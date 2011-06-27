Used 2017 Ram 3500 Consumer Reviews

Unbeatable Transport , 11/29/2018 SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A)

9 of 13 people found this review helpful

I bought two 2017 RAMS 3500 After driving for less then a year I had the truck engine going to 10 MPH on the highway numerous times I was told by the dealer PCM is not working correctly and I should Replace the crankcase breather - $330.00 Clean and desoot the EGR system - $399.95Replace the engine air filter - $73.00 Replace the fuel filter and water separator filter - $308 Perform a manual regeneration process and perform fuel treatment - $171.95 After performing a manual regeneration we would have to do an oil change afterwards which is $139.95 Also, the serpentine belt is cracked we recommend replacing it. The cost is $220.00 I did all of the above The next week same problems. The dealer told me I have to replace EGR system $5500 I did that and then the truck started to make a loud cranking noise I was told to change Power control modular (pcm) $4100 and truck is now back by the dealer making terrible noise Truck is a little more then a year old it is one big nightmare. Don't expect any customers service from them I tried to communicate with them but they were very nasty stay away unless you have a lot of money to throw out.