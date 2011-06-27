Estimated values
2017 Ram 3500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,096
|$26,032
|$29,120
|Clean
|$22,431
|$25,281
|$28,270
|Average
|$21,102
|$23,780
|$26,569
|Rough
|$19,772
|$22,279
|$24,869
Estimated values
2017 Ram 3500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,958
|$27,004
|$30,206
|Clean
|$23,269
|$26,225
|$29,324
|Average
|$21,890
|$24,668
|$27,560
|Rough
|$20,510
|$23,111
|$25,797
Estimated values
2017 Ram 3500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,267
|$35,302
|$38,502
|Clean
|$31,338
|$34,284
|$37,378
|Average
|$29,481
|$32,248
|$35,130
|Rough
|$27,624
|$30,213
|$32,881
Estimated values
2017 Ram 3500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$44,946
|$48,172
|$51,583
|Clean
|$43,653
|$46,783
|$50,077
|Average
|$41,065
|$44,005
|$47,065
|Rough
|$38,478
|$41,227
|$44,053
Estimated values
2017 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,450
|$43,791
|$46,275
|Clean
|$40,257
|$42,528
|$44,924
|Average
|$37,871
|$40,003
|$42,221
|Rough
|$35,485
|$37,478
|$39,519
Estimated values
2017 Ram 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,195
|$31,779
|$35,548
|Clean
|$27,384
|$30,862
|$34,510
|Average
|$25,761
|$29,030
|$32,434
|Rough
|$24,138
|$27,197
|$30,359
Estimated values
2017 Ram 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,207
|$35,174
|$39,346
|Clean
|$30,308
|$34,159
|$38,197
|Average
|$28,512
|$32,131
|$35,900
|Rough
|$26,716
|$30,103
|$33,602
Estimated values
2017 Ram 3500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$45,223
|$48,896
|$52,776
|Clean
|$43,922
|$47,486
|$51,235
|Average
|$41,318
|$44,666
|$48,153
|Rough
|$38,715
|$41,847
|$45,071
Estimated values
2017 Ram 3500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,674
|$45,656
|$48,812
|Clean
|$41,446
|$44,339
|$47,387
|Average
|$38,989
|$41,707
|$44,537
|Rough
|$36,533
|$39,074
|$41,686
Estimated values
2017 Ram 3500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,583
|$29,961
|$33,515
|Clean
|$25,818
|$29,097
|$32,537
|Average
|$24,288
|$27,370
|$30,580
|Rough
|$22,757
|$25,642
|$28,622
Estimated values
2017 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,156
|$42,634
|$46,305
|Clean
|$38,029
|$41,405
|$44,953
|Average
|$35,775
|$38,946
|$42,249
|Rough
|$33,521
|$36,488
|$39,545
Estimated values
2017 Ram 3500 SLT 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,873
|$38,180
|$42,708
|Clean
|$32,899
|$37,079
|$41,461
|Average
|$30,949
|$34,877
|$38,967
|Rough
|$28,999
|$32,676
|$36,473
Estimated values
2017 Ram 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,039
|$31,603
|$35,351
|Clean
|$27,232
|$30,692
|$34,319
|Average
|$25,618
|$28,869
|$32,255
|Rough
|$24,004
|$27,047
|$30,190
Estimated values
2017 Ram 3500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,445
|$45,656
|$49,050
|Clean
|$41,223
|$44,339
|$47,618
|Average
|$38,780
|$41,707
|$44,754
|Rough
|$36,336
|$39,074
|$41,889
Estimated values
2017 Ram 3500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,927
|$24,714
|$27,646
|Clean
|$21,296
|$24,001
|$26,839
|Average
|$20,034
|$22,576
|$25,224
|Rough
|$18,771
|$21,151
|$23,610
Estimated values
2017 Ram 3500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,996
|$34,936
|$39,080
|Clean
|$30,104
|$33,929
|$37,939
|Average
|$28,320
|$31,914
|$35,657
|Rough
|$26,535
|$29,900
|$33,375
Estimated values
2017 Ram 3500 Big Horn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,840
|$39,268
|$43,926
|Clean
|$33,837
|$38,136
|$42,643
|Average
|$31,831
|$35,872
|$40,078
|Rough
|$29,826
|$33,608
|$37,513
Estimated values
2017 Ram 3500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,421
|$36,542
|$40,877
|Clean
|$31,488
|$35,488
|$39,683
|Average
|$29,621
|$33,381
|$37,296
|Rough
|$27,755
|$31,274
|$34,909
Estimated values
2017 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$47,284
|$50,600
|$54,109
|Clean
|$45,923
|$49,141
|$52,529
|Average
|$43,201
|$46,224
|$49,370
|Rough
|$40,479
|$43,306
|$46,210
Estimated values
2017 Ram 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,749
|$34,588
|$37,585
|Clean
|$30,835
|$33,591
|$36,487
|Average
|$29,008
|$31,596
|$34,293
|Rough
|$27,180
|$29,602
|$32,098
Estimated values
2017 Ram 3500 Lone Star 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,816
|$35,869
|$38,046
|Clean
|$32,843
|$34,834
|$36,935
|Average
|$30,897
|$32,766
|$34,714
|Rough
|$28,950
|$30,698
|$32,492
Estimated values
2017 Ram 3500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,073
|$33,895
|$37,916
|Clean
|$29,207
|$32,918
|$36,809
|Average
|$27,476
|$30,963
