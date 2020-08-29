Used 2014 Ram C/V Tradesman for Sale Near Me

43 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
C/V Tradesman Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 43 listings
  • 2014 Ram C/V Tradesman in White
    used

    2014 Ram C/V Tradesman

    113,455 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $8,555

    $873 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ram C/V Tradesman in White
    used

    2014 Ram C/V Tradesman

    103,878 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,495

    $750 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ram C/V Tradesman in White
    used

    2014 Ram C/V Tradesman

    101,737 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $7,495

    $378 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ram C/V Tradesman in White
    used

    2014 Ram C/V Tradesman

    204,673 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $6,481

    Details
  • 2014 Ram C/V Tradesman in White
    used

    2014 Ram C/V Tradesman

    127,844 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,801

    Details
  • 2014 Ram C/V Tradesman in White
    used

    2014 Ram C/V Tradesman

    105,802 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $10,498

    Details
  • 2014 Ram C/V Tradesman in Black
    used

    2014 Ram C/V Tradesman

    69,548 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $10,990

    Details
  • 2014 Ram C/V Tradesman in White
    used

    2014 Ram C/V Tradesman

    222,015 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2014 Ram C/V Tradesman in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Ram C/V Tradesman

    92,247 miles
    1 Accident, Personal Use

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2014 Ram C/V Tradesman in White
    used

    2014 Ram C/V Tradesman

    66,912 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $13,900

    Details
  • 2014 Ram C/V Tradesman in White
    used

    2014 Ram C/V Tradesman

    152,749 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,700

    Details
  • 2014 Ram C/V Tradesman in White
    used

    2014 Ram C/V Tradesman

    108,794 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $8,600

    Details
  • 2014 Ram C/V Tradesman in White
    used

    2014 Ram C/V Tradesman

    124,960 miles

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2014 Ram C/V Tradesman in White
    used

    2014 Ram C/V Tradesman

    191,933 miles
    Frame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $5,950

    Details
  • 2014 Ram C/V Tradesman in White
    used

    2014 Ram C/V Tradesman

    83,442 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $11,498

    Details
  • 2014 Ram C/V Tradesman in White
    used

    2014 Ram C/V Tradesman

    31,856 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,995

    Details
  • 2014 Ram C/V Tradesman in White
    used

    2014 Ram C/V Tradesman

    109,846 miles

    $8,999

    Details
  • 2014 Ram C/V Tradesman in White
    used

    2014 Ram C/V Tradesman

    208,548 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,785

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Ram C/V Tradesman searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 43 listings
  1. Home
  2. Ram
  3. Ram C/V Tradesman
  4. Used 2014 Ram C/V Tradesman

Consumer Reviews for the Ram C/V Tradesman

Read recent reviews for the Ram C/V Tradesman
Overall Consumer Rating
41 Review
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
  • 4
    (100%)
Cargo van for the little man!
barneybt,12/13/2013
It's basically a gutted grand caravan. The interior is identical minus the backseats and the addition of an aluminum load floor. The cup holders are goofy in the back, but I like the sound proofing provided by the original interior plastic trim. "Real" cargo vans are noisy and hard to keep warm/cold. With 270 HP, the acceleration is good, and the cloth seats are comfortable. It's nice that the front seats can fully recline. "Real" cargo vans seats must remain upright due to the partition between the seats and the cargo space. The CV drives like a family car but functions as a cargo van. "Real" cargo vans are much more expensive. I recommend the U-Connect hands-free upgrade.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Ram
C/V Tradesman
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Ram C/V Tradesman info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings