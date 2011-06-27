  1. Home
  2. Ram
  3. Ram C/V Tradesman
  4. Used 2013 Ram C/V Tradesman
  5. Review
Appraise this car

2013 Ram C/V Tradesman Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong performance
  • well-equipped driver's compartment
  • variety of floor choices.
  • Drivetrain lacks refinement
  • ride can be stiff over sharper impacts
  • limited legroom for taller drivers.
Other years
2015
2014
2013
Ram C/V Tradesman for Sale
2015
2014
2013
List Price Estimate
$7,788 - $9,577
Used C/V Tradesman for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2013 Ram C/V offers small business owners much of the functionality of a full-size van with the greater space- and fuel-efficiency of a minivan.

Vehicle overview

The 2013 Ram C/V Tradesman is essentially a Dodge Grand Caravan that that's been modified to serve as a cargo van. But the C/V also boasts a number of features making it well-suited to its beast of burden duty, such as a powerful V6, a heavy-duty suspension that easily handles considerable loads, and a choice of floor styles. The latter include an available flat load floor as well as one with built-in storage compartments. Additionally, there is a choice between traditional rear windows or solid panels.

When it's time to work, the 2013 Ram C/V is ready. This Class-1 (light commercial) rated van boasts a 283-horsepower V6 that contributes to its impressive 1,800-pound payload and 3,600-pound towing capacities. And with its combination of good fuel economy (rated at 25 mpg highway) and a 20-gallon fuel tank, the C/V also promises long range between fill-ups.

The C/V's closest competitor is the Ford Transit Connect. The Ford offers a smaller footprint, but it's only available with a four-cylinder engine and therefore best suited for lighter workloads. Beyond that, you're looking at traditional full-size vans from Chevrolet, Ford, Mercedes and Nissan. But for light-duty commercial use, the 2013 Ram C/V Tradesman offers undeniable wide-ranging appeal for various types of small businesses.

2013 Ram C/V Tradesman models

The 2013 Ram C/V is a minivan intended for commercial use and as such its features include 16-inch steel wheels, a heavy-duty suspension, dual sliding side doors, heated sideview mirrors and rubber floor covering. However, it doesn't skimp on driver comforts either, as cruise control, cloth upholstery, power front windows, power locks, keyless entry, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, dual-zone air-conditioning and a two-speaker sound system (with a CD player and auxiliary audio jack) are all standard as well.

Available options include a choice of solid or windowed walls and rear liftgate, an engine block heater, a rear window defroster, a rear window wiper/washer, exterior vinyl window shading, power rear windows, a cargo divider, an upgraded sound system (with digital music storage and 6.5-inch touchscreen display), a navigation system, a back-up camera, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, an eight-way power driver seat, satellite radio and the Uconnect voice command system (with Bluetooth, a USB port and steering-wheel-mounted audio controls).

2013 Highlights

Other than having "Tradesman" added to its name, the 2013 Ram C/V is essentially unchanged.

Performance & mpg

All 2013 Ram C/V models are powered by a 3.6-liter V6 that produces 283 hp and 260 pound-feet of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission that offers a switchable "economy" mode to optimize fuel efficiency.

In Edmunds testing, the Grand Caravan upon which the Ram C/V is based accelerated from zero to 60 mph in a respectable 8.3 seconds. Fuel economy ratings stand at 17 mpg city/25 mpg highway and 20 mpg combined.

Safety

Standard safety features for the 2013 Ram C/V include active front head restraints, driver knee airbags, antilock disc brakes, stability control and traction control. Optional features include a rearview camera and side curtain airbags.

In Edmunds brake testing, the similar Grand Caravan came to a stop from 60 mph in 130 feet: an average distance for a minivan.

Driving

Overall, the 2013 Ram C/V Tradesman is a pleasant van to drive. The V6 engine is strong and the six-speed automatic transmission does an admirable job of keeping the power on tap, though gearchanges can occasionally be somewhat jarring. The steering is firmly weighted and precise, though as expected (given its commercial leanings) the suspension -- and thus the ride quality – is on the firm side.

Interior

The 2013 Ram C/V's interior is surprisingly attractive for a work van, with solid materials quality and a pair of comfortable seats. Available features such as navigation and an iPod/USB port make getting to job sites and long days behind the wheel considerably easier. The only significant gripe is that longer-limbed drivers may find legroom somewhat lacking.

A number of standard and optional features can tailor the Ram C/V to specific needs. A flat load floor is available, as are a choice of solid or windowed walls and rear liftgate. The Ram C/V's cargo capacity is rated at an impressive 144.4 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2013 Ram C/V Tradesman.

Be the first to write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
283 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2013 Ram C/V Tradesman features & specs
More about the 2013 Ram C/V Tradesman

Used 2013 Ram C/V Tradesman Overview

The Used 2013 Ram C/V Tradesman is offered in the following submodels: C/V Tradesman Minivan. Available styles include 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Ram C/V Tradesman?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2013 Ram C/V Tradesmans are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 Ram C/V Tradesman for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2013 Ram C/V Tradesman.

Can't find a used 2013 Ram C/V Tradesmans you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ram C/V Tradesman for sale - 12 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $16,305.

Find a used Ram for sale - 12 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $22,750.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ram C/V Tradesman for sale - 9 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $22,805.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ram for sale - 4 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $17,284.

Should I lease or buy a 2013 Ram C/V Tradesman?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ram lease specials
Check out Ram C/V Tradesman lease specials

Related Used 2013 Ram C/V Tradesman info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles