2017 Ram 3500 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2017 Ram 3500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,096$26,032$29,120
Clean$22,431$25,281$28,270
Average$21,102$23,780$26,569
Rough$19,772$22,279$24,869
Estimated values
2017 Ram 3500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,958$27,004$30,206
Clean$23,269$26,225$29,324
Average$21,890$24,668$27,560
Rough$20,510$23,111$25,797
Estimated values
2017 Ram 3500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,267$35,302$38,502
Clean$31,338$34,284$37,378
Average$29,481$32,248$35,130
Rough$27,624$30,213$32,881
Estimated values
2017 Ram 3500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$44,946$48,172$51,583
Clean$43,653$46,783$50,077
Average$41,065$44,005$47,065
Rough$38,478$41,227$44,053
Estimated values
2017 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$41,450$43,791$46,275
Clean$40,257$42,528$44,924
Average$37,871$40,003$42,221
Rough$35,485$37,478$39,519
Estimated values
2017 Ram 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,195$31,779$35,548
Clean$27,384$30,862$34,510
Average$25,761$29,030$32,434
Rough$24,138$27,197$30,359
Estimated values
2017 Ram 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,207$35,174$39,346
Clean$30,308$34,159$38,197
Average$28,512$32,131$35,900
Rough$26,716$30,103$33,602
Estimated values
2017 Ram 3500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$45,223$48,896$52,776
Clean$43,922$47,486$51,235
Average$41,318$44,666$48,153
Rough$38,715$41,847$45,071
Estimated values
2017 Ram 3500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$42,674$45,656$48,812
Clean$41,446$44,339$47,387
Average$38,989$41,707$44,537
Rough$36,533$39,074$41,686
Estimated values
2017 Ram 3500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,583$29,961$33,515
Clean$25,818$29,097$32,537
Average$24,288$27,370$30,580
Rough$22,757$25,642$28,622
Estimated values
2017 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,156$42,634$46,305
Clean$38,029$41,405$44,953
Average$35,775$38,946$42,249
Rough$33,521$36,488$39,545
Estimated values
2017 Ram 3500 SLT 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,873$38,180$42,708
Clean$32,899$37,079$41,461
Average$30,949$34,877$38,967
Rough$28,999$32,676$36,473
Estimated values
2017 Ram 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,039$31,603$35,351
Clean$27,232$30,692$34,319
Average$25,618$28,869$32,255
Rough$24,004$27,047$30,190
Estimated values
2017 Ram 3500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$42,445$45,656$49,050
Clean$41,223$44,339$47,618
Average$38,780$41,707$44,754
Rough$36,336$39,074$41,889
Estimated values
2017 Ram 3500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,927$24,714$27,646
Clean$21,296$24,001$26,839
Average$20,034$22,576$25,224
Rough$18,771$21,151$23,610
Estimated values
2017 Ram 3500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,996$34,936$39,080
Clean$30,104$33,929$37,939
Average$28,320$31,914$35,657
Rough$26,535$29,900$33,375
Estimated values
2017 Ram 3500 Big Horn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,840$39,268$43,926
Clean$33,837$38,136$42,643
Average$31,831$35,872$40,078
Rough$29,826$33,608$37,513
Estimated values
2017 Ram 3500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,421$36,542$40,877
Clean$31,488$35,488$39,683
Average$29,621$33,381$37,296
Rough$27,755$31,274$34,909
Estimated values
2017 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$47,284$50,600$54,109
Clean$45,923$49,141$52,529
Average$43,201$46,224$49,370
Rough$40,479$43,306$46,210
Estimated values
2017 Ram 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,749$34,588$37,585
Clean$30,835$33,591$36,487
Average$29,008$31,596$34,293
Rough$27,180$29,602$32,098
Estimated values
2017 Ram 3500 Lone Star 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,816$35,869$38,046
Clean$32,843$34,834$36,935
Average$30,897$32,766$34,714
Rough$28,950$30,698$32,492
Estimated values
2017 Ram 3500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,073$33,895$37,916
Clean$29,207$32,918$36,809
Average$27,476$30,963$34,595
Rough$25,745$29,009$32,380
Estimated values
2017 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,499$42,717$46,116
Clean$38,363$41,485$44,770
Average$36,089$39,022$42,077
Rough$33,815$36,559$39,384
Estimated values
2017 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,690$43,907$47,306
Clean$39,519$42,641$45,925
Average$37,177$40,109$43,163
Rough$34,835$37,577$40,400
Estimated values
2017 Ram 3500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,199$32,910$36,814
Clean$28,358$31,961$35,739
Average$26,677$30,064$33,590
Rough$24,997$28,166$31,440
Estimated values
2017 Ram 3500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,962$30,390$33,994
Clean$26,186$29,513$33,002
Average$24,634$27,761$31,017
Rough$23,082$26,009$29,032
Estimated values
2017 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,980$42,808$47,886
Clean$36,887$41,574$46,488
Average$34,701$39,105$43,691
Rough$32,515$36,637$40,895
Estimated values
2017 Ram 3500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,325$33,054$36,974
Clean$28,481$32,101$35,894
Average$26,793$30,195$33,735
Rough$25,105$28,289$31,576
Estimated values
2017 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,282$37,513$41,963
Clean$32,324$36,431$40,738
Average$30,408$34,268$38,287
Rough$28,493$32,105$35,837
Estimated values
2017 Ram 3500 Limited 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$43,646$46,849$50,238
Clean$42,390$45,498$48,771
Average$39,877$42,797$45,838
Rough$37,365$40,095$42,904
Estimated values
2017 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$41,262$45,084$49,115
Clean$40,074$43,784$47,681
Average$37,699$41,184$44,813
Rough$35,324$38,584$41,945
Estimated values
2017 Ram 3500 Limited 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$45,458$49,695$54,163
Clean$44,150$48,262$52,581
Average$41,533$45,396$49,419
Rough$38,917$42,531$46,256
Estimated values
2017 Ram 3500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,998$30,431$34,040
Clean$26,221$29,553$33,046
Average$24,667$27,798$31,058
Rough$23,113$26,044$29,070
Estimated values
2017 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$44,359$48,025$51,896
Clean$43,083$46,640$50,380
Average$40,529$43,871$47,350
Rough$37,976$41,102$44,319
Estimated values
2017 Ram 3500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,638$24,388$27,282
Clean$21,016$23,685$26,485
Average$19,770$22,279$24,892
Rough$18,524$20,873$23,299
Estimated values
2017 Ram 3500 Big Horn 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,564$34,719$38,046
Clean$30,655$33,718$36,935
Average$28,839$31,716$34,714
Rough$27,022$29,714$32,492
Estimated values
2017 Ram 3500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,202$27,278$30,514
Clean$23,505$26,492$29,623
Average$22,112$24,919$27,841
Rough$20,719$23,346$26,060
Estimated values
2017 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,336$36,446$40,769
Clean$31,405$35,395$39,579
Average$29,544$33,294$37,198
Rough$27,682$31,192$34,817
Estimated values
2017 Ram 3500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,199$32,910$36,814
Clean$28,358$31,961$35,739
Average$26,677$30,064$33,590
Rough$24,997$28,166$31,440
Estimated values
2017 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$43,061$46,289$49,702
Clean$41,822$44,954$48,251
Average$39,343$42,285$45,348
Rough$36,865$39,616$42,446
Estimated values
2017 Ram 3500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,726$35,900$39,247
Clean$31,784$34,865$38,101
Average$29,900$32,795$35,809
Rough$28,016$30,725$33,517
Estimated values
2017 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,463$36,590$40,929
Clean$31,528$35,535$39,734
Average$29,660$33,425$37,344
Rough$27,791$31,315$34,954
Estimated values
2017 Ram 3500 SLT 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,988$32,673$36,548
Clean$28,153$31,731$35,481
Average$26,485$29,847$33,347
Rough$24,816$27,963$31,213
Estimated values
2017 Ram 3500 Lone Star 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,125$38,463$43,025
Clean$33,143$37,354$41,769
Average$31,178$35,136$39,256
Rough$29,214$32,918$36,744
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 Ram 3500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Ram 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $21,016 for one in "Clean" condition and about $23,685 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ram 3500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Ram 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $21,016 for one in "Clean" condition and about $23,685 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2017 Ram 3500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2017 Ram 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $21,016 for one in "Clean" condition and about $23,685 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 Ram 3500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 Ram 3500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2017 Ram 3500 ranges from $18,524 to $27,282, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2017 Ram 3500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.