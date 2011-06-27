2020 Nissan NV200
What’s new
- Upgraded NissanConnect infotainment system
- Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and 7-inch touchscreen come standard
- Newly standard cargo lights and wall-mounted tie-down rings
- Part of the first NV200 generation introduced for 2013
Pros & Cons
- Four-cylinder engine achieves high fuel economy
- Small size makes for easy maneuvering
- Low load floor helps ease cargo loading
- Long stopping distances in panic-braking situations
- Interior materials are plain and feel low-quality
- Less power and cargo space than rivals
2020 Nissan NV200 Review
Small businesses looking to haul gear with a minimal impact to their bottom line would do well to consider the 2020 Nissan NV200. This compact cargo van has a lower initial cost than all direct rivals, and its four-cylinder engine is more fuel-efficient than most. You do have to give up some utility in exchange for a wallet-friendly price tag. The NV200's cargo area is smaller than rivals' and ultimate payload capability is lower, but these might not be significant enough to deter a purchase.
The Nissan NV200 has other strengths too, and Nissan has made this year's model a little more enticing than last year's. Several new items have been added to the standard features list, including a 7-inch touchscreen, satellite radio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, cargo lights and tie-down rings.
Downsides include lethargic acceleration and interior materials that don't quite live up to the already modest expectations of this segment. Nissan also doesn't offer the advanced driving safety aids found on some other small cargo vans. But business owners willing to sacrifice a little can save a lot with the 2020 Nissan NV200.
Which NV200 does Edmunds recommend?
Nissan NV200 models
The 2020 Nissan NV200 is a two-passenger compact cargo van designed for commercial use. It's offered in S and SV trims. The sparsely equipped S is priced accordingly, while the SV is more upscale for a marginal price increase. Both come with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (131 horsepower and 139 lb-ft of torque), a continuously variable automatic transmission and front-wheel drive.
Standard features on the S model include sliding side doors, 40/60-split swing-out rear cargo doors, wide-angle spotter mirrors with manual adjustment, air conditioning, cloth and vinyl upholstery, a height-adjustable driver's seat, a fold-flat passenger seat, power windows and door locks, Bluetooth, a 7-inch touchscreen, a two-speaker audio system, and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto compatibility. Cruise control is optional.
On top of the standard equipment, the SV offers a body-colored rear bumper and mirrors, a chrome grille, heated power mirrors, remote locking and unlocking, cruise control, an additional rear 12-volt power outlet, and six floor-mounted tie-down rings.
Optional on both the S and the SV are right-hand side and rear door windows with privacy glass and wire-mesh guards, rear parking sensors, a rear defroster and a rearview mirror.
Features & Specs
|SV 4dr Minivan
2.0L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$24,080
|MPG
|24 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|131 hp @ 5600 rpm
|S 4dr Minivan
2.0L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$23,080
|MPG
|24 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|131 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite NV200 safety features:
- Rearview Monitor
- Gives you a view of what's behind you, making it easier to park at loading docks or in tight city spots.
- Rear Sonar Sensors
- Emits an audible warning when you get close to an object while backing up, adding to the functionality of the rearview camera.
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System
- Monitors tire pressure and can alert the driver about potential air leaks to avoid blowouts or slow leaks that can leave you stranded.
Nissan NV200 vs. the competition
Nissan NV200 vs. Ford Transit Connect
The NV200 is less expensive than the Ford Transit Connect, but it's also less capable. The NV200's maximum payload capacity, for instance, is less than the Transit Connect's. Perhaps more important is the Transit Connect's increased length, which affords more cargo space.
Nissan NV200 vs. Ram ProMaster City
As with the Ford, the Ram ProMaster City costs a bit more than the NV200 but offers more cargo capacity and a higher payload rating. Although combined fuel economy ratings are nearly the same for both vehicles, the Nissan is far more efficient in the city, while the Ram consumes less fuel on the highway.
Nissan NV200 vs. Mercedes-Benz Metris
The Mercedes-Benz Metris is the most expensive small cargo van, but it's also the most capable and refined. Whether you're interested in cargo space or payload capacity, the Metris will do more. The main reasons to consider the NV200 are its lower price and better fuel economy.
Check out Nissan lease specials
