Buy Motors online at www.bestbuymotorsin.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 765-449-0490 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ram C/V Tradesman with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RRGAG6DR671654
Stock: 3945
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 111,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$6,999$943 Below Market
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2013 Ram Cargo Van 4dr 119 WB Tradesman features a 3.6L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is White with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Aux. Audio Input, Body Side Moldings, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Rear Wipers, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ram C/V Tradesman with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4JRGAG7DR648798
Stock: CYC-648798
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 129,741 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$7,999
6k & Under Auto Sales - Lexington / Kentucky
Visit 6K & Under online at 6kandunder.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 859-299-5500 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ram C/V Tradesman with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4JRGAG9DR694794
Stock: 694794
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 92,435 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$8,542
Project One Autogroup - Carlstadt / New Jersey
VISIT WWW.PROJECTONEAUTO.COM TO VIEW MORE PICTURES 2013 RAM CARGO VAN TRADESMAN - 92,435 MILES - BRIGHT WHITE EX TERIOR / TAN INTERIOR - ONE OWNER - FINANCING AVAILABLE - READY FOR WORK - 3.6L DOHC V6 - FRONT WHEEL DRIVE VISIT WWW.PROJECTONEAUTO.COM TO VIEW MORE PICTURES OR CALL 201-635-1400 - WE FINANCE - NO HIDDEN DEALER FEES - WE BUY ALL CARS - LOCATED TEN MINUTES WEST OF MANHATTAN AND ONE MILE NORTH OF METLIFE STADIUM - OPEN MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY 9 TO 7.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ram C/V Tradesman with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RRGAG2DR813286
Stock: 13949
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 109,658 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$7,880$420 Below Market
Jim O'Connor Select Auto - Oconomowoc / Wisconsin
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ram C/V Tradesman with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4JRGAG2DR673348
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 122,590 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$7,300
Ben Auto Haus - Garden Grove / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ram C/V Tradesman with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4JRGAG2DR606717
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 79,483 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995
Foster Motors - Middlebury / Vermont
Climb inside the 2013 Ram Cargo! Demonstrating that economical transportation does not require the sacrifice of comfort or safety! Top features include cruise control, front bucket seats, an overhead console, and much more. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the refined 6 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We have the vehicle you've been searching for at a price you can afford. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ram C/V Tradesman with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4JRGAG4DR765321
Stock: S50059A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 297,263 miles
$5,995
Sid Dillon Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Crete / Nebraska
Boasts 25 Highway MPG and 17 City MPG! This Ram Cargo Van has a trusty Gas/Ethanol V6 3.6L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*You Can't Beat the Price with These Options *29C CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L V6 engine, 6-speed auto trans , STONE WHITE, SECURITY ALARM, BLACK/LIGHT GRAYSTONE INTERIOR, CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS, BLACK SEATS, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD), 3.6L VVT V6 FLEX FUEL ENGINE (STD), 225/65R16 ALL-SEASON TIRES (STD), Variable intermittent windshield wipers, Uconnect 130 -inc: AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player, (2) front speakers.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Sid Dillon Crete located at 2455 Hwy 33, Crete, NE 68333 can get you a trustworthy Cargo Van today!*Thank you for choosing to visit Sid Dillon in Crete, Nebraska*Sid Dillon Crete has the brand new, used, or certified vehicle to meet your needs. We go the extra mile when you bring your vehicle in for service by providing free wash and vacuum. Schedule service on your vehicle in Crete at Sid Dillon. Contact our Internet Specialist at (866)906-7153 for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ram C/V Tradesman with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RRGAGXDR694371
Stock: 8F4195B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 96,191 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$8,888
Jim Cogdill Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Knoxville / Tennessee
Stone White Clearcoat 2013 Ram 4D Cargo Van Cargo Van Tradesman FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L 6-Cylinder SMPI Flex Fuel DOHCOdometer is 45419 miles below market average! 17/25 City/Highway MPGCARFAX One-Owner.Reviews: * Strong performance; well-equipped driver's compartment; variety of floor choices. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ram C/V Tradesman with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4JRGAG9DR506937
Stock: 1L253T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 92,522 miles
$9,050
Joe Cooper Dodge Jeep - Shawnee / Oklahoma
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ram C/V Tradesman with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RRGAGXDR634901
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 113,455 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$8,555$873 Below Market
Haverhill Motorcars - Haverhill / Massachusetts
Visit Haverhill Motorcars Inc. online at www.haverhillmotorcars.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at (978)521-7000 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ram C/V Tradesman with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RRGAG3ER432516
Stock: 32516
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 103,878 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$8,495$750 Below Market
Denny's Auto Sales - Fort Myers / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ram C/V Tradesman with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4JRGAG0ER248244
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 101,737 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$7,495$378 Below Market
A & G Auto - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
CARGO VAN CHECK OUR INVENTORY AND MORE PICTURES AT WWW.AANDGAUTOS.NET Visit A & G Auto Inc online at www.aandgautos.net ( W W W . A A N D G A U T O S . N E T ) to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 405-769-9404 today to schedule your test drive. NO IN HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ram C/V Tradesman with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4JRGAG6ER306079
Stock: 306079
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 204,673 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$6,481
Germain Kia of Columbus - Columbus / Ohio
1 Owner, Accident Free History Report, Bluetooth, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Commercial Grade Suspension, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: Uconnect 130 AM/FM/CD/MP3, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Spoiler, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer. Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.Bright White Clearcoat FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L 6-Cylinder SMPI DOHCRecent Arrival! 18/26 City/Highway MPG2014 Ram Cargo Van Tradesman
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ram C/V Tradesman with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4JRGAG9ER327542
Stock: KER327542
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 127,844 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$8,801
S & H Motor Sales - Elkhart / Indiana
Ranger Storage System & Racks, Class II Receiver Hitch, Electronic Stability Control, Traction control. Bright White Clearcoat 2014 Ram Cargo Van Tradesman FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L 6-Cylinder SMPI DOHCAt S & H we pride ourselves on our OUTSTANDING CUSTOMER SERVICE, our TRANSPARENT SALES PROCESS and our ROCK BOTTOM PRICES! Recent Arrival! 18/26 City/Highway MPGAt S&H all of our vehicles are new car dealer trade-ins, lease cars or purchased locally from private owners. We also have a full service repair shop that inspects every vehicle we sell. When you buy from S&H you get much more than a great pre-owned vehicle at a rock bottom price, you also get make a friend in the car business!Reviews:* Strong performance; well-equipped driver's compartment; variety of floor choices. Source: Edmunds* The 2014 Ram Cargo Van is designed to transport your goods wherever they need to go and then turn around and do it all over again. It features Ram's signature crosshair grille in front and shares a powertrain and platform with the Dodge Grand Caravan. This two-seater with it's Flat Aluminum Load Floor is not only durable, but ready to hold whatever you can fit inside. If space is an issue, enjoy Best-in-Class Cargo Capacity at 155.5 Cubic Feet. As an example, that is enough room for a stack of 4x8 sheets of drywall. With sliding doors on both sides combined with the rear liftgate, you have several access choices to best suit your needs. As an option you can get access to in-floor storage bins. Plus, without side windows and with steel body panels instead, your goods can be secure and out of sight from prying eyes. It comes standard with a 3.6-liter Pentastar 6-Cylinder engine with a 6-Speed Automatic Transmission that has 283hp and 260 lb-ft of torque. In terms of fuel economy it gets an EPA estimated 17 MPG City and 25 MPG hwy. The interior is extremely user friendly, and a breeze to maintain. Knowing that you can never have enough storage to place your personal items, two glove boxes are at your disposal. You have your choice of 3 available Uconnect systems that offer such optional conveniences as SiriusXM Radio as well as navigation. Also standard are folding, power side heated mirrors. For safety, it comes with multistage airbags up front, and side-curtain airbags in the back that offer protection to your items. Also standard are 4-wheel anti-lock brakes. Add on the optional ParkView Rear Backup Camera and never worry about damaging any precious cargo. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ram C/V Tradesman with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4JRGAG9ER241910
Stock: 20605
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 105,802 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$10,498
Mr. Roberts Auto Sales - Denver / Colorado
Just in Cargo van BIns Bulkhead and ladder rack. Ready for work! Visit Mr Roberts Auto Sales online at www.mrrobertsinc.com and call us at 303-430-0400 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ram C/V Tradesman with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4JRGAGXER432834
Stock: M797
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 69,548 milesNo accidents, Personal UseFair Deal
$10,990
Shirlie Slack Mitsubishi - Fredericksburg / Virginia
EPA 26 MPG Hwy/18 MPG City! CARFAX 1-Owner, Superb Condition, ONLY 69,532 Miles! Tradesman trim. CD Player, Dual Zone A/C, Fourth Passenger Door, iPod/MP3 Input, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29C, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE. CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Dual Zone A/C, Fourth Passenger Door. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Third Passenger Door, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks. OPTION PACKAGES: ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT FLEX FUEL (STD), TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29C: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT Flex Fuel, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62TE. Ram Tradesman with Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat exterior and Black/Light Graystone interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 283 HP at 6400 RPM*. EXPERTS CONCLUDE: The 2014 Ram CV's interior is surprisingly attractive for a work van, with solid materials quality and a pair of comfortable seats. -Edmunds.com. Great Gas Mileage: 26 MPG Hwy. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: AutoCheck One Owner VISIT US TODAY: We are a family owned and operated sales and service facility.Our family has been serving the automotive needs of the Fredericksburg community for over 50 years. We offer competitive financing, second chance Financing and a full service department, servicing all makes and models. Please call 800-559-1880 or come by and and let our family serve your family. Thank You! Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ram C/V Tradesman with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4JRGAGXER383988
Stock: 77121H
Certified Pre-Owned: No