|$34,595
|Rough
|$25,745
|$29,009
|$32,380
Estimated values
2017 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,499
|$42,717
|$46,116
|Clean
|$38,363
|$41,485
|$44,770
|Average
|$36,089
|$39,022
|$42,077
|Rough
|$33,815
|$36,559
|$39,384
Estimated values
2017 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,690
|$43,907
|$47,306
|Clean
|$39,519
|$42,641
|$45,925
|Average
|$37,177
|$40,109
|$43,163
|Rough
|$34,835
|$37,577
|$40,400
Estimated values
2017 Ram 3500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,199
|$32,910
|$36,814
|Clean
|$28,358
|$31,961
|$35,739
|Average
|$26,677
|$30,064
|$33,590
|Rough
|$24,997
|$28,166
|$31,440
Estimated values
2017 Ram 3500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,962
|$30,390
|$33,994
|Clean
|$26,186
|$29,513
|$33,002
|Average
|$24,634
|$27,761
|$31,017
|Rough
|$23,082
|$26,009
|$29,032
Estimated values
2017 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,980
|$42,808
|$47,886
|Clean
|$36,887
|$41,574
|$46,488
|Average
|$34,701
|$39,105
|$43,691
|Rough
|$32,515
|$36,637
|$40,895
Estimated values
2017 Ram 3500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,325
|$33,054
|$36,974
|Clean
|$28,481
|$32,101
|$35,894
|Average
|$26,793
|$30,195
|$33,735
|Rough
|$25,105
|$28,289
|$31,576
Estimated values
2017 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,282
|$37,513
|$41,963
|Clean
|$32,324
|$36,431
|$40,738
|Average
|$30,408
|$34,268
|$38,287
|Rough
|$28,493
|$32,105
|$35,837
Estimated values
2017 Ram 3500 Limited 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$43,646
|$46,849
|$50,238
|Clean
|$42,390
|$45,498
|$48,771
|Average
|$39,877
|$42,797
|$45,838
|Rough
|$37,365
|$40,095
|$42,904
Estimated values
2017 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,262
|$45,084
|$49,115
|Clean
|$40,074
|$43,784
|$47,681
|Average
|$37,699
|$41,184
|$44,813
|Rough
|$35,324
|$38,584
|$41,945
Estimated values
2017 Ram 3500 Limited 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$45,458
|$49,695
|$54,163
|Clean
|$44,150
|$48,262
|$52,581
|Average
|$41,533
|$45,396
|$49,419
|Rough
|$38,917
|$42,531
|$46,256
Estimated values
2017 Ram 3500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,998
|$30,431
|$34,040
|Clean
|$26,221
|$29,553
|$33,046
|Average
|$24,667
|$27,798
|$31,058
|Rough
|$23,113
|$26,044
|$29,070
Estimated values
2017 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$44,359
|$48,025
|$51,896
|Clean
|$43,083
|$46,640
|$50,380
|Average
|$40,529
|$43,871
|$47,350
|Rough
|$37,976
|$41,102
|$44,319
Estimated values
2017 Ram 3500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,638
|$24,388
|$27,282
|Clean
|$21,016
|$23,685
|$26,485
|Average
|$19,770
|$22,279
|$24,892
|Rough
|$18,524
|$20,873
|$23,299
Estimated values
2017 Ram 3500 Big Horn 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,564
|$34,719
|$38,046
|Clean
|$30,655
|$33,718
|$36,935
|Average
|$28,839
|$31,716
|$34,714
|Rough
|$27,022
|$29,714
|$32,492
Estimated values
2017 Ram 3500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,202
|$27,278
|$30,514
|Clean
|$23,505
|$26,492
|$29,623
|Average
|$22,112
|$24,919
|$27,841
|Rough
|$20,719
|$23,346
|$26,060
Estimated values
2017 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,336
|$36,446
|$40,769
|Clean
|$31,405
|$35,395
|$39,579
|Average
|$29,544
|$33,294
|$37,198
|Rough
|$27,682
|$31,192
|$34,817
Estimated values
2017 Ram 3500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,199
|$32,910
|$36,814
|Clean
|$28,358
|$31,961
|$35,739
|Average
|$26,677
|$30,064
|$33,590
|Rough
|$24,997
|$28,166
|$31,440
Estimated values
2017 Ram 3500 Laramie Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$43,061
|$46,289
|$49,702
|Clean
|$41,822
|$44,954
|$48,251
|Average
|$39,343
|$42,285
|$45,348
|Rough
|$36,865
|$39,616
|$42,446
Estimated values
2017 Ram 3500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,726
|$35,900
|$39,247
|Clean
|$31,784
|$34,865
|$38,101
|Average
|$29,900
|$32,795
|$35,809
|Rough
|$28,016
|$30,725
|$33,517
Estimated values
2017 Ram 3500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,463
|$36,590
|$40,929
|Clean
|$31,528
|$35,535
|$39,734
|Average
|$29,660
|$33,425
|$37,344
|Rough
|$27,791
|$31,315
|$34,954
Estimated values
2017 Ram 3500 SLT 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,988
|$32,673
|$36,548
|Clean
|$28,153
|$31,731
|$35,481
|Average
|$26,485
|$29,847
|$33,347
|Rough
|$24,816
|$27,963
|$31,213
Estimated values
2017 Ram 3500 Lone Star 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,125
|$38,463
|$43,025
|Clean
|$33,143
|$37,354
|$41,769
|Average
|$31,178
|$35,136
|$39,256
|Rough
|$29,214
|$32,918
|$36,744