Used 2015 Ram C/V Tradesman
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Pros
- Cons
-
- Strong V6 engine
- well-equipped driver's compartment
- variety of floor choices.
Sponsored cars related to the C/V Tradesman
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2015 Ram C/V Tradesman.
Trending topics in reviews
- maintenance & parts
- interior
- doors
- sound system
- dashboard
- technology
- acceleration
- driving experience
- visibility
- comfort
- seats
- spaciousness
- oil
- brakes
- value
Most helpful consumer reviews
I just got the C/V as a company vehicle about a month ago. Coming from a Ford Transit, this vehicle is like riding on a cloud...a quick cloud! And I no longer feel like I'm going to get run over while trying to merge onto the freeway. The "expert review" that said the Transit is more comfortable around town is completely inaccurate. Comparing the Transit or NV200 to a Ram C/V isn't even fair...to Ford, Nissan or Chrysler. Any employee or other person travelling from site to site all day is going to be way happier in the C/V...and a lot safer than in a Transit or NV200. The C/V is smooth, powerful, has power everything and ample space for tools/equipment. Even the stock sound system isn't bad for what it is. Ok, 75000 miles later : Cons: The side mirrors have terrible blind spots. They could be better. Invest in some small stick-on blind spot mirrors. The spare tire could be located in a better spot. Other than that, still a great vehicle for service technicians. Very disappointed that Ram discontinued the model.
I am an appliance repair(wo)man. Bought the van new 3 years ago. 80k later, I've changed the front brakes and tires once. Although I change the oil every 3k to 4k miles, the book says every 8k. The acceleration is like a race car, even fully loaded to the brim with parts and tools. It goes from -0- to zoom in a few fast seconds. With sliding doors on each side, and a rear hatch, all my parts and tools are easily accessible. There are no rear windows, but the back-up camera works very well. I trust dodge to build a reliable van, and have never....never....been let down. Since 1995, and 4 hard-ridden vehicles later, i've always sold them at about 250k, with no major repairs. I paid 16.5 k, brand new....put 500.00 in shelving, and on the road we went. Peace of mind is priceless. Can't wait to see what they add in 2016! Built in wifi and a tablet station would be very usefull....add a printer into the dash, and you'd have the best service vehicle in history. Thanks again for keeping the faith!
Cargo space is generous for a minivan - no back seats. We liked the van, its ride, styling, etc., but we really needed a larger cargo area. This would be a good delivery van for florists, parts distributors, etc.
Features & Specs
|4dr Minivan
3.6L 6cyl 6A
|MPG
|18 city / 26 hwy
|Seats 2
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|283 hp @ 6400 rpm
FAQ
Is the Ram C/V Tradesman a good car?
Is the Ram C/V Tradesman reliable?
Is the 2015 Ram C/V Tradesman a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2015 Ram C/V Tradesman?
The least-expensive 2015 Ram C/V Tradesman is the 2015 Ram C/V Tradesman 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $22,500.
Other versions include:
- 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $22,500
What are the different models of Ram C/V Tradesman?
More about the 2015 Ram C/V Tradesman
Used 2015 Ram C/V Tradesman Overview
The Used 2015 Ram C/V Tradesman is offered in the following submodels: C/V Tradesman Minivan. Available styles include 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A).
What do people think of the 2015 Ram C/V Tradesman?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2015 Ram C/V Tradesman and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2015 C/V Tradesman 4.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2015 C/V Tradesman.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2015 Ram C/V Tradesman and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2015 C/V Tradesman featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2015 Ram C/V Tradesman?
Which 2015 Ram C/V Tradesmans are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Ram C/V Tradesman for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2015 Ram C/V Tradesman.
Can't find a new 2015 Ram C/V Tradesmans you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Ram C/V Tradesman for sale - 9 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $7,501.
Find a new Ram for sale - 2 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $10,165.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2015 Ram C/V Tradesman?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Ram lease specials
Related Used 2015 Ram C/V Tradesman info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Sport 2017
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2016
- Used Honda Accord 2011
- Used Mazda 3 2010
- Used Toyota Camry 2006
- Used BMW X1 2018
- Used Toyota Corolla 2006
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 1999
- Used Ferrari 458 Italia
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- Genesis G70 2019
- Acura RLX 2019
- 2019 BMW 3 Series
- Audi A6 2019
- 2020 Ram Promaster Window Van
- Porsche 718 Boxster 2019
- 2019 A-Class
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Buick Envision
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles