  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan NV200
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Nissan NV200
VIEW OFFERS
NissanCommercialVehicles.com

2020 Nissan NV200

What’s new

  • Upgraded NissanConnect infotainment system
  • Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and 7-inch touchscreen come standard
  • Newly standard cargo lights and wall-mounted tie-down rings
  • Part of the first NV200 generation introduced for 2013

Pros & Cons

  • Four-cylinder engine achieves high fuel economy
  • Small size makes for easy maneuvering
  • Low load floor helps ease cargo loading
  • Long stopping distances in panic-braking situations
  • Interior materials are plain and feel low-quality
  • Less power and cargo space than rivals
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
Nissan NV200 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
MSRP Starting at
$23,080
Save as much as $1,338
Incentive offers available
Select your model:
Save as much as $1,338 with Edmunds

2020 Nissan NV200 pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Ad
2020 NV200
S and SV
$23,080
See All Trims
NissanCommercialVehicles.com
See all for sale

2020 Nissan NV200 Review

Small businesses looking to haul gear with a minimal impact to their bottom line would do well to consider the 2020 Nissan NV200. This compact cargo van has a lower initial cost than all direct rivals, and its four-cylinder engine is more fuel-efficient than most. You do have to give up some utility in exchange for a wallet-friendly price tag. The NV200's cargo area is smaller than rivals' and ultimate payload capability is lower, but these might not be significant enough to deter a purchase.

The Nissan NV200 has other strengths too, and Nissan has made this year's model a little more enticing than last year's. Several new items have been added to the standard features list, including a 7-inch touchscreen, satellite radio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, cargo lights and tie-down rings.

Downsides include lethargic acceleration and interior materials that don't quite live up to the already modest expectations of this segment. Nissan also doesn't offer the advanced driving safety aids found on some other small cargo vans. But business owners willing to sacrifice a little can save a lot with the 2020 Nissan NV200.

Which NV200 does Edmunds recommend?

It should be easy to decide which NV200 suits your business needs since there's only two trims to choose from and a mildly differentiated features list. For our money, the SV is the one to get. It doesn't cost much more than the base trim, yet it adds useful creature comforts and cargo solutions. Power mirrors are a boon if multiple drivers will be using the van, and cruise control helps alleviate stress on long stretches of highway.

Nissan NV200 models

The 2020 Nissan NV200 is a two-passenger compact cargo van designed for commercial use. It's offered in S and SV trims. The sparsely equipped S is priced accordingly, while the SV is more upscale for a marginal price increase. Both come with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (131 horsepower and 139 lb-ft of torque), a continuously variable automatic transmission and front-wheel drive.

Standard features on the S model include sliding side doors, 40/60-split swing-out rear cargo doors, wide-angle spotter mirrors with manual adjustment, air conditioning, cloth and vinyl upholstery, a height-adjustable driver's seat, a fold-flat passenger seat, power windows and door locks, Bluetooth, a 7-inch touchscreen, a two-speaker audio system, and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto compatibility. Cruise control is optional.

On top of the standard equipment, the SV offers a body-colored rear bumper and mirrors, a chrome grille, heated power mirrors, remote locking and unlocking, cruise control, an additional rear 12-volt power outlet, and six floor-mounted tie-down rings.

Optional on both the S and the SV are right-hand side and rear door windows with privacy glass and wire-mesh guards, rear parking sensors, a rear defroster and a rearview mirror.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2020 Nissan NV200.

Trending topics in reviews

    Ad
    Build Your NV200
    Build & PriceNissanCommercialVehicles.com

    Features & Specs

    SV 4dr Minivan features & specs
    SV 4dr Minivan
    2.0L 4cyl CVT
    MSRP$24,080
    MPG 24 city / 26 hwy
    SeatingSeats 2
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower131 hp @ 5600 rpm
    See all for sale
    S 4dr Minivan features & specs
    S 4dr Minivan
    2.0L 4cyl CVT
    MSRP$23,080
    MPG 24 city / 26 hwy
    SeatingSeats 2
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower131 hp @ 5600 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2020 Nissan NV200 features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite NV200 safety features:

    Rearview Monitor
    Gives you a view of what's behind you, making it easier to park at loading docks or in tight city spots.
    Rear Sonar Sensors
    Emits an audible warning when you get close to an object while backing up, adding to the functionality of the rearview camera.
    Tire Pressure Monitoring System
    Monitors tire pressure and can alert the driver about potential air leaks to avoid blowouts or slow leaks that can leave you stranded.

    Nissan NV200 vs. the competition

    Nissan NV200 vs. Ford Transit Connect

    The NV200 is less expensive than the Ford Transit Connect, but it's also less capable. The NV200's maximum payload capacity, for instance, is less than the Transit Connect's. Perhaps more important is the Transit Connect's increased length, which affords more cargo space.

    Compare Nissan NV200 & Ford Transit Connect features

    Nissan NV200 vs. Ram ProMaster City

    As with the Ford, the Ram ProMaster City costs a bit more than the NV200 but offers more cargo capacity and a higher payload rating. Although combined fuel economy ratings are nearly the same for both vehicles, the Nissan is far more efficient in the city, while the Ram consumes less fuel on the highway.

    Compare Nissan NV200 & Ram ProMaster City features

    Nissan NV200 vs. Mercedes-Benz Metris

    The Mercedes-Benz Metris is the most expensive small cargo van, but it's also the most capable and refined. Whether you're interested in cargo space or payload capacity, the Metris will do more. The main reasons to consider the NV200 are its lower price and better fuel economy.

    Compare Nissan NV200 & Mercedes-Benz Metris features

    FAQ

    Is the Nissan NV200 a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 NV200 both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Nissan NV200 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the NV200 gets an EPA-estimated 25 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the NV200 has 122.7 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Nissan NV200. Learn more

    What's new in the 2020 Nissan NV200?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Nissan NV200:

    • Upgraded NissanConnect infotainment system
    • Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and 7-inch touchscreen come standard
    • Newly standard cargo lights and wall-mounted tie-down rings
    • Part of the first NV200 generation introduced for 2013
    Learn more

    Is the Nissan NV200 reliable?

    To determine whether the Nissan NV200 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the NV200. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the NV200's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2020 Nissan NV200 a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Nissan NV200 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 NV200 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2020 Nissan NV200?

    The least-expensive 2020 Nissan NV200 is the 2020 Nissan NV200 S 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $23,080.

    Other versions include:

    • SV 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $24,080
    • S 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $23,080
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Nissan NV200?

    If you're interested in the Nissan NV200, the next question is, which NV200 model is right for you? NV200 variants include SV 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT), and S 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT). For a full list of NV200 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2020 Nissan NV200

    2020 Nissan NV200 Overview

    The 2020 Nissan NV200 is offered in the following submodels: NV200 Minivan. Available styles include SV 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT), and S 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT).

    What do people think of the 2020 Nissan NV200?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Nissan NV200 and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 NV200.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Nissan NV200 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 NV200 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2020 Nissan NV200?

    2020 Nissan NV200 SV 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

    The 2020 Nissan NV200 SV 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $25,175. The average price paid for a new 2020 Nissan NV200 SV 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is trending $1,338 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $1,338 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $23,837.

    The average savings for the 2020 Nissan NV200 SV 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is 5.3% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 11 2020 Nissan NV200 SV 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2020 Nissan NV200 S 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

    The 2020 Nissan NV200 S 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $24,175. The average price paid for a new 2020 Nissan NV200 S 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is trending $1,326 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $1,326 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $22,849.

    The average savings for the 2020 Nissan NV200 S 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is 5.5% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 8 2020 Nissan NV200 S 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    Which 2020 Nissan NV200s are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Nissan NV200 for sale near. There are currently 55 new 2020 NV200s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $24,183 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Nissan NV200. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $4,908 on a used or CPO 2020 NV200 available from a dealership near you.

    Can't find a new 2020 Nissan NV200s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Nissan NV200 for sale - 3 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $15,765.

    Find a new Nissan for sale - 1 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $19,204.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2020 Nissan NV200?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Nissan lease specials

    Related 2020 Nissan NV200 info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Other models to consider

    Research Similar Vehicles

    Hot new vehicles