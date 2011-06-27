Vehicle overview

The 2013 Ram C/V Tradesman is essentially a Dodge Grand Caravan that that's been modified to serve as a cargo van. But the C/V also boasts a number of features making it well-suited to its beast of burden duty, such as a powerful V6, a heavy-duty suspension that easily handles considerable loads, and a choice of floor styles. The latter include an available flat load floor as well as one with built-in storage compartments. Additionally, there is a choice between traditional rear windows or solid panels.

When it's time to work, the 2013 Ram C/V is ready. This Class-1 (light commercial) rated van boasts a 283-horsepower V6 that contributes to its impressive 1,800-pound payload and 3,600-pound towing capacities. And with its combination of good fuel economy (rated at 25 mpg highway) and a 20-gallon fuel tank, the C/V also promises long range between fill-ups.

The C/V's closest competitor is the Ford Transit Connect. The Ford offers a smaller footprint, but it's only available with a four-cylinder engine and therefore best suited for lighter workloads. Beyond that, you're looking at traditional full-size vans from Chevrolet, Ford, Mercedes and Nissan. But for light-duty commercial use, the 2013 Ram C/V Tradesman offers undeniable wide-ranging appeal for various types of small businesses.