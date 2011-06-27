  1. Home
Used 2014 Ram C/V Tradesman Consumer Reviews

5(0%)4(100%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.0
1 reviews
Cargo van for the little man!

barneybt, 12/13/2013
15 of 16 people found this review helpful

It's basically a gutted grand caravan. The interior is identical minus the backseats and the addition of an aluminum load floor. The cup holders are goofy in the back, but I like the sound proofing provided by the original interior plastic trim. "Real" cargo vans are noisy and hard to keep warm/cold. With 270 HP, the acceleration is good, and the cloth seats are comfortable. It's nice that the front seats can fully recline. "Real" cargo vans seats must remain upright due to the partition between the seats and the cargo space. The CV drives like a family car but functions as a cargo van. "Real" cargo vans are much more expensive. I recommend the U-Connect hands-free upgrade.

