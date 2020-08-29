Used 2014 Ram C/V Tradesman for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 113,455 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,555$873 Below Market
Haverhill Motorcars - Haverhill / Massachusetts
Visit Haverhill Motorcars Inc. online at www.haverhillmotorcars.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at (978)521-7000 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ram C/V Tradesman with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RRGAG3ER432516
Stock: 32516
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 103,878 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,495$750 Below Market
Denny's Auto Sales - Fort Myers / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ram C/V Tradesman with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4JRGAG0ER248244
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 101,737 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$7,495$378 Below Market
A & G Auto - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
CARGO VAN CHECK OUR INVENTORY AND MORE PICTURES AT WWW.AANDGAUTOS.NET Visit A & G Auto Inc online at www.aandgautos.net ( W W W . A A N D G A U T O S . N E T ) to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 405-769-9404 today to schedule your test drive. NO IN HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ram C/V Tradesman with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4JRGAG6ER306079
Stock: 306079
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 204,673 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,481
Germain Kia of Columbus - Columbus / Ohio
1 Owner, Accident Free History Report, Bluetooth, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Commercial Grade Suspension, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: Uconnect 130 AM/FM/CD/MP3, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Spoiler, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer. Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.Bright White Clearcoat FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L 6-Cylinder SMPI DOHCRecent Arrival! 18/26 City/Highway MPG2014 Ram Cargo Van Tradesman
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ram C/V Tradesman with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4JRGAG9ER327542
Stock: KER327542
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 127,844 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,801
S & H Motor Sales - Elkhart / Indiana
Ranger Storage System & Racks, Class II Receiver Hitch, Electronic Stability Control, Traction control. Bright White Clearcoat 2014 Ram Cargo Van Tradesman FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L 6-Cylinder SMPI DOHCAt S & H we pride ourselves on our OUTSTANDING CUSTOMER SERVICE, our TRANSPARENT SALES PROCESS and our ROCK BOTTOM PRICES! Recent Arrival! 18/26 City/Highway MPGAt S&H all of our vehicles are new car dealer trade-ins, lease cars or purchased locally from private owners. We also have a full service repair shop that inspects every vehicle we sell. When you buy from S&H you get much more than a great pre-owned vehicle at a rock bottom price, you also get make a friend in the car business!Reviews:* Strong performance; well-equipped driver's compartment; variety of floor choices. Source: Edmunds* The 2014 Ram Cargo Van is designed to transport your goods wherever they need to go and then turn around and do it all over again. It features Ram's signature crosshair grille in front and shares a powertrain and platform with the Dodge Grand Caravan. This two-seater with it's Flat Aluminum Load Floor is not only durable, but ready to hold whatever you can fit inside. If space is an issue, enjoy Best-in-Class Cargo Capacity at 155.5 Cubic Feet. As an example, that is enough room for a stack of 4x8 sheets of drywall. With sliding doors on both sides combined with the rear liftgate, you have several access choices to best suit your needs. As an option you can get access to in-floor storage bins. Plus, without side windows and with steel body panels instead, your goods can be secure and out of sight from prying eyes. It comes standard with a 3.6-liter Pentastar 6-Cylinder engine with a 6-Speed Automatic Transmission that has 283hp and 260 lb-ft of torque. In terms of fuel economy it gets an EPA estimated 17 MPG City and 25 MPG hwy. The interior is extremely user friendly, and a breeze to maintain. Knowing that you can never have enough storage to place your personal items, two glove boxes are at your disposal. You have your choice of 3 available Uconnect systems that offer such optional conveniences as SiriusXM Radio as well as navigation. Also standard are folding, power side heated mirrors. For safety, it comes with multistage airbags up front, and side-curtain airbags in the back that offer protection to your items. Also standard are 4-wheel anti-lock brakes. Add on the optional ParkView Rear Backup Camera and never worry about damaging any precious cargo. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ram C/V Tradesman with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4JRGAG9ER241910
Stock: 20605
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 105,802 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$10,498
Mr. Roberts Auto Sales - Denver / Colorado
Just in Cargo van BIns Bulkhead and ladder rack. Ready for work! Visit Mr Roberts Auto Sales online at www.mrrobertsinc.com and call us at 303-430-0400 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ram C/V Tradesman with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4JRGAGXER432834
Stock: M797
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 69,548 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$10,990
Shirlie Slack Mitsubishi - Fredericksburg / Virginia
EPA 26 MPG Hwy/18 MPG City! CARFAX 1-Owner, Superb Condition, ONLY 69,532 Miles! Tradesman trim. CD Player, Dual Zone A/C, Fourth Passenger Door, iPod/MP3 Input, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29C, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE. CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Dual Zone A/C, Fourth Passenger Door. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Third Passenger Door, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks. OPTION PACKAGES: ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT FLEX FUEL (STD), TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29C: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT Flex Fuel, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62TE. Ram Tradesman with Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat exterior and Black/Light Graystone interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 283 HP at 6400 RPM*. EXPERTS CONCLUDE: The 2014 Ram CV's interior is surprisingly attractive for a work van, with solid materials quality and a pair of comfortable seats. -Edmunds.com. Great Gas Mileage: 26 MPG Hwy. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: AutoCheck One Owner VISIT US TODAY: We are a family owned and operated sales and service facility.Our family has been serving the automotive needs of the Fredericksburg community for over 50 years. We offer competitive financing, second chance Financing and a full service department, servicing all makes and models. Please call 800-559-1880 or come by and and let our family serve your family. Thank You! Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ram C/V Tradesman with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4JRGAGXER383988
Stock: 77121H
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 222,015 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$5,995
Sid Dillon Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Crete / Nebraska
Scores 26 Highway MPG and 18 City MPG! This Ram Cargo Van has a durable Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. You Can't Beat the Price with These Options QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29C -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT Flex Fuel, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62TE , WHEELS: 17 X 6.5 STEEL (STD), TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD), TIRES: P225/65R17 BSW TOURING (STD), SECURITY ALARM, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT, DELETE SUPPLEMENTAL SIDE CURTAIN AIR BAGS, BRIGHT WHITE CLEARCOAT, BLACK/LIGHT GRAYSTONE, CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS -inc: Standard CEQ black cloth seats, Wheels: 17 x 6.5 Steel. Expert Reviews! As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: The 2014 Ram Cargo Van is designed to transport your goods wherever they need to go and then turn around and do it all over again. It features Ram's signature crosshair grille in front and shares a powertrain and platform with the Dodge Grand Caravan. This two-seater with it's Flat Aluminum Load Floor is not only durable, but ready to hold whatever you can fit inside. If space is an issue, enjoy Best-in-Class Cargo Capacity at 155.5 Cubic Feet. As an example, that is enough room for a stack of 4x8 sheets of drywall. With sliding doors on both sides combined with the rear liftgate, you have several access choices to best suit your needs. As an option you can get access to in-floor storage bins. Plus, without side windows and with steel body panels instead, your goods can be secure and out of sight from prying eyes. It comes standard with a 3.6-liter Pentastar 6-Cylinder engine with a 6-Speed Automatic Transmission that has 283hp and 260 lb-ft of torque. In terms of fuel economy it gets an EPA estimated 17 MPG City and 25 MPG hwy. The interior is extremely user friendly, and a breeze to maintain. Knowing that you can never have enough storage to place your personal items, two glove boxes are at your disposal. You have your choice of 3 available Uconnect systems that offer such optional conveniences as SiriusXM Radio as well as navigation. Also standard are folding, power side heated mirrors. For safety, it comes with multistage airbags up front, and side-curtain airbags in the back that offer protection to your items. Also standard are 4-wheel anti-lock brakes. Add on the optional ParkView Rear Backup Camera and never worry about damaging any precious cargo. Stop By Today For a must-own Ram Cargo Van come see us at Sid Dillon Crete, 2455 Hwy 33, Crete, NE 68333. Just minutes away! Thank you for choosing to visit Sid Dillon in Crete, NebraskaSid Dillon Crete has the brand new, used, or certified vehicle to meet your needs. We go the extra mile when you bring your vehicle in for service by providing free wash and vacuum. Schedule service on your vehicle in Crete at Sid Dillon. Contact our Internet Specialist at (866)906-7153 for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ram C/V Tradesman with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4JRGAG5ER312200
Stock: 8F4195A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 92,247 miles1 Accident, Personal Use
$8,995
Koppy Motors - Forest Lake / Minnesota
CERTIFIED EXCELLENCE - 1- OWNER - RAM CARGO VAN WITH Dual side doors and FULL Length aluminum cargo floor! Clean 1-Owner Ram Cargo Van with a 3.6-V6, Auto, A/C, Power windows/locks, tilt, cruise, power mirrors, deep tint glass, Rear heat/AC, and aluminum cargo floor for ease of moving stuff in and out! Perfect for Floral shops, Crafter, or Trades person.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ram C/V Tradesman with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4JRGAG8ER384220
Stock: 12937
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-12-2020
- 66,912 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,900
Shamrock Group - Pleasant Grove / Utah
FRONT WHEEL DRIVE, **SHELVES, DRAWERS, DIVIDER GRID, CARGO LINER** 2014 RAM CARGO MINIVAN, CRUISE CONTROL, AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT, NON SMOKER, NO ACCIDENTS, CLEAN CARFAX & TITLE, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS, WHITE WITH BLACK CLOTH, 66,912 MILES, PRICE $13,900 USED ***Call Kellen 801 361 9796, Jake 801 669 0817, Stephanie 801 358 8010, or Brady 801 368 7676*** ***WARRANTY AVAILABLE, SEE OUR INVENTORY AT - www.shamrockautogroup.com. Our Address is 203 North 2000 West, Pleasant Grove, UT *** WE ARE AVAILABLE WEEKDAYS, EVENINGS, AND WEEKENDS.***TRADE-INS WELCOME *** FINANCING AVAILABLE WITH GREAT RATES **We are a PREFERRED DEALER with the following Credit Unions, Mountain America, America First, Deseret First, Utah Community, Alpine, Security Services & many others, RATES AS LOW AS 3.99% OAC, CALL US ANYTIME AT 801 361 9796 for Details *** Why buy from us? *** 1. WE ARE DIFFERENT & Promise You a Pleasant Buying Experience, We make the buying process simple. 2.Our Fees are Low. Nobody Beats our Out the Door Pricing, We will tell you the Out the Door Price Immediately. Just Ask. *** 3. We are Car Guys NOT Commissioned Salesmen & have more than 75 Years Combined Experience in the Automotive Industry.*** 4.Shamrock Group is a FULL SERVICE automobile dealer. We have the ability to Affordably Extend the Bumper to Bumper Warranty for Your Specific Driving needs (up to 8 Years or 125K Miles). Ask for Details. 5. BUY FROM SOMEONE THAT CAN TAKE CARE OF YOU AFTER THE SALE. We use one the Finest Auto Repair Shop in the State, MAJOR LEAGUE AUTO REPAIR located at 1983 West State Street, Pleasant Grove, UT. Call Major League at 801 701-8891 for any of your auto repair needs. Mention
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ram C/V Tradesman with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4JRGAG3ER327553
Stock: ER327553
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 152,749 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,700
Springfield Buick GMC - Springfield / Ohio
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Bright White Clearcoat 2014 Ram Cargo Van Tradesman FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L 6-Cylinder SMPI DOHCCALL US TODAY AT 937-324-5571 TO SCHEDULE YOUR VIP PRIORITY TEST DRIVE ! www.springfieldgm.com.18/26 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ram C/V Tradesman with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RRGAG8ER130400
Stock: ER130400
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- 108,794 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,600
Wessels Used Cars - Dillsburg / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ram C/V Tradesman with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RRGAG8ER194677
Stock: 194677
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 124,960 miles
$8,995
Pine Tree Motors - Ephrata / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ram C/V Tradesman with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4JRGAG2ER206867
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 191,933 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$5,950
Government Fleet Sales - Kansas City / Missouri
SALE PRICE- REDUCED FROM $6900! CARGO - CARGO - CARGO! SEE PICS. RARE FIND HERE WITH THE SLANTED REAR FLOOR. YOUR PACKAGES FALL TOWARDS THE FRONT FOR EASY GRAB AND GO. Financing for good & bad credit
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ram C/V Tradesman with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RRGAG5ER222807
Stock: 222807
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 83,442 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$11,498
Mr. Roberts Auto Sales - Denver / Colorado
Just in work van cargo with Bins Bulkhead and Ladder Rack. Visit Mr Roberts Auto Sales online at www.mrrobertsinc.com and call us at 303-430-0400 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ram C/V Tradesman with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4JRGAG8ER469042
Stock: M816
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 31,856 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,995
Citi Auto - Deland / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ram C/V Tradesman with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4JRGAG5ER221802
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 109,846 miles
$8,999
Jimmy Vasser Chevrolet - Napa / California
2014 Ram Cargo Van Tradesman Clean CARFAX.6-Speed Automatic 3.6L 6-Cylinder SMPI DOHC FWD Recent Arrival! 18/26 City/Highway MPGReviews:* Strong performance; well-equipped driver's compartment; variety of floor choices. Source: Edmunds* The 2014 Ram Cargo Van is designed to transport your goods wherever they need to go and then turn around and do it all over again. It features Ram's signature crosshair grille in front and shares a powertrain and platform with the Dodge Grand Caravan. This two-seater with it's Flat Aluminum Load Floor is not only durable, but ready to hold whatever you can fit inside. If space is an issue, enjoy Best-in-Class Cargo Capacity at 155.5 Cubic Feet. As an example, that is enough room for a stack of 4x8 sheets of drywall. With sliding doors on both sides combined with the rear liftgate, you have several access choices to best suit your needs. As an option you can get access to in-floor storage bins. Plus, without side windows and with steel body panels instead, your goods can be secure and out of sight from prying eyes. It comes standard with a 3.6-liter Pentastar 6-Cylinder engine with a 6-Speed Automatic Transmission that has 283hp and 260 lb-ft of torque. In terms of fuel economy it gets an EPA estimated 17 MPG City and 25 MPG hwy. The interior is extremely user friendly, and a breeze to maintain. Knowing that you can never have enough storage to place your personal items, two glove boxes are at your disposal. You have your choice of 3 available Uconnect systems that offer such optional conveniences as SiriusXM Radio as well as navigation. Also standard are folding, power side heated mirrors. For safety, it comes with multistage airbags up front, and side-curtain airbags in the back that offer protection to your items. Also standard are 4-wheel anti-lock brakes. Add on the optional ParkView Rear Backup Camera and never worry about damaging any precious cargo. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ram C/V Tradesman with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RRGAG7ER377570
Stock: T200544A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-29-2020
- 208,548 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,785
Yark Subaru - Toledo / Ohio
Packages: Quick Order Package 29C, Uconnect Hands-Free Group Premium Features: Uconnect Hands-Free Group, Radio: Uconnect 130 AM/FM/CD/MP3, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, Heated door mirrors Accessories: CD player, Panic alarm, Spoiler, Illuminated entry (Updated: 08/29/2020 12:00:04)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ram C/V Tradesman with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4JRGAG2ER374847
Stock: S200719B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Ram C/V Tradesman searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Ram C/V Tradesman
- 4(100%)
Related Ram C/V Tradesman info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Volvo S60 2017
- Used Nissan LEAF 2018
- Used BMW X6 M 2016
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Velar 2018
- Used Jeep Compass 2015
- Used Subaru Impreza 2011
- Used Kia Sedona 2016
- Used Chevrolet Volt 2018
- Used Toyota Tundra 2011
- Used BMW M4 2016
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL 2011
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 2017
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2016
- Used Lexus IS 350 2017
- Used Porsche Panamera 2016
- Used Kia Soul 2013
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Subaru Legacy
- Used Nissan Quest
- Used BMW M2
- Used Lexus IS 300
- Used Bentley Continental
- Used Mazda 5
- Used Jaguar XJ
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- Used Ford Fusion Hybrid
- Used Mercedes-Benz R-Class
- Used Volvo C70
- Used Nissan NV Passenger
Shop used models by city
- Used Ram Dakota Plano TX
- Used Ram Promaster City Reading PA
- Used Ram Dakota Irvine CA
- Used Ram Promaster City Orlando FL
- Used Ram C/V Tradesman Rockville MD
- Used Ram Promaster Cargo Van Chesapeake VA
- Used Ram Promaster Cargo Van Orange CA
- Used Ram Dakota San Diego CA
- Used Ram Promaster Cargo Van Torrance CA
- Used Ram Promaster City Chicago IL
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Levante
- 2020 RC 300
- 2020 Cadillac CT4
- 2021 Audi RS 6 News
- GMC Savana 2020
- 2020 MKZ
- Subaru Crosstrek 2019
- 2019 Ford Edge
- 2019 Cadillac ATS-V
- Buick Cascada 2019
- Chrysler Voyager 2020
- 2021 Aston Martin DBX News
- 2020 McLaren 600LT Spider
- 2019 Chevrolet Camaro
- 2019 Kia Soul EV
- 2021 Ford Bronco News
- 2020 Cadillac CT6-V
- 2019 EcoSport
- 2019 BMW Z4
- 2019 Sorento